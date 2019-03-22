‘Alabama is working again’: State achieves new record low unemployment rate

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on Friday announced that Alabama reached a new record low unemployment rate in February 2019 and broke the state employment record for the ninth consecutive month.

According to a press release, the Yellowhammer State’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted February unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, down from January’s rate of 3.8 percent and below February 2018’s rate of 4.0 percent.

“Our unemployment rate, which is clocking in at a new record low of 3.7%, is proof that Alabama is open for business. We’ve shattered employment records for nine months in a row now. People are continuing to join the labor force, with the expectation that they will get a job – and they’re getting jobs,” Washington said.

February’s rate represents 2,127,626 employed Alabamians, compared to 2,123,650 in January and 2,100,195 one year ago, representing annual growth of 27,431.

82,304 Alabamians were counted as unemployed in February, the second lowest number ever recorded, compared to 83,398 in January and 87,534 a year ago.

“More than 27,000 Alabamians are working now than a year ago, and they’re bringing home more money in their paychecks, which is great news for our economy,” Washington advised.

Total private average weekly earnings rose to $839.59 in February, representing an over-the-year increase of $33.54.

Wage and salary employment increased over the year by 34,700, with gains in the leisure and hospitality sector (+7,100), the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+6,300) and the professional and business services sector (+5,100), among others.

Wage and salary employment increased in February by 15,300, with monthly gains in the professional and business services sector (+5,400), the government sector (+4,000) and the education and health services sector (+3,200), among others.

66 of 67 counties experienced drops in their unemployment rate last month, and 64 of 67 counties saw equal or lower rates than in February 2018.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates: Shelby County at 2.9 percent, Marshall, Madison, Elmore and Cullman Counties at 3.3 percent and Tuscaloosa and Morgan Counties at 3.4 percent. Counties with the highest unemployment rates: Wilcox County at 9.8 percent, Clarke County at 7.6 percent and Dallas County at 7.3 percent. Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates: Vestavia Hills, Northport and Homewood at 2.7 percent, Alabaster at 2.8 percent and Hoover and Madison at 2.9 percent. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates: Selma at 8.5 percent, Prichard at 6.8 percent and Mobile at 5.4 percent.

