Alabama House passes bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense

Britt is hopeful to make a difference by creating an environment that provides opportunities for people to better provide for their families.

At the beginning of 2019, Britt was named the first female president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) – a prominent statewide association advocating for companies of all sizes across the state. She is also the youngest person to serve in that role in BCA’s history.

Katie Boyd Britt is swiftly becoming the leading expert on breaking through barriers and paving the way for those to follow.

Britt’s rise to leadership at the BCA is not her first foray in breaking ground for female leaders. Prior to taking the reins at the BCA, Britt served as Senator Richard Shelby’s deputy press secretary and ultimately became his press secretary serving as the head of his press department. At the time, Britt was only 23 years of age, serving as the youngest press secretary on the Senate side of Capitol Hill.

As the daughter of two small business owners, Britt was a born Alabama leader.

After growing up in Enterprise, a place she fondly refers to as the “Wiregrass,” she attended the University of Alabama where she served as president of the Student Government Association and later received her law degree at the University of Alabama School of Law.

Following graduation, she practiced law at Butler Snow, LLP in both Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama. During her time at Butler Snow, she founded and led the firm’s Government Affairs practice in the state of Alabama, again showcasing her willingness to take on high levels of responsibility.

In November of 2015, she took a leave of absence to serve as deputy campaign manager and communications director for Senator Shelby’s most recent reelection campaign, which later turned into her role as his chief of staff – a role affording her the privilege to reach across party lines to successfully negotiate complex issues and legislation.

She served as Senator Shelby’s top advisor on all legal, policy, communications, strategy, leadership and campaign matters including all fundraising, leadership PAC and campaign operations. In her role, Britt directed long-term legislative strategy, plans and tactics, specifically surrounding Alabama appropriations issues.

Reflecting on her newest leadership role with the BCA, Britt says she is committed to promoting unity amongst Alabama business leaders for the betterment of the state.

“I am working to build coalitions and promote unity among the Alabama business community. I am also working to build bridges with elected officials and policy makers at the local, state, and federal levels to support pro-business, pro-economic growth policies that support all segments of Alabama’s economy, including industrial, commercial, small business, tech and health care entrepreneurs,” she shared with Yellowhammer News.

Britt has truly hit the ground running at the BCA. In the most recent special legislative session in Montgomery, she helped spearhead the bi-partisan passage of Governor Kay Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Act.

She was so instrumental throughout the process that Tim Howe, editor and owner of Yellowhammer News, named her hiring at the BCA as one of four events leading to the passage of Rebuild Alabama.

This legislation was the State’s first investment into infrastructure since the early 1990s. As Britt stated in the BCA’s press release on the date of passage, “Today is a terrific day for the State of Alabama. … The quality of our infrastructure system affects everyone, every single day. From safety to jobs and prosperity, we know that the road to our future must be paved, and now it will be.”

Outside of her corporate presence, Britt is committed to making a difference in her community.

“Some of my most rewarding community work was as a member of the YWCA Central Alabama Junior Board serving women, children, and families. As a mother, the mission of the YWCA, providing shelter, dignity, hope and a strong foundation to women, children and families in adverse circumstances is vitally important to me. Day in and day out, the YWCA Central Alabama truly makes a difference in the lives of some of the most vulnerable in the Birmingham area, and I was proud to work alongside so many caring, committed and generous individuals,” she told Yellowhammer News.

Britt is grateful to be among an incredible group of women making a difference in the state of Alabama. She recognizes the need for women to lead with determination and cut a trail for those who will follow.

“As a whole, recognizing the personal and professional accomplishments of women helps to broaden the horizon of what a little girl thinks she can accomplish. A woman who never underestimates herself will always make an impact. A woman of impact not only leads but brings others along with her,” Britt said.

As a mom to young children, Britt prioritizes the special time she spends at home with her family.

“Being a wife and a mom to two young children, my hobbies these days tend to be watching youth soccer games, going to Little League baseball practice, and making slime with my daughter. As anyone with a career, you are focused on your job and your work, so I try to be present with my children because the time flies. It is something I make my highest priority,” she said.

When asked to share some words of wisdom for the generation of young women rising to leadership behind her, Britt shared the following with Yellowhammer News: “You are only as good as your word, and you can’t be afraid to come to the table to advocate for the needs of those you serve. Your opponent on one issue may very well be your ally on the next. While you need to fight hard and adhere to your goals, treating people with respect goes a long way. Never underestimate yourself. Don’t let society place boundaries on you. No matter your position, find a way to make a positive impact on those around you.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Katie Boyd Britt a 2019 Woman of Impact.

