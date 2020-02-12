Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Alabama House passes bill limiting cities’ ability to levy occupational taxes

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — Alabama cities would be prohibited from enacting new occupational taxes without legislative permission, under a proposal approved Tuesday by the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers voted 74-27 for the bill that now moves to the Alabama Senate. The measure comes as the city of Montgomery explores the possibility of creating a 1% occupational tax.

The bill by Republican Rep. Chris Sells of Greenville would prohibit cities from enacting occupational taxes through their city councils. Local occupational taxes could still be enacted but would require the approval of a local bill in the Alabama legislature.

The bill would not impact any existing occupational taxes.

Occupational taxes are taxes paid by people who work within the city limits.

Sells said many people work in a city, but live outside city limits. He said they have no representation on a city council debating an occupational tax.

“My goal is to give a voice to the people,” Sells said.

Opposed lawmakers said the proposal takes away from the autonomy of cities.

“It bothers me for us to play Big Brother in a sense to say, ‘OK, this is what you can and you cannot do,’” Rep. Napoleon Bracy (D-Prichard) said.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

48 mins ago

Roy Moore brings Ten Commandments monument back to Montgomery, claims lack of God is behind society’s ills

MONTGOMERY — Former Judge Roy Moore brought his old Ten Commandments monument back to his office in Montgomery on Tuesday afternoon. Moore said he wanted to bring the monument back to Montgomery because “it can unite us.”

The monument in question, which had been stored for years at a local church, was at the center of a dispute that forced Moore’s removal from his position on the Alabama Supreme Court in the early 2000s.

According to the most recent polls, Moore is running fourth for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s Senate seat that is currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

While he spoke, he was shouted at by one of two protesters that appeared outside of his office during the event. The protesters had signs that read, “No Moore Rapists in Alabama Politics” and “No Moore Hate.” The first sign was in reference to the allegations of improper sexual activity with teenagers that date to when Moore was in his 30s working as a lawyer in Gadsden. The allegations were first reported by the Washington Post during the 2017 special election when Roy Moore was competing for the same U.S. Senate seat he is currently seeking.

“We’ve denied them, we’ve sued them,” a frustrated Moore said when asked about the protesters on Tuesday, before arguing the suit should be in Etowah County instead of Montgomery County.

At the event for the Ten Commandments’ reintroduction, Moore talked at length about his belief that the lack of acknowledging God in public life was the cause of almost all of modern society’s issues. He also revealed his plan to reintroduce the “Constitution Restoration Act” if he is elected to the Senate.

In 2019, Moore’s current campaign for Senate released one video that was a copy of an ad he ran in 2017, except the end was changed to a sentence of text that reads, “The truth is out about the 2017 misinformation against Roy Moore.” Later, the campaign released a new four-minute video titled, “Smear.” It painted Moore as a fellow victim of the mainstream media’s overzealousness alongside people like Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas.

Those videos in concert with the public remarks from Moore and the Ten Commandments ceremony on Tuesday have many Alabama political observers wondering if Moore’s strategy for winning the U.S. Senate seat in 2020 that he lost to Doug Jones in 2017 revolves around the rehashing of old fights he has been involved in throughout his long career in Alabama politics.

Drawing Moore’s particular anger is Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL). Moore lays his 2017 loss squarely at the feet on Alabama’s longest-serving senator.

“Doug Jones was elected because of Richard Shelby,” argued Moore at his event on Tuesday.

The Constitution Restoration Act about which Moore spoke at length was in part authored by the judge after his first removal from the Alabama Supreme Court. It was sponsored in the U.S. House by Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) and in the U.S. Senate by Richard Shelby (R-AL). After multiple attempts in 2004 and 2005, the bill did not make it out of committee. If enacted, it would have curtailed the federal judiciary’s ability to rule on cases that involved a judge or justice of a state court acknowledging God.

“I have the opportunity to introduce this bill again,” said Moore at the event.

“We forbid our children from reading ‘thou shalt not kill’ and then we wonder why they go kill each other” Moore implored the audience at his office on Tuesday.

He added, “We’ve been convinced to take God out of our lives, then we wonder why we have senseless murders like Aniah Blanchard, Kamille McKinney, or Miss Houston, or any number if you turn on the news any day. Crime is growing senselessly. Murder, thefts. Why do you think we have political corruption? Why do you think in Iowa they can’t even find out who won? Ladies and gentlemen, we have corruption because we’ve forgotten morality.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

1 hour ago

7 Things: New Hampshire reshuffles Democratic field, Jones needs Alabama but targets New York and California, voter suppression charges without victims and more …

7. Jussie Smollett in big trouble

  • Former television star Jussie Smollett concocted a fake hate crime hoax that he thought would bring him fame and make the supporters of President Donald Trump look bad. That hoax could cost Smollett his freedom after a special prosecutor has announced charges against him.
  • Special prosecutor Dan Webb has indicted Smollett on six counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police about an incident where the “Empire” actor claimed he was beaten, doused in bleach, had a noose hung around his neck and was taunted him with claims that Chicago was “MAGA country.”

6. Alabama Democratic Conference backing Michael Bloomberg

  • After former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg visited Alabama, the Alabama Democratic Party announced that they’d be endorsing Bloomberg in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
  • ADC chairman Joe L. Reed said Bloomberg “has shown a keen interest in the ADC. He has visited the state twice in the last two months.” The ADC referenced Bloomberg’s business success and experience as mayor in their reasoning for endorsing him.

5. Attorney General Barr acting like Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch is apparently not OK

  • The American media has been warning you for years that President Donald Trump’s presidency would be the “end of America,” and now they really mean it because the president is not happy about the sentencing suggestions for Trump confidant Roger Stone.
  • Barr has now taken control of multiple investigations at the Department of Justice, leading to multiple prosecutors resigning from the case. The American media is outraged, and Democrats are demanding investigations. so things are moving on exactly as they have for years.

4. Grocery tax continues to be an issue

  • State Senator Andrew Jones (R-Centre) has filed a bill to eliminate the grocery tax, which he said was “a regressive tax which penalizes hardworking families in Alabama.”
  • Jones also noted that “38 states and the District of Columbia have full or partial sales tax exemptions for groceries.” He also said if there’s a cap placed on the federal income tax deduction that people can file for, it would be the equivalent to what the grocery tax currently generates.

3. Alabama doesn’t have an issue with voter suppression

  • The Southern Poverty Law Center released a report that accused Alabama of suppressing minorities’ ability to vote, but Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said that the report was just a way “to help them raise financial resources to promote their liberal agenda.” Merrill mentioned how voter registration and participation records have been broken in Alabama.
  • According to the SPLC, the ways that Alabama suppressed votes was through requiring photo ID to vote, “maintaining a burdensome and discriminatory restoration scheme for those with felony convictions, closing polling places in predominantly Black counties, and purging hundreds of thousands of voters from the voter rolls.”

2. Doug Jones running ads in states not called Alabama

  • After the impeachment vote, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) tried to use the way he voted to raise money for his reelection campaign through Facebook ads targeted mostly at people outside of Alabama.
  • In total, Jones spent $59,902 on 166 Facebook ads. Only 18% of the ads were targeted at Alabamians, while 21% of the ads were displayed to those in New York and California; the rest was spent in various states.

1. Bernie wins, Buttigieg second, Klobuchar surprises, Warren and Biden fall

  • U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the first primary, eeking out a victory over former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) surprised onlookers by finishing third, which deals significant blows to the presidential campaigns of once frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
  • As these races continue, the field of legitimate contenders appears to be growing with Klobuchar and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg making noise and problems while showing that there are two likely outcomes ahead: a bloody fight that could end in a brokered convention, or a Bernie Sanders/Donald Trump battle.

3 hours ago

Ainsworth overviews 21st Century Workforce Commission report, ongoing priorities

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth on Tuesday morning addressed a crowd at a Business Council of Alabama (BCA) governmental affairs committee meeting in downtown Montgomery.

During remarks spanning approximately 15 minutes, Ainsworth gave a comprehensive update on the major issues before the legislature and the top priorities his office has been working on.

The meeting came the day after his 21st Century Workforce Commission released its report, and Ainsworth in his speech explained why this issue is such a core focus for him.

“[T]he reason I picked workforce is simple — when I talked to business owners all over the state, no matter where they were from, over and over again I heard — and this is a good thing for Alabama — but I heard over and over again the number one limiting factor to growth is people. ‘Will, if you could help us get more people trained, we can grow our business,'” Ainsworth said. “Think about that, it wasn’t tax situation, it wasn’t the business climate, it wasn’t even necessarily opportunity. … So that’s why we set out to look at workforce development.”

Speaking on the commission findings, he continued, “To my knowledge, this is one of the most in-depth — we had several groups that helped on this …”

Ainsworth subsequently highlighted key points and recommendations in the report.

Watch, starting at around the 7:20 mark:

Ainsworth also reiterated his commitment to making Alabama the most military-friendly state in the nation. The lieutenant governor then talked about the importance of the aerospace and defense sector to the state’s 21st-century economy.

“Our niche on that, and the fact that we’re known for that, we’ve got to continue to make sure we grow that industry,” he said. “That’s why STEM’s going to be really important for our students. … It’s so awesome that Alabama’s the center of the world on that.”

“I think Alabama’s going to continue to blossom and do well,” Ainsworth added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

Alabama Weather Center changes name, location on University of South Alabama campus

The newly-relocated Alabama Power USA Coastal Weather Research Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate its grand opening on the University of South Alabama campus.

“The center is an important part of the meteorology program at South,” said Dr. Sytske Kimball, professor of meteorology and chair of earth sciences. “We are thankful for Alabama Power’s commitment to our program. Their gift has allowed us to move the facility to a more student-friendly location on campus that’s been newly renovated and provides access for our students and staff to work with state-of-the-art technology.”

According to a press release, the “Alabama Power Foundation has supported the University of South Alabama for the past 30 years.”

“We are proud to continue our investment in the Coastal Weather Research Center, an innovative, entrepreneurial program that serves as a teaching tool for meteorology students and delivers crucial weather forecasts to more than 100 clients,” said Alabama Power Foundation president Myla Calhoun.

Calhoun added, “Businesses, manufacturing facilities and even other universities look to the Coastal Weather Research Center to keep them abreast of changing weather conditions and to help keep their employees, customers and students safe.”

Prior to its new location on the University of South Alabama’s campus, the research center was located in the basement of the USA Mitchell Center, where it was located since 1999. It is now housed in a newly-renovated space at the Science Laboratory Building. The press release stated the new location will allow the “staff to develop an emergency alert center that will include a video wall for displaying maps and models, as well as an area to hold briefings. The center also includes new HVAC, carpeting, painting and cabinetry.”

The new location also presents opportunities for students interested in meteorology.

“I decided to attend South for many reasons, but the phenomenal meteorology program certainly influenced my choice,” said Madison Mosley, a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in meteorology. “The program is extremely well-structured and provides opportunities to learn and work while in college. The new center is located in a building that facilitates a good working environment and has better access to parking.”

The press release also noted that the new location will also feature “a new meteorology broadcast center, where students can develop real weather forecasting and participate in operations as interns.”

“At the Coastal Weather Research Center, students are able to see forecasting happening in real time, which is very beneficial to what I will be doing in my career as an operational meteorologist,” said Carmen Hernandez, a meteorology student.

“The broadcast center is also there, which is great for broadcast meteorology majors to be able to practice their newscasts and improve while in college,” Hernandez added. “I am very excited about my future career, because I feel like the meteorology program at South is preparing me and giving me opportunities to be able to stand out to future employers.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

17 hours ago

Byrne: President Trump has the best week of his administration

Last week was President Trump’s best since moving into the White House. After giving a well-received State of the Union Address, the president was acquitted by the United States Senate, announced the killing of a major terrorist [and received a great jobs report. On the other hand, Democrats suffered several significant embarrassments.

It began Monday at the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. Despite months of work to manufacture enthusiasm, Democrats experienced extremely low turnout across the state. Things went from bad to worse as a host of errors prevented the counting and reporting of votes! Of course, it isn’t hard to see why the people of Iowa were not eager to support Democrat priorities. Socialist policies like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and confiscation of firearms are radical and dangerous, and most Americans reject them.

In contrast, the very next day, President Trump presented a clear vision for keeping America great in a rousing State of the Union speech. I left my seat many times to applaud the president and his many guests, each of whom had inspiring stories. Two of his guests were Stephanie Davis and her daughter Janiyah from Pennsylvania. Janiyah had been on a waitlist of over half a million students to receive a scholarship to go to a better school. President Trump shocked the crowd by awarding her a scholarship right then and there!

The story of Janiyah was especially important to me because the president called on Congress to pass my bill, the Education Freedom Scholarship and Opportunity Act, so that one million American children could have the same opportunity for a scholarship! I developed this bill with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Senator Ted Cruz. President Trump is right that no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school, and I am proud to lead this important Trump administration priority.

The State of the Union ended on an embarrassing note for Democrats as Speaker Pelosi ripped up her copy of the president’s speech. This petty, undignified tantrum plainly displayed the level of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” that she and her cohorts suffer from. They simply cannot stand to see President Trump succeed. They are in crisis after their impeachment plan failed. In fact, it backfired and lost support as their rigged process was exposed. Realizing her mistake, Speaker Pelosi appealed to Facebook and Twitter to have videos of her ripping the speech taken down!

I was proud to be a leader in that fight against the sham impeachment. Thursday, a day after the president was exonerated, I was among a handful of House members invited to the White House to celebrate. It was an amazing honor and surprise to receive President Trump’s personal thanks for fighting by his side throughout this process.

Later Thursday, the President announced that an American airstrike had killed Qassim al-Rimi, a terrorist and the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Yemen. AQAP claimed credit for the December 2019 shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station that took the lives of three service members, including Ensign Joshua Watson from Coffee, Alabama. President Trump has made clear that our enemies will pay for taking American lives, and terrorists across the globe now know that he isn’t messing around.

Finally, an excellent January jobs report was released. Employers added 225,000 jobs as the economy continues to strengthen. Importantly, wages for working Americans are rising.

Put it all together and it’s obvious why the president’s approval rating is at the highest levels of his administration. Clearly, the Democrats’ misguided prioritization of an unpopular impeachment scheme has them in dire straits. I vow to keep fighting with the president against radical socialism and to support his America First agenda.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

