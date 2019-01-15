Alabama Farmers Federation supports Ivey’s inaugural book drive by donating accurate ag books

MONTGOMERY — While the pomp and circumstance of Alabama’s Inauguration Day gets most of the focus, Governor Kay Ivey – with an assist from partners like the Alabama Farmers Federation – used the festive period to support children’s literacy.

As part of this effort, the governor’s inaugural committee hosted a book drive at the Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration on Saturday, collecting nearly 2,000 books to be donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance.

However, this impactful initiative did not stop there. The Inaugural Gala on Monday evening was the official conclusion of the book drive, with more donations coming in during this celebration of Ivey’s first full term.

Additionally, earlier that day amidst the inaugural festivities, a major book donation funded by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) helped put a bow on top of a successful effort.

“Covering strawberry plants. Planting oats and rye. Cutting and stacking wood. Those are just a few of the winter farm chores children will learn about when reading one of the 100 copies of ‘Sleep Tight Farm’ donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance,” a release from the Alabama Farmers Federation explained.

The donation was announced during “Coffee with the Commissioner,” a pre-inauguration event held Monday morning at the RSA Activity Center honoring new Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate. The stack of books was even displayed during the reception, with agricultural leaders highlighting the literacy initiative.

“While supporting the governor’s inaugural philanthropic focus, this book donation also fulfills the need to teach students about agriculture and where their food really comes from,” Alabama Farmers Federation and AFAF President Jimmy Parnell said. “This is an exciting time for our state, and we’re proud to participate in such a worthwhile cause.”

“Sleep Tight Farm” by Eugenie Doyle and illustrated by Becca Stadtlander was named Book of the Year by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for agriculture in 2017. In it, a family prepares their land for winter while reminiscing about everything the farm produced throughout the year.

The book donation is in line with the Alabama Farmers Federation and AFAF’s strong commitment to supporting education in the Yellowhammer State, awarding over $130,000 in college scholarships annually. In September 2018, AFAF worked with Alabama Ag in the Classroom to provide over 900 copies of “John Deere, That’s Who!” to Alabama’s elementary school libraries.

AFAF was created by the Alabama Farmers Federation to support and advance agriculture in the state of Alabama.

Teachers can find numerous resources for incorporating agricultural lessons into their curriculum here or here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn