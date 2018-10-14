Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Alabama Farmers Federation establishes relief fund for farmers affected by Hurricane Michael

To help the state’s farmers recover from Hurricane Michael’s devastation, the Alabama Farmers Federation has established a relief fund to directly benefit producers.

Federation President Jimmy Parnell, in a press release, thanked the many Alabamians who have expressed support for the hardworking producers affected by the historic hurricane.

“Farmers in south Alabama have received an outpouring of support from neighbors and people across the country,” Parnell said. “Many have asked where they can donate to help farmers who’ve lost their crops and barns, so we have created a special fund within the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation to accept these gifts.”

Donations are tax deductible and may be made online here or by sending checks payable to Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation to P.O. Box 11000, Montgomery, AL 36191.

Parnell, in addition to his extensive duties leading Alfa and the Federation, also serves as the foundation president.

“Hurricane Michael devastated crops, homes, barns and livelihoods in the Wiregrass,” Parnell outlined. “Farmers are resilient, but recovery takes time and money. Alabama producers are grateful for financial help from friends and supporters — and covet your thoughts and prayers during the rebuilding process.”

The Farmers Federation is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Alabama Cooperative Extension System, state and national elected officials and others to collect crop damage reports. Alfa Insurance agents and claims adjusters are on the scene helping customers hit by the Category 4 hurricane.

All funds collected by the Foundation through November 30 will be directed toward farmer losses not covered by a farmowner policy, crop insurance or disaster relief programs.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

19 mins ago

Almirola scores victory in Stewart-Haas dominated 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA — “Boring.” “Momentum-killer.” “Snoozefest.”

Those were some of the ways the majority of Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com was described by some — that is right until the very end.

After a late-race caution and a subsequent overtime period, Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Smithfield Bacon for Life Ford, was able to score his second career NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race victory.

By virtue of the win, Almirola joins Chase Elliott with a clinched spot in the next round of eight in the Monster Energy Cup’s playoffs.

Almirola’s victory was his first in four years and the second of his career. His first also came at a restrictor-plate race track in the 2014 Daytona’s Coke Zero 400.

“I knew when we qualified with all four of us starting up there in the front,” he said. “We kind of talked about it in our competition meeting that we needed to be committed to each other. We needed to score as many stage points as we can.”

Almirola added, “When we all qualified top four, all of us together — I knew that all four of us were going to be tough to beat.”

Aric Almirola in Victory Lane at Talladega, 10/14/2018 (Yellowhammer News)

Almirola likened the Stewart-Haas effort to the past efforts from the stable of Roger Penske-owned cars at restrictor-plate race tracks.

“We’ve been chasing those Penske cars at the restrictor-plate races,” he said. “They’ve been able to do somewhat of what we did today where they get out front, Brad [Keselowski], Joey [Logano] and [Ryan] Blaney — you know, get organized and basically dominate the race.”

“It was us against the field,” he added.

Second-place finisher and Almirola teammate Clint Bowyer talked about the team effort, noting that there had been other times in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series history where teams had dominant performances, as Stewart-Haas did on Sunday.

“I don’t think you can write enough about the job that everybody at Stewart-Haas did,” Bowyer said. “Those cars were so fast. I’ve seen other guys, other teams, other organizations put that together before. The Hendrick organization has been there before. The Gibbs cars have done that before. It was our turn, you know what I mean? The Penske cars have done that before. We finally got all four cars to the cream of the crop, and oh my gosh was it awesome.”

The early stages of the race were also dominated by the Stewart-Haas Racing cars, with pole winner Kurt Busch winning stage one and Kevin Harvick winning the second stage.

Field, led by Kurt Busch, driver of the Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford, heads to the green, 10/14/2018 (Yellowhammer News)

However, the magic ran out for those two Stewart-Haas drivers. Busch and Harvick came up short on fuel in the end and came away with 14th place and 28th place finishes respectively.

For much of the race, the pack racing that spectators had become accustomed to over the years in restrictor-plate racing was not on display. For the first time in a long time at the Talladega Superspeedway, a Monster Energy Cup race had long spells of single-file racing and was broken up into two or three distinctive packs throughout.

That brand of racing was called boring by some of those watching from home.

NASCAR legend and Alabama native Bobby Allison signs autographs, 10/14/2018 (Yellowhammer News)

Among the manufacturers, Ford had the most dominant showing at the aerodynamic-sensitive track with five drivers finishing in the top 10 — Almirola, Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. in third, Joey Logano in fifth and Paul Menard in ninth.

Two Toyotas finished in the top 10, Denny Hamlin with a fourth-place finish and Erik Jones with an eighth-place finish. Chevrolets filled out the rest of the top 10 with AJ Allmendinger in sixth, Jimmie Johnson, who rallied from mid-race trouble for a seventh-place finish and Regan Smith with a tenth-place finish.

The car of #48 Jimmie Johnson in the pits after some early race trouble, 10/14/2018 (Yellowhammer News)

Kevin Harvick came away with the points lead, followed by Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer rounding out the top five.

Drivers make their way onto pit road during a mid-race caution, 10/14/2018 (Yellowhammer News)

Next up on the schedule is the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City as just five races remain to determine the 2018 Monster Energy Cup series championship.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

2 hours ago

Trump approves Ivey’s Emergency Disaster Declaration request for Alabama

In response to Governor Kay Ivey’s Thursday request, President Donald Trump on Saturday approved an Emergency Disaster Declaration for the state of Alabama as a result of Hurricane Michael.

This declaration means that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program will provide assistance under category B to affected Alabama counties.

“I greatly appreciate President Trump approving our request for federal assistance. Alabama has suffered damage, but we have also stepped in to help our neighbors,” Ivey said in a press release. “This assistance will help us recover some of the cost of response and recovery efforts conducted by the state and local governments. This will be a huge benefit to the smaller communities in Alabama that have been affected.”

Alabama has been granted a Federal Emergency Declaration for the state and Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. The declaration will help local and state governments cover costs associated with preparing and responding to the category four hurricane. Under the Public Assistance Program, aid will be provided at 75 percent federal funding for approved costs related to Michael.

Some counties who were not hit as severely will still have preparatory costs covered, per the White House. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent funding in the counties of Baldwin, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Mobile, Montgomery, Pike and Russell and the Poarch Creek Band of Indians.

“Working together with our federal partners is an important part of helping Alabamians move back to some sense of normalcy when impacted by a storm like Hurricane Michael,” Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings outlined. “We are extremely thankful that although Hurricane Michael was a historic storm our state did not encounter any loss of life.”

The state’s EMA is working with all impacted areas to assess damages in order to possibly qualify for additional assistance to aid in the repairs to infrastructure and the collection and disposal of debris.

On Thursday, Ivey met with statewide EMA and county-level emergency management officials and toured storm damage in Houston and Geneva Counties. She then held a press conference held at the Houston County EMA office., along with Hastings, in which the governor commended the courageous, exemplary efforts by emergency management workers, first responders and linemen to help Alabamians recover in the wake of disaster.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Southern Research is advancing green chemistry in the heart of Alabama

Birmingham’s Southern Research has developed a reputation in cancer treatment and other medical advancement, but an area where it is showing much promise today could end up having its greatest worldwide impact.

Environmental research has emerged as an exciting field for Southern Research, so much so that it has become one of three pillars the institution is focusing on in its Change Campaign fundraising efforts.

The “Earth” pillar focuses on green chemistry and ways to reduce the use of petroleum in consumer goods or find ways of recycling carbon dioxide, among other initiatives. The mind pillar focuses on neuroscience to find treatments for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS. The body pillar focuses on cancer treatments.

The fundraising for green chemistry is a vital part of Southern Research’s efforts in the field.

“It is highly competitive,” said Amit Goyal, director of Sustainable Chemistry and Catalysis at Southern Research. “A lot of this is high-risk, high-reward, so it is funded by federal funds.”

Most federal funds are directed at universities and national labs, Goyal said.

“A lot of times good ideas also do not get funded,” he said. “It’s not just that they’re not good enough.”

Jonathan Geisen is an attorney with Baker Donelson law firm and is a “Change Agent” working on the Change Campaign for the Earth pillar.

“I think green chemistry, environmental R&D is going to have a harder time sometimes raising funds than health-care research or other medical innovations,” Geisen said. “It’s a long game and I think it’s the sort of thing that we really need to support.”

Geisen said he knew more about the other areas of research than he did green chemistry when he joined the Change Campaign.

“When I got involved with this particular group and met with some of the scientists and met with some of the other people involved with the program, I was just blown away,” he said.

The more he knows about the areas of focus, the more excited he is to support the Earth pillar, Geisen said.

“I think some of the things that Southern Research is doing – alternative fuels, different types of recycling plans – there are so many things going on here that I was unaware of until I got involved,” he said. “It’s the sort of thing that we need to support in this community to continue to improve our life.”

Goyal said there are a couple of areas where Southern Research shows great promise.

“There are two areas that we are really excited about,” he said. “(One is) a chemical that we are trying to make from sugars extracted from plants that are used in fibers in clothing and carbon fibers. It’s a high-growth area, so it might have a lower inertia to become commercialized if we’re successful. The second is to use CO2. There is a lot of CO2 that if it can be consumed rather than just emitted it can lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

Philanthropic funds give Southern Research freedom to explore those ideas. The payoff could be huge, Goyal said, as a large amount of petroleum-based products could become plant-based and have rippling benefits on the economy.

“It is not easily to compete with petroleum-derived sources, these things developed over the last century,” he said. “If you think of a commodity chemical, it usually costs about $1 a kilogram, so there is not much room between the feedstock price and the final product, which is a chemical in this case. To develop processes at scale to produce at the same economic value with less greenhouse gas is quite challenging. We’re trying to address that.”

Geisen said Southern Research is a vital part of the three-legged stool that makes up the entrepreneurial and innovation base for Birmingham, along with UAB and Innovation Depot.

“Birmingham needs things like Southern Research,” he said. “We need places that are innovative, that are bringing the best and the brightest to Birmingham.”

The Change Campaign ends October 11 with the “An Evening of Change” event.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Talladega Superspeedway ‘Transformation’ renovation project to start ‘in a matter of days’

TALLADEGA – Sunday before the 1000Bulbs.com 500 green flag, Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch unveiled some aspects of the track’s $50 million infield renovations set to begin shortly after the checkered flag drops on Sunday.

Lynch, who is set to retire as track chairman at the end of next year, boasted about how he is leaving the sport.

“To say we’re excited about this process and what we’re going to be bringing to the fans would be an understatement,” Lynch said. “We’re proud of what the company is going to invest in us. It’s going to be north of $50 million.”

“And everybody, I’ve talked about my retirement – this is a hell of a way to go out,” he added. “I’m going to work until November 30 of next year. I get to build one more thing, [a] huge thing for the Frances. So, I am one happy fellow right now.”

Among those infield renovations is a wider tunnel that will provide access to the 2.66-mile track’s massive infield. Lynch said he anticipates starting construction on that around a “week or so” after Sunday’s race.

Proposed new Talladega Superspeedway tunnel (Talladega Superspeedway PR)

“It will be about a week or so before we start breaking ground, or even more,” he said. “We’ve got to lay out everything for the tunnel and then we’re going to start digging.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

8 hours ago

AG Marshall on the front lines of battling Alabama’s opioid crisis

Just last month, Attorney General Steve Marshall attended the opening of a treatment center in Mobile aimed at combating the growing opioid epidemic in our state. Marshall gave remarks at the opening of the new Pathway Healthcare location, stressing the importance of acting now to put an end to the crippling effects of addiction in Alabama.

“Some of you are aware of the personal story of my life. Having seen what addiction can do to families, this is a personal issue for me going forward and will continue to be a personal issue for me as attorney general.”

The opioid epidemic is one of Marshall’s key issues that he intends to continue working on while in office. The new treatment center provides resources that redirects focus to the root of the addiction. As the co-chair of Governor Ivey’s Opioid Overdose & Addiction Council, Marshall has bridged communication between all sectors of law enforcement and developed recommendations to combat the epidemic after six months of extensive research. He mentioned the state has begun to implement an action plan to fight opioid addiction.

“Badges and guns matter in this issue. But for us to make tremendous strides going forward, we’ve got to deal with those individuals right now who are suffering from these addictions to be able to get help.”

Marshall has remained focused on ensuring state and local law enforcement have the resources they need to effectively deal with those trafficking drugs while in office and plans to continue working with community members, activists and the church to identify how to most effectively treat the problem.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

