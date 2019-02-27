Alabama Farm Center finds its home

A major agricultural project that had been the object of countless hours of work by many finally became a reality on Tuesday evening.

The Alabama Farm Center has found its home in Chilton County.



The Chilton County Industrial Development Board made the announcement at Clanton City Hall, as well as in a release from the organization.

It has been two years since the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation began looking at options to build a large, multi-function livestock and event complex.

For a state and regional facility, Chilton County simply made sense.

“Chilton County’s central location, proximity to large cities and access to I-65 make this site ideal for the Alabama Farm Center,” said Foundation President Jimmy Parnell, who also serves as president of Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance. “There are few comparable ag centers in the United States, so this is a great opportunity for Alabama and Chilton County to attract visitors from across the region and country. As the Alabama Farmers Federation prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2021, our board of directors has cast a vision to make the Alabama Farm Center the premier livestock and event center in the South.”

The Foundation supports youth livestock shows, collegiate scholarships and other agricultural education activities.

A dozen sites were in the running with a 500-acre parcel owned by the City of Clanton and Chilton County ultimately being the property chosen.

The site selected is off Exit 212 on I-65.

Estimates indicate the project will bring between 300 and 400 new jobs and have a $40-$55 million economic impact to the region.

Clanton mayor Billy Joe Driver believes the region’s economy will benefit greatly.

“With the potential average attendance around 800,000 per year, central Alabama is sure to see an influx from the hospitality industry,” Driver said. “This project will be a catalyst for growth and development for us all.”

Matt Mims, vice chairman of the Chilton County Commission, called the collective effort “a journey that will long impact the future generations of agriculture.”

Whitney Barlow, executive director of the Chilton County Industrial Board, offered an assessment of the impact the project would have on young Alabamians whom the Foundation targets with as part of its mission.

“It is critical that we invest in our youth and enable them to reach their full potential with opportunities in career tech/ workforce development, livestock skills, acquiring leadership responsibilities, as well as other experiences needed to be successful and productive,” he said.

Initial facility plans call for a 5,000-seat air conditioned arena, 150,000 square foot exhibition building, 400-stall horse barn, 400 RV hookups and a variety of other barns and arenas. Livestock shows, rodeos, dog shows, festivals and other consumer events could keep the facility booked over 300 days each year.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News