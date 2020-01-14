Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Sessions joins defense of Reeltown High School against atheist group — ‘Hard left in America is becoming militantly secular’ 54 mins ago / News
Tuberville: Democrats ‘are trying to create a civil war in this country’ — ‘They want a dictatorship’ 1 hour ago / News
Jefferson County to preserve jail cell where MLK was held shortly before his assassination 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Dept. of Labor taking applications for abandoned mine land development funding 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: McConnell mocks impeachment delay, Decatur schools go hard on vaping, Alabama undecided on refugees and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Huntsville-made Boeing batteries to be installed on historic ISS spacewalks 6 hours ago / News
Byrne: With Soleimani dead, the world is safer 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 16: Interview with Scott Dawson 7 hours ago / Podcasts
LSU beats Clemson, still doesn’t have as many national championships as Nick Saban 13 hours ago / News
‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa 16 hours ago / Politics
Huntsville City Schools makes progress on desegregation federal consent decree compliance 16 hours ago / News
State Sen. Chesteen sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services 17 hours ago / News
AL Dept. of Conservation soliciting requests for gulf coast conservation project funding 17 hours ago / News
I-20/59 bridges to open by January 21 19 hours ago / News
Study details impressive economic impact of Alabama Technology Network 19 hours ago / News
Three Alabama golf courses listed in top 30 of America’s best 20 hours ago / News
Two Bama players named to Freshman All-America Team 20 hours ago / Sports
The Freedom from Religion Foundation should be ignored by Alabama’s local governments 21 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama’s first proton therapy center ready to open 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Pelosi’s finally ready to give up embarrassing impeachment gambit, three killed during Alabama storms, Doug Jones doth protest too much and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
2 hours ago

Alabama Dept. of Labor taking applications for abandoned mine land development funding

Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington has announced that the department’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Program has opened the third round of applications for $10 million in grant funding available for AML-related economic development projects.

Applications will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. CST on April 6, 2020.

Eligible economic development projects must be located on or adjacent to coal mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) on August 3, 1977.

Counties eligible for projects include: Bibb, Blount, Cherokee, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Shelby, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.

The grant funding, provided by the federal government, is being administered by the Alabama Department of Labor’s AML Program, and all funding must be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE).

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the powerful chair of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, managed to get Alabama added to the program after it was initially created. It should also be noted that the Shelby-negotiated Fiscal Year 2020 federal budget included a total of $115 million for the program nationally.

Since 2017, three Yellowhammer State projects have already received a total of $10 million in grant funding through this program. Those projects are in Jefferson and Shelby counties and include the Southern Museum of Flight’s relocation to the Grand River Technology Park situated near Barber Motorsports and the Bass Pro Shop near Leeds; a commercial and residential development in Helena; and the expansion of the City of Vestavia Hills’ Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex. These three projects are expected to provide approximately 1,695 new jobs and generate an economic impact of $152.1 million.

Alabama applications for an additional $10 million made available in 2018 are currently under review by the OSMRE.

In a statement, Washington said, “The ADOL AML Reclamation Program has long made a significant impact on protecting the safety of the citizens of Alabama, and these new Pilot Program funds are providing opportunities to transform abandoned mine lands into doorways of economic opportunity for the future.”

“It is rewarding to see so many worthy projects get funding so that they can be an important lasting part of the economic rebuilding of the Coal Region of Alabama,” he concluded. “I again encourage any group who has a plan to develop an abandoned mine land site to apply for this grant funding. Whether the project is big or small, they’re all important.”

More information can be found here.

RELATED: Alabama’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program recognized for excellency

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

54 mins ago

Sessions joins defense of Reeltown High School against atheist group — ‘Hard left in America is becoming militantly secular’

It all started when 26 football players at Alabama’s Reeltown High School were voluntarily baptized at the school’s Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium in November.

The following month, Reeltown, located in Notasulga, and head football coach Matt Johnson came under attack from the out-of-state Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF). The FFRF is self-described as the nation’s largest association of atheists and agnostics.

In an exclusive statement to Yellowhammer News published December 26, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) defended Reeltown against the FFRF.

The congressman and U.S. Senate candidate was subsequently targeted by the FFRF for standing up for the school, but that only led to him doubling down.

Now, on Tuesday morning, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions enthusiastically came to Reeltown’s defense. Sessions is also a candidate in Alabama’s crowded 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary field.

“The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) is once again trying to intimidate people of faith, this time right here at Reeltown High School in Tallapoosa County,” Sessions decried.

He then outlined that he has long been at odds with the atheist group.

Sessions continued, “These people want to destroy our religious freedom and have tried to silence me for many years. Below are links to some of the FFRF attacks on me, none of which have been successful.”

“This is all part of a very fundamental battle that is raging in America, and it is a battle that is no small matter. Increasingly, the hard left in America is becoming militantly secular,” Sessions added. “Where they once sought tolerance, they now seek to silence the faithful, and to reject our country’s heritage.”

“Shortly after he was elected, President Trump and I took decisive action in defending people of faith. We ordered the federal government to cease harassing faith-based organizations, we introduced 20 principles instructing the government to protect religious freedom (Federal Law Protections for Religious Liberty, 10/6/2017), and we defended faith based organizations all over the country. For more information on my views on the importance of defending religious freedom, please see this speech – (Alliance Defending Freedom speech, 8/9/2018),” he concluded.

The GOP Senate primary field also includes former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). The primary will be held March 3.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Tuberville: Democrats ‘are trying to create a civil war in this country’ — ‘They want a dictatorship’

Tuesday during an appearance on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, warned about the consequences of the hyper-politicization of every nuance of day-to-day living.

Tuberville told co-hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg that Democrats’ unwillingness to put election politics behind them could lead the country down the path of “civil war.”

“I feel bad for the people because there’s nothing any of us can do,” he said. “It’s out of our hands because we watch it, and it is going in the other direction.”

“I tell people this: We got two sides that hate each other, and that’s normal in politics, OK? You have an election. One group wins. The other accepts it, and they say, ‘OK, we’ll just run hard and unelect a guy,’ then you’ve got a country because you work with each other,” Tuberville continued. “That’s not how it works anymore. You’ve got one group that doesn’t win. They don’t accept it, so what we’ve got now is a countdown for civil war. I mean, they are trying to create a civil war in this country instead of trying to get along and say we’ll beat him at the ballot box. They’re lying, stealing, cheating — doing everything they can to get this guy we elected. And it’s wrong. It’s absolutely wrong. They want a dictatorship — that’s what they want.”

Near the end of his appearance, Tuberville also called into question the seeming double-standard of justice applied when it comes to Democrats. He gave particular notice to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Burisma.

“You know what people are mad about in this state, everywhere I talk to?” he said. “That nobody has gone to jail yet for this mess they tried to spy on the president. And Biden is as dirty as they come. My God, folks. Look at — his son is making $88,000 a month from a Ukraine oil deal that he was involved in? Are you kidding me?”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Jefferson County to preserve jail cell where MLK was held shortly before his assassination

Civil rights legend and American icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spent two-days in a jail cell at the Jefferson County Courthouse in 1967, and the cell in which he was held is now being turned into a historical exhibit.

As first reported by the Birmingham Times, the Jefferson County Commission has unanimously passed a resolution that preserves the cell and paves the way for it to possibly be memorialized as a historic landmark.

This new exhibit is not the cell where King authored the seminal text “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” That writing occurred at the Birmingham City Jail in 1963. The new Jefferson County memorial stems from a different arrest for parading without a permit.

All told, King was arrested 29 times in relation to his nonviolent protests on behalf of the oppressed black Americans in the South. He surrendered peacefully and served the time ordered in every instance.

One of the leaders of the new initiative for preserving the jail cell is Sheriff Mark Pettway, who is the first black sheriff of Jefferson County.

“I want to educate citizens about the county’s history. I want the general public to better understand what the movement provided for all of us and not just a few. It was and still is a continuous sacrifice,” Pettway told the Birmingham Times.

“In order for Jefferson County to truly move forward, we must first recognize our past mistakes, take corrective action, and move forward with a sincere desire to embrace people from all walks of life,” added Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

7 Things: McConnell mocks impeachment delay, Decatur schools go hard on vaping, Alabama undecided on refugees and more …

7. Biden leading in the polls

  • A new Iowa poll conducted by Monmouth University shows that former Vice President Joe Biden is still polling in first at 24%, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is at 18% and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 17%.
  • U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in fourth with 15%, while several points behind is U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) at 8%. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and billionaire Tom Steyer are tied at 4%, but Booker has since ended his campaign.

6. Saudi students have been expelled

  • After the shooting at Pensacola navy base by Saudi Air Force officer 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani that killed three U.S. soldiers, the United States has now expelled 21 Saudi military students from training programs.
  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that the Saudi students being removed from the training program possessed anti-American or jihadist material, as well as had contact with child pornography.

5. Let Bernie and Warren fight

  • An ugly fight has broken out between two of the liberal left’s darlings as Bernie Sanders has been accused of telling his colleague, Elizabeth Warren, that a woman could not win a race for President of the United States.
  • Sanders says that this is not what he said. Warren stands by the story, stating, “I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.” Either way, he was merely offering his opinion and there really isn’t anything offensive or wrong about this at all but this is clearly an attempt to make Sanders look like a sexist.

4. Everyone wants their witnesses but not the other side

  • We are finally moving towards some form of an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate and the jockeying over who will get to call witnesses continues with reports indicating that there are not enough votes for immediate dismissal of the articles of impeachment.
  • Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is warning his Democratic and Republican colleagues that if they want to have witnesses like John Bolton then he will be calling for votes on witnesses of his own, tweeting, “My colleagues can’t have it both ways. Calling for some, while blocking others. If we are going to give a platform to witnesses the Dems demand, I look forward to forcing votes to call Hunter Biden and many more!”

3. Ivey could be open to refugees

  • Over the weekend, Texas drew the ire of the media and their Democrats when Governor Greg Abbott (R) declared that the state would not be taking in more refugees, and now people want to know where the few remaining states stand on the matter, including Alabama.
  • Ivey’s spokesperson Gina Maiola told the Associated Press that the Ivey administration has not made a decision on the matter. Alabama joins Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wyoming as states that haven’t made a decision yet.

2. Decatur schools will nail you for vaping

  • The Decatur City School District has posted a letter to their website that unveils their new system to discipline students using vaping or e-cigarette products that states students caught will be sent to the Center for Alternatives to Suspension.
  • The letter said that the previous method of in-school suspension “did not seem to deter many of our students who elected to engage in this harmful practice” and mentioned that they didn’t want “any of our students negatively impacted by either direct exposure or second-hand exposure to these products.”

1. Democrats gained nothing from impeachment delay

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed that her withholding the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from the Senate has produced favorable results, but now Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is saying that isn’t true.
  • McConnell spoke on the Senate floor and said that the delay has “produced absolutely nothing.” He continued to question her strategy to delay sending the articles and described her effort as a “one-woman blockade.”

6 hours ago

Huntsville-made Boeing batteries to be installed on historic ISS spacewalks

Huntsville-made Boeing batteries will be installed during the second and third all-women spacewalks in history on Wednesday, January 15, and Monday, January 20, respectively.

The spacewalks will both air live online via NASA-TV.

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch will leave the International Space Station (ISS) to finish replacing nickel-hydrogen batteries with lithium-ion batteries that were made by Boeing employees in Alabama.

The Boeing-made batteries will store energy generated by the space station’s solar array, according to the company.

NASA selected Boeing as prime contractor for the ISS in 1993, and the original cost-plus-award-fee contract began in 1995. In this role, Boeing has been responsible for ISS design, development, integration, testing and delivering. Now, the company still sustains the U.S.-built elements under periodic extensions of the original contract.

When the Boeing-built ISS was launched into orbit in 1998, it was originally equipped with 48 nickel-hydrogen batteries, split between its four solar wings. When the station dipped into shadow, these batteries were responsible for keeping things going.

Thus, NASA in 2017 began swapping out these old batteries with 24 smaller lithium-ion power packs, which provide greater storage and power efficiency.

These lithium-ion batteries are a result of collaboration between Boeing’s Huntsville, Alabama, Houston, Texas, and Canoga Park, California, operations. In Huntsville specifically, the overall battery cases were made.

Half of the batteries aboard the ISS have already been replaced with the upgraded, lithium-ion models.

According to Boeing, 12 lithium-ion batteries have been installed and are operational. A total of six more batteries will be installed during the spacewalks on January 15 and 20. Then, the overall replacement will be complete later this year after the final six are launched to the ISS on a resupply mission.

David McCann, Boeing’s chief engineer of International Space Station systems, said in a statement to Yellowhammer News, “The batteries are meeting every performance factor we have asked of them.”

“They are providing the Station with more operational flexibility and higher performance than the previous nickel-hydrogen batteries in half the size,” he added.

Over the past 20 years, the Boeing-built ISS has hosted 239 people and more than 2,700 science experiments.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

