4 hours ago

Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education awarded $33M federal grant

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education has been newly awarded a total of $33 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Education for a renewal of the state’s Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5) initiative over the next three years.

The PDG B-5 renewal grant will support Alabama’s longstanding efforts to expand access to high quality early childhood care and education for all children. This includes building upon the successes of the Yellowhammer State’s voluntary First Class Pre-K, which has been named the nation’s best for 13 consecutive years.

Additionally, the grant will boost First Teacher Home Visiting and Pre-K – 3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning (P-3) programs as well as promote Alabama’s groundbreaking Born Ready movement launched earlier this month.

In a statement, Ivey said, “Alabama’s youngest citizens are the future of our state, which is why I am so proud to welcome this critical funding. As we continue to grow our First Class Pre-K program, we must also expand its learning methods and best practices from birth through third grade.”

“When students are successful in their first few years of school, they are much more likely to be successful throughout their life. I applaud Secretary Jeana Ross and her team at the Department of Early Childhood Education for their important work in securing these funds, and of course, for securing a strong future for the children of Alabama,” the governor concluded.

Alabama’s PDG B-5 work aligns with Ivey’s trademark Strong Start, Strong Finish initiative, a comprehensive education-to-workforce agenda with a focus on the birth-five continuum, recognizing a child’s first five years as foundational for lifelong success. The PDG B-5 renewal grant will ensure the state meets the goals laid out in the Strong Start, Strong Finish initiative while continuing to improve system coordination.

The renewal grant followed the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, along with 100 other state agencies and non-governmental organizations, this year completing a comprehensive assessment of early care and education needs in the state of Alabama and constructing a strategic plan to meet these needs. The renewal grant will ensure the state continues to deliver high quality early childhood care and education while expanding access to programs that support all children, especially low-income, rural, disadvantaged children.

“This award will assist us in moving closer to realizing the vision that all Alabama children are healthy and emotionally ready to enter kindergarten, particularly low-income and disadvantaged children, and strong supports are provided to assist families in making informed choices,” Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross stated.

This renewal grant comes after Alabama originally received a $10.6 million PDG B-5 award in December of 2018.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 mins ago

Alabama reaches new record low unemployment rate for seventh straight month — ‘Banner year’

Alabama has done it again under the Ivey administration, shattering five jobs-related economic records once more.

First, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on Friday announced — for the seventh month in a row — the Yellowhammer State has reached a new record low unemployment rate.

Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate was 2.7%, down from October’s previous record rate of 2.8% and well below November 2018’s rate of 3.8%.

November 2019’s rate represents 2,203,495 employed persons, another new record high, and represents an incredible over-the-year increase of 82,609.

Additionally, 61,963 people were counted as unemployed in November, also a new record low, down from 83,298 in November of last year. The civilian labor force reached a new record high of 2,265,458 as well, representing an over-the-year increase of 61,274.

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said, “For seven months in a row now, we have announced record-breaking jobs numbers in Alabama.”

“We are consistently seeing yearly drops that are the highest in the nation,” she continued. “Our jobs count continues to break records and beat expectations. More than 80,000 Alabamians are working today that weren’t last year. All this data combines to paint a picture of economic health in Alabama. We have one more month to report on for 2019, but it’s certainly shaping up to be a banner year!”

Alabama’s job growth rate for November was 2.4%, the highest recorded in 2019. The state’s rate far surpassed the national job growth rate of 1.5% and marks the 10th month this year that Alabama’s job growth rate has matched or exceeded the national rate.

“The number of jobs our economy is supporting is, yet again, at a record high. We’ve seen a gain of more than 50,000 jobs since this time last year,” Washington commented. “Our job growth rate in November is the highest it’s been all year, and we’ve once again surpassed the national job growth rate.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 50,400, with gains in the professional and business services sector (+14,900); the leisure and hospitality sector (+8,800); the government sector (+6,900); and the manufacturing sector (+4,900), among others.

This came after wage and salary employment grew in November by 9,100. Monthly gains were seen in the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+5,500); the government sector (+3,800); and the education and health services sector (+900), among others.

“Manufacturing employment in Alabama is at its highest level in 11 years,” Washington concluded. “Other sectors are currently experiencing their highest levels of employment in history. Employers are hiring, and people are finding work.”

Sectors with record-high employment levels as follows:

  • Manufacturing: 273,700
    • Motor Vehicle Manufacturing: 14,600
  • Service Providing: 1,736,700
    • Professional and Business Services: 261,000
    • Education and Health Services: 252,900

Manufacturing employment in Alabama is now at its highest level since November 2008.

Wages also increased in November, both over-the-month and over-the-year. Average weekly earnings in November were $863.11, up $1.06 from October and up $21.56 from November 2018.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in November were Shelby County at 1.8%; Marshall County at 2.0%; and Limestone and Madison Counties at 2.1%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 6.3%; Clarke County at 4.8%; and Greene and Lowndes Counties at 4.7%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were: Homewood and Vestavia at 1.6%; Northport at 1.7%; and Alabaster, Hoover and Madison at 1.8%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were: Selma at 5.0%; Prichard at 4.8%; and Anniston and Bessemer at 3.6%.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

34 mins ago

Tuberville vows to fight gov’t dependency on welfare and food stamps; Champions return of prayer in public schools in Florence stump speech

FLORENCE — The U.S. Senate contest in Alabama has taken on a new dynamic since former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ entry into the race last month.

However, one thing that has not changed is former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s tack on the campaign trail and a strategy of sticking to the bread-and-butter conservative issues. In an appearance at a meeting of the Lauderdale County Republican Party, Tuberville delivered his usual lockerroom-style campaign stump speech, in which he did not dwell on the impeachment saga or the investigations into the so-called “deep state.”

Instead, he went back to what he deemed the “fundamentals,” laid out as an unwillingness to be “politically correct.”

Among those “fundamentals” was a rejection of dependency on the federal government’s social safety net.

“I’m not going to be politically correct,” he said. “We need to get away from that. We’re getting more and more into being politically correct, and it is hurting this country. I tell people this — there’s nothing in the Constitution that says you can’t have your feelings hurt. We need to start hurting people’s feelings because they have got to do their duty for this country. Quit leaning on this country for a handout. Go to work and earn your way. That’s what we’ve got to do. You know we’ve got 40% of the people in this country get a government check?”

“That ought to really make you mad because there ain’t 40% of the people in this country that can’t work and go out and make a living like all of us do. There’s not 40%. But the Democrats during the last election, the last cycle, administration, the term of Obama — they begged people to get on welfare,” Tuberville continued. “They begged them. Get on welfare, get food stamps. I saw it. I saw on college campuses trying to sign them up. ‘Hey, you’re in school. Why don’t you go ahead and get food stamps? We’ll take care of you.’ They tried to break us.”

The football coach-turned-candidate also made overtures to returning God and prayer to public schools and argued the deterioration of the public education system could be traced back to the departure of prayer in schools.

“Folks, we’ve got to get back to fundamentals,” Tuberville added. “That’s what I’ve always done — blocking and tackling, teaching people footwork — because if you don’t have fundamentals, you’re not going to survive. Fundamentals of this country: God. We’ve got to get prayer back in schools. Somebody said you can’t do that. They are going to have a hard time telling me not to talk about it on the floor of the Senate. We’ve got to start talking about it. If we don’t, we’re not going to get by. You got to try. We’ve got to get it back to the Supreme Court. We took God out of the school in the 60s, and we replaced it with a metal detector. That’s what you’ve got to go through in most of these schools to get into a school.”

Another component he argued that was contributing to the country’s woes was the decline of the nuclear family, which he tied to government policies that encouraged dependency.

“Y’all have heard me say this — 50% of kids in this country have one or no parent. You wonder why we don’t have respect for teachers in schools, law enforcement — all of those things,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got to get back to some kind of family atmosphere. It is not going to be perfect. What we’ve got to get away from is handing out checks and telling the men of the family, ‘The government will take care of your family. Go ahead and leave.’ There has got to be some responsibility put back in family. There has got to be. And the one I am fired up about, and the more I read about it and hear about it, and I’ve seen it for the last 12-14 years — we can have the best economy in the world … if we don’t straighten out education, we ain’t going to make it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

1 hour ago

2020 GOP Senate candidates Byrne, Mooney on Dem debate: ‘Made me more confident Donald Trump will win’

Thursday, the seven top polling candidates competing in the 2020 Democratic primary for President of the United States gathered on stage in Los Angeles, California, for a debate.

U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), both candidates for Alabama’s Senate seat currently occupied by Doug Jones, watched the debate and did not like what they saw.

“We knew the Democrats had gone totally off the rails after the impeachment mess this week, but the debate just confirmed that sad reality,” Byrne said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

“The clown car that is the Democrat Party rolled on tonight in a debate that was totally outside the mainstream,” offered Mooney.

One point of disagreement in the debate had the more moderate candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, defending his healthcare plans against the more liberal candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who bills himself as a “Democratic socialist.”

Every candidate on stage derided President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration and pledged to reverse his executive actions on the issue if they were elected.

“Whether it was supporting open borders, arguing over whose health care plan will cost Americans the most money, or advocating for bigger government not less, it just made me more confident than ever that Donald Trump will win the election next November,” Byrne added.

“What you’re seeing now is the crackup of a once strong party that can’t come to grips with what they have become: an unhinged failure that will be rejected by the American people next election. Again!” concluded Mooney.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Seth Hammett: Comparing peaches to peaches

I love an analogy – especially when it’s flawed.

A recent opinion column on solar energy in the Montgomery Advertiser leads with an analogy so full of holes that it resembles Swiss cheese. It claims that the reasonable fee charged by Alabama Power to rooftop solar customers, who also want power from the utility, is like the government charging you a tax on fruit you grow in your own backyard. If you have a backyard – whether you grow fruit or not – you do pay a tax in the form of property tax, and that tax provides the infrastructure and services to support your backyard and your neighbors’ backyards.

So, let’s use this analogy: If you don’t pay your taxes, it’s like picking a peach from your neighbor’s tree without permission. Your neighbor pays for police and fire protection, roads, schools and other essential services while you benefit from the same services for free. It’s not free. The same is true for rooftop solar users who want all the benefits of utility-provided electricity when they can’t generate their own. Unless they pay their share of the infrastructure costs to provide that electricity – just as every other residential customer does – they are relying on their neighbors to provide it for them.

Another statement in the column claims that every Alabamian can generate energy cheaper and cleaner by installing solar panels on their roofs. That is simply untrue because there is an important word omitted and that word is “some.” Alabamians can generate some energy through solar and it can be somewhat cheaper and somewhat cleaner. The reality is that solar power is generated only when the sun shines and that is when most Alabamians are not at home using power. During peak demand times – morning and evenings – there is usually insufficient sunlight to meet energy demands.

The author of the column falsely states that fees for rooftop solar customers punish those who want to provide their own power. In fact, without solar customers paying their fair share of the cost to provide power – a cost that every other utility customer pays – it is non-solar customers who would be punished by covering those costs for non-paying solar customers.

There are other disputable facts in the column and all are aimed at swaying the vote of the Public Service Commission. The Energy Institute of Alabama was created to promote reliable, affordable and clean energy. As part of that mission, we strive to bring clarity and balance to such one-sided, misleading information.

For the foreseeable future, solar will be a form of energy generation that can be used by some Alabamians to provide some of their energy needs. But, solar is not likely to be cheaper with or without grid fees. There will continue to be a large demand for traditional energy generation through a mix of natural gas, hydroelectric, coal, nuclear, and solar. Most solar customers will need to rely upon traditional energy generation to meet their everyday needs. Providing that reliable, affordable, and clean energy comes at a cost to everyone – including those who use solar.

Let’s sum it up by agreeing with the author’s plea in the column’s title: Give Alabamians the freedom of solar choice. The choice is there and always has been. But with choice comes financial responsibility and the financial responsibility for having access to power generated by the local utility company should rest with the customer who needs power – not their neighbors.

Seth Hammett is Chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama.

3 hours ago

7 Things: Pelosi seems unsure about impeachment after it passes, best economy in 20 years, government shutdown averted again and more …

7. The Democrat nomination battle rages on

  • Thursday night, the top seven presidential candidates took the stage in Los Angeles only seven weeks before the Iowa caucus to try to differentiate themselves so they could become the Democratic nominee for president.
  • All of the candidates supported impeachment, climate change laws that they admit would kill jobs, more immigration and higher taxes, which will make the current occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue very happy.

6. Alabama could see a medical marijuana bill

  • The group put together to research medical marijuana, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Study Commission, is voting this week on whether to move forward by suggesting a bill to legalize medical marijuana.
  • The group’s decision could impact how legislators discuss the issue in 2020, but if the Alabama legislature did legalize medical marijuana, it would make it the 34th state to do so.

5. Mobile harbor to see improvements

  • U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has helped to secure funding to deepen and widen the Port of Mobile.
  • The funding will be provided through the Energy and Water Development Bill in the Fiscal Year 2020 spending and will include a dredging program focused in the Central Gulf Coast.

4. Legislation could prevent cop killers from sitting in jail for years

  • Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth is working on new legislation that could lessen the time people convicted of killing police officers spend on death row.
  • In his tweet that announced his work, Ainsworth said, “Murdering an officer who maintains law and order should quickly cost your own life.”

3. Government shutdown avoided

  • The $1.4 trillion spending package has been approved by the Senate so the government will be funded through the rest of the fiscal year.
  • The spending package is divided into two bills. The first one for domestic programs passed 71 to 23, and the second passed 81 to 11.

2. Democrats’ recession probably won’t happen

  • As the media and their Democrats attempted to push the economy into a recession, and as they are trying to convince Americans that the economy is not working, the American people are making it clear once again that they just don’t trust them.
  • A new CNN poll shows that American feel better about the American economy than they have in about 20 years with 76% rating economic conditions in the United States as very/somewhat good and 68% think the economy will be good a year from now.

1. Democrats get scared, McConnell doesn’t care

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor of the United States Senate to declare he is at an “impasse” with House Democrats, led by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who passed impeachment but seems unwilling or scared to move forward with it because Democrats want “to break from the unanimous bipartisan precedent and force an all our nothing approach.”
  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) responded by calling this impeachment a “sham,” adding Democrats “got cold feet on their side.” He also pointed out how the Democrats have insisted “that the republic was at stake,” but now the Democrats have decided to delay until the Senate decides to hold the trail the way they want.

