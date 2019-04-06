Alabama cyclists gear up for annual Dam Ride to beat multiple sclerosis

If the exercise, scenery and raising money for a good cause wasn’t enough, Charles Rossmann says there’s another draw to participating in the upcoming Dam Ride.

“Where else will you get the opportunity to spend the night sleeping in a dam?”

He and a team of Alabama Power and Southern Company bike riders and kayakers will embark April 12 on the fourth annual ride from the company’s headquarters in Birmingham to Lay Dam to raise money to beat multiple sclerosis.

The “Power Pedalers” leave at 9 a.m. on the 78-mile ride, crossing Oak and Double Oak mountains near Leeds via Alabama 25. Lunch is in Vandiver with riders continuing to Lay Dam for a 3 p.m. arrival. Riders can avoid climbing the two steep mountains by meeting the group in Vandiver.

Those preferring a water experience can kayak or canoe from the Waxahatchee Marina in Chilton County to Lay Dam on Friday and then to Mitchell Dam on Saturday.

Riders and floaters can spend the night at the dam Friday night (cots provided) and return to Alabama Power headquarters by 3 p.m. Saturday. Food is provided for the weekend.

Law enforcement will escort riders, and support vehicles for both biking and kayaking will be on hand. The cost is a $50 donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)