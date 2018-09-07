Alabama-based Foosackly’s reports data breach

Alabama-based chicken-finger chain Foosackly’s says the computer systems that processes credit card and debit card payments at their stores was the target of a cyberattack.

Citing a letter, news outlets reported Thursday that a malicious computer program was installed on the company’s point-of-sale systems to locate and steal payment card information. The attack was shut down and the program was removed.

CEO Will Fusaiotti estimated that thousands of customers dined at the ten affected locations while the exploit was conducted.

Those locations include Mobile and Pensacola, Florida.

The letter says they are working with their vendor to put additional security measures into place and to protect customer information.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

