Alabama A&M honored by Brooks in U.S. House floor speech

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) took to the floor of the United States House of Representatives to honor Alabama A&M University on Wednesday.

Brooks sought to mark the occasion of Alabama A&M’s accreditation 50 years ago. As part of his speech, Brooks also walked listeners through the institution’s storied history and tradition.

Watch:



The full text of Brooks’ speech as follows:

Mister Speaker, I rise today to recognize the 50th anniversary of Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University.

The school was originally established not long after the Civil War in 1873 by the legislature of the State of Alabama. Through the tireless efforts of the first principal and president, William Hooper Council, the Huntsville Normal School opened on May 1, 1875 with an appropriation of $1,000 per year. It had 61 students and two instructors.

In 1885, because of its success with industrial education, the Alabama Legislature changed its name to the “State Normal and Industrial School in Huntsville.”

In 1891, the name was again changed to “The State Agricultural and Industrial Institute for Negroes,” and a new location was provided at Normal, Alabama.

In 1969, the school became a fully accredited member of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and its name was changed to “Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University,” the name that it has today.

In the 50 years since its university designation and establishment of the foundation, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University has grown to encompass widely respected programs in engineering, computer science, business, food sciences, agricultural and animal sciences, and education as well as PhD programs in plant and soil science, food science, physics, and reading.

Today, Alabama A&M University is comprised of over 70 buildings on more than 1,000 acres, is home to more than 6,000 students, is a designated “Gold Military Friendly” institution, and serves as a regional, state, national, and international resource while maintaining its mission of educating the underserved and uplifting the people of Alabama, the nation, and the world through its excellence in education.

On a more personal note, my mother, Betty Brooks, is a proud graduate of Alabama A&M University, having received her masters degree there. I thank Alabama A&M for helping her to successfully serve for a quarter of a century as a Lee High School government and economics teacher.

In sum, I am and all of the State of Alabama is proud of Alabama A&M University’s accomplishments and wish Alabama A&M a happy 50th Anniversary as a fully accredited university.

Go Bulldogs!

May your future success in helping prepare, train, and educate our youth be as great and productive as your past.

Mister Speaker, I yield back.