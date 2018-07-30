Subscription Preferences:

Alabama airports to receive $25 million in grants for improvements

Local airports in Alabama will see improvements to their infrastructure through more than $25 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby said this week the grant will help 25 airports with improvements, new structures and safety advances. The Mobile Downtown Airport will receive the most with $7.08 million, while the Thomas C. Russell Field Airport in Alexander City will get the least with $94,500.

“These FAA grants support critical projects that aim to improve safety, security, and efficiency of airports across the state,” Shelby said.

“Airport infrastructure plays a vital role in economic growth and development in Alabama, and I look forward to the progress that will stem from these grants.”

The grants are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations.

Shelby said airport infrastructure plays a vital role in economic growth and development in Alabama.

Many of the airports will improve their taxiways and erosion repair.

Headland Municipal Airport director Pete Crews told the Dothan Eagle that his airport will have a new taxiway from the grant.

He says the airport will be able to accommodate larger aircraft, including jets that can hold around 12 to 15 passengers.

The runway at Headland Municipal Airport serves as a taxiway for about 80 flights daily.

“It makes things difficult and much slower at the airport because every time we utilize the runway as a taxiway it has to be closed off from any other aircraft until it’s cleared.

And that’s quite a process,” Crews said.

Crews said a team of local engineers needed to be gathered to evaluate the land and draft a plan before applying for the grant.

He says the airport also had to relay their plan to construct the path.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

'Trump Anxiety Disorder' on the rise, therapists say

Therapists have now coined the phrase ‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ after hearing from an increasing number of patients who name President Donald Trump’s “volatility” as part of their issues.

In a report from Canadian news outlet, CBC, Elisabeth LaMotte detailed the anxiety stemming from her patients.

One patient reportedly asked LaMotte at her Washington practice if Trump was going to “blow us up.”

LaMotte, who is the founder of the D.C. Counseling and Psychotherapy Center, refers to those feeling on edge about the president’s decisions as “collective anxiety.”

“There is a fear of the world ending,” she said. “It’s very disorienting and constantly unsettling.”

Therapists have reported unusually high levels of politics-related stress in their practices for the past few months.

LaMotte added some patients are in pain after “feeling socially or familially isolated” for favoring the president’s agenda, “even if they don’t support his tactics.”

LaMotte also made mention that the anxiety exhibited by these patients strongly resembles those of people raised by parents with a personality disorder. She said those resembling traits are ones like “grandiosity, excessive attention-seeking and severe lack of empathy.”

“Whether it’s conscious or not, I think we look to the president of the United States as a psychological parent,” she explained.

The symptoms of ‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ vary, however, LaMotte said they often include feeling a loss of control and helplessness and fretting about what’s occurring in the country and excessive time on social media.

“They say they’re wondering what’s next,” LaMotte stated.

According to LaMotte, Trump’s appointment of conservative judges to the Supreme Court has left lesbian clients “significantly concerned about the legitimacy of their marriage in the future.”

The report also lists examples of specific patients, specifically one who supports President Trump’s agenda.

Jaime Gale from Ohio fears “getting pounced on by somebody who doesn’t like me because of Trump.”


Roy Moore walks off set after 'Who Is America' interview goes south

Former Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore appeared on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series “Who is America” Sunday night.

After failing to pass what Cohen’s character issued as the pedophile detector test, Moore cut the interview short and walked off the set.

Cohen played the role as Gen. Erran Morad, an anti-terror expert with a newly developed Israeli technological device that he said can detect a pedophile. Cohen, who remained in character, explained to Moore that the device recognizes a particular hormone secreted from a pedophile’s sweat.

“Sex offenders and particularly pedophiles secrete an enzyme for DDHT, which is actually detectable. In Israel, they’ve developed a machine that is used in schools to detect anyone coming in and if they detect the pedophile it alerts the law enforcement,” Cohen told Moore.

Cohen then proceeded to take out the pretend device and wave it in front of himself. There was no triggering of the device and no sound. When Cohen placed the device in front of Moore, the device triggered and beeped.

“Obviously a problem — it’s malfunctioning,” said Cohen.

He called into the frame a guy who was on set and waved the device in front of the man with no triggering of the device.

He then again waved the device in front of Moore and it beeped.

Cohen then asked Moore if he had allowed someone to borrow the jacket he was wearing.

“I’ve been married for 33 years, I’ve never had an accusation of such things,” Moore told Cohen. “If this is an instrument, then it’s certainly… I’m not a pedophile, OK? Maybe Israeli technology hasn’t developed properly.”

“This device is 99.8 percent accurate,” said Cohen. “It is not saying that you are a pedophile. Of course not.”

A disgruntled Moore then walked off the set saying he was “cutting this conversation.”

“I support Israel, I don’t support this kind of stuff,” said Moore as he was leaving.


Plans to be unveiled for completion of nuclear plant in Jackson County

Plans for completing an idled nuclear plant in northern Alabama are to be unveiled soon.

Al.com reports that the plans for the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County are to be unveiled Monday.

The facility was sold at auction by the Tennessee Valley Authority for $111 million in 2016.

The plant was acquired by Nuclear Development LLC. The sale is scheduled to close in the fall, pending regularly approvals.

The Jackson County Development Authority said completion of the plant would have an economic output of more than $12 billion and create more than 8,000 jobs.

The plant is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)


WATCH: Legacy Pastor Lee Domingue talks focusing on the big picture instead of dwelling on poor circumstances

In this episode of Executive Lion’s “Living Life On Purpose,” Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells sit down with Lee Domingue, a successful entrepreneur turned legacy pastor, to discuss overcoming challenges and focusing on the big picture instead of dwelling in circumstances.

Lee Domingue is a successful businessman who answered the call to ministry and has chosen to use his gifts and talents to advance the Kingdom of God. Lee is an entrepreneur, international speaker, best-selling author, a family man, husband, and most importantly, a visionary man of God. Lee was very successful at an early age and lost everything. Then he started another business and became even more successful. This time, he followed God’s call and sold the business. Now, he helps lead a team of business leaders at Church of the Highlands to accelerate the vision of the church and allow it to accomplish all that God has in store.

Watch:

3 Takeaways:

1) We must be very careful in determining our motives. If we are trying to build our own Kingdom, it will be short lived and meaningless in the end. If we try to build God’s Kingdom, we can have success for His glory, and we will have purpose.

2) Sometimes God asks us to do things that do not make sense to those around us. If God calls us to it, it makes sense to Him and that is all we need to know. If we are obedient, God honors that and He can make it make sense in the long run for eternity.

3) The things of this world are nice to own, but we can’t let them own us. Lee had exotic cars, planes, and all the wealth he could want in his 20’s. It was hollow. Success is fleeting and if that is what we measure ourselves by, we will never be fulfilled. We must live a life of significance, which comes from serving others, to find true joy and the ultimate gratification.


Attorney General Jeff Sessions creates religious liberty task force

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Monday the creation of a religious liberty task force within the Department of Justice meant to aid in the implementation of a memo he signed last October guiding how the department litigates such issues.

“The Constitution’s protections don’t end at the parish parking lot, nor can our freedoms be confined to our basements,” Sessions said the department’s Religious Liberty Summit.

Sessions pointed to the cases of Little Sisters of the Poor and Masterpiece Cakeshop as examples of government failure to protect religious liberty.

“I can assure you that people in Washington have no idea the extent to which our religious community is with the American people in times of birth, death, marriage, divorce and those kinds of situations that are so impactful to human beings,” Sessions said, taking a shot at those living inside the Beltway.

“I believe we need to respect that and affirm it wherever possible,” he said.

Watch the full event here.

