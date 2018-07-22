Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Carpenter Technology plans Alabama Emerging Technology Center 5 mins ago / News
Who is building Alabama’s next workforce? AlabamaWorks! is. 36 mins ago / Sponsored
Alabama aerospace connections on display at Farnborough Airshow 4 hours ago / News
Dr. Harry Reeder: The sexual revolution an ‘all-out assault’ on our culture 19 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama Power customers start seeing federal tax reform benefits this month 22 hours ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Pro-growth policies are working in AL-02 communities 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Listen to the craziest case Jonathan Cooner has ever worked…. WOW 1 day ago / Sponsored
Coal company executive, Alabama attorney convicted of bribery 1 day ago / News
Yes, we DO get along! 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
From Cheaha to Meaher, state parks diversity abounds 1 day ago / outdoors
The surprising link between Alabama seafood, timber and U.S. national security, and how Shelby is leading the way 2 days ago / Analysis
What’s wrong with Calhoun County’s economy? 2 days ago / Opinion
Six vote difference: Republicans Todd Rauch and Debbie Wood in tight race for House District 38 2 days ago / News
Alabamians less likely to be understood by ‘Alexa’ and other ‘smart’ tech because of southern accents 2 days ago / News
Learning from President Trump: Words matter 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham City Schools ditching two-decade-old uniform policy 2 days ago / News
Alabama Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins honored at MLB All-Star Game 2 days ago / News
Birmingham ranked 4th most stressed city in the country, Montgomery in the top 20 2 days ago / News
Jeffrey Earnhardt shares how different Daytona is from any other track 2 days ago / Radio
Target cranks up same-day delivery with Alabama company Shipt 2 days ago / News
4 hours ago

Alabama aerospace connections on display at Farnborough Airshow

The Farnborough International Airshow is the global industry’s grand event in 2018, highlighted by thunderous aerial flyovers and mindboggling billion-dollar aircraft purchase announcements.

The airshow also represents an opportunity to showcase Alabama’s deep connections to the dynamic aerospace industry and to spot glimpses of developments that could shape the future of the sector in the state.

One them stood just off the runway at Farnborough – an Airbus A220 passenger jet.

The aircraft, developed by Canada’s Bombardier as the C Series, is expected to be produced at Airbus’ Alabama manufacturing facility through an alliance between the two companies.

No formal timeline has been announced, but officials of the two companies have said the investment to add a second assembly line for the A220 in Alabama will amount to $300 million. The line would create an estimated 400 jobs at the Mobile facility.

While at Farnborough, Gov. Kay Ivey and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield met with Jeff Knittel, CEO of Airbus Americas, and Florent Massou, who heads the A220 program.

Not far away, another aircraft was on display that could one day be produced in Alabama – Leonardo’s T-100 jet trainer.

The plane is competing to become the U.S. Air Force’s next training platform for fighter pilots. If it’s selected, the T-100 would be manufactured at a new facility in Tuskegee that would provide a massive economic boost for the area.

A decision is expected later this summer.

Meanwhile, there were many other Alabama connections on view at Farnborough, including the state’s close ties to Boeing. The company’s 737 MAX aircraft, which is supported by a design center in Huntsville, flew at the air show.

Read about Boeing’s growing presence in Alabama.

NASA administrator Jim Birdenstine greeted Ivey while in London, reflecting the importance of the space agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Ivey and the Alabama team also talked with Raytheon executives about the company’s cyber security and missile defense programs. Raytheon produces its SM-3 and SM-6 missiles at a futuristic Huntsville factory.

Alabama’s contributions to GE Aviation and the LEAP engine were also on display at Farnborough.

The fuel-efficient LEAP engine, produced by a partnership that includes GE Aviation, was spotted on Boeing and Airbus aircraft. A 3-D printed fuel nozzle made by GE Aviation in Auburn is an important feature of the engine.

In addition, the engine features components made from ceramic matrix composites, or CMCs, unique materials that are ultra-lightweight and can withstand tremendous temperatures. GE recently opened a $200 million factory complex in Huntsville to produce the raw material for these CMCs.

Lockheed Martin, which has a large presence in Alabama, showed off a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, or JASSM, at a static display at Farnborough. The JASSM is produced at the company’s facility in Pike County.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

More from Farnborough: Read about the Alabama team’s work at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow and announcements of major Alabama investments by Carpenter Technology Corp. and BAE Systems.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 mins ago

Carpenter Technology plans Alabama Emerging Technology Center

Governor Kay Ivey joined executives of Philadelphia-based Carpenter Technology Corp. at the Farnborough International Airshow today to announce plans for adding an Emerging Technology Center at its campus in Limestone County in northern Alabama.

The facility will initially focus on additive manufacturing (AM) technology development, with future investments slated for soft magnetics and meltless titanium powder.

Over time, Carpenter is expected to invest $52 million in the Emerging Technology Center, which is vital to accelerate the company’s key growth initiatives and is aligned with its business strategy of becoming an end-to-end solutions provider in the AM area.

377
Keep reading 377 WORDS

Approximately 60 jobs will be created over the next five years.

“Carpenter’s decision to locate this facility at its existing Athens site reflects the company’s confidence in its Alabama operation and the workforce there,” Governor Ivey said.

“I know that the discoveries made at this center will power many advances in high-tech manufacturing for Carpenter.”

Governor Ivey and Carpenter officials announced the project during a ceremony today at the Alabama Department of Commerce’s “Made in Alabama” booth at the Farnborough Airshow, the industry’s premier 2018 trade show.

Stephen Peskosky, Carpenter’s vice president of corporate development, stressed the significance of Carpenter’s expanded operations in Alabama.

“Our relationship with the state of Alabama has flourished since we selected Limestone County for our forging facility in 2011. With the addition of the Emerging Technology Center, our Athens, Alabama location continues to be a key location in supportingmany of the key markets we serve.”

GROWTH PLANS

Carpenter’s 500,000-square-foot Alabama manufacturing facility, which began operations in 2014, produces high-end specialty alloy products, primarily for the aerospace and energy markets.

It later expanded the Athens site to produce superalloy powders used in applications including jet engine disks and 3-D printed aircraft engine components and other products.

“We are excited that Carpenter Technology has once again decided to expand their presence in Limestone County,” County Commissioner Mark Yarbrough said. “They have been, and will continue to be an outstanding community partner.”

To date, the company has invested $575 million in its Alabama operations.

“This new facility is vitally important to the growth of Carpenter’s AM industrialization,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“It not only complements the company’s ongoing AM investments and recent acquisitions in this evolving space, but it also creates high-paying jobs in Alabama while also expanding the capabilities of the state’s already robust aerospace industry.”

Carpenter  is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets.

Founded in 1889, Carpenter has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for AM processes and soft magnetics applications.

Carpenter has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
36 mins ago

Who is building Alabama’s next workforce? AlabamaWorks! is.

Mike Ruttan of Central AlabamaWorks! Joined The Ford Faction to talk about what’s been going on recently with AlabamaWorks! The initiative they have is to “Develop strategic alliances by building and expanding effective industry partnerships.”  The Career Expo for 8th Graders will be held on Sept. 13 and 14 at Southern Union in Opelika.

16
Keep reading 16 WORDS

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less
19 hours ago

Dr. Harry Reeder: The sexual revolution an ‘all-out assault’ on our culture


During the Friday broadcast of “In Perspective,” Tom Lamprecht and Harry Reeder discussed the recent Arizona court case involving Brush & Nib Studio owned by two openly Christian calligraphers, Breanna Koske and Joanna Duka.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Karen Mullins ruled these two women could be compelled by the government to use their artistic ability to service same-sex weddings. Although the judge acknowledged that they undoubtedly engaged in a form of speech, she ruled against them since they did not engage in expressive speech. The government defined the types of speech that could be compelled and not compelled.

265
Keep reading 265 WORDS


According to Dr. Reeder, we should look at what is happening in terms of the First Amendment with a Christian world and life view.

First, the judge decided that the founding fathers did not mean the free practice of speech, they meant the free practice of expressive speech, and what these calligraphers were doing was not expressive.

Reeder responds to that, saying, “That’s a nonsensical statement. All speech is expressive.”

Second, Reeder states that we are seeing the First Amendment “attacked by the sexual revolution.”

He adds, “You are not going to be able to hide, whether you are calligraphers or cake bakers, or whether you work as a salesperson, this sexual revolution takes no prisoners. You are not going to be able to hide. The churches are going to have to identify their sexual ethics and how they hold to it, compassionately but with conviction. You are going to have to do it in the workplace, you are going to have to do it in your home, you are going to be faced in the school system.”

As further evidence, Reeder mentions a recent Planned Parenthood of New York advertising campaign that was so vile that the details of it could not be discussed on his program.

“Planned Parenthood, has made it very clear. We exist to promote this sexual revolution of sexual anarchy, sexual deviancy; both verbally and visually,” Reeder states. “This is an all-out assault on the culture in the promotion of pagan sexual promiscuity and perversion. Anarchy in the name of liberty, and the removal of any ethical considerations and any ethical boundaries is incessant and insistent.”

Show less
22 hours ago

Alabama Power customers start seeing federal tax reform benefits this month

Alabama Power customers are beginning to benefit this month from a decision made by the Alabama Public Service Commission related to federal tax reforms.

Starting with July bills, the typical monthly bill for a residential customer is being reduced by more than $9 each month for the remainder of the year. The savings will be reflected in the “Total Due” section on monthly bills for the remainder of the year.

“We are pleased to begin providing these savings to our customers,” said Richard Hutto, vice president of Regulatory Affairs for Alabama Power.

61
Keep reading 61 WORDS

The federal tax reform legislation, approved late last year, lowered corporate income tax rates, which reduces taxes for Alabama Power. Taxes levied on the company are passed on, so a lower tax rate directly benefits Alabama Power’s 1.4 million customers.

This is the first portion of $337 million in savings coming to all Alabama Power customers through 2019.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
1 day ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Pro-growth policies are working in AL-02 communities

Over the last year and a half, Republicans in Congress and the Trump Administration have worked tirelessly to unleash our economy and foster growth right here in the United States. Since November of 2016, 3.7 million jobs have been created, and one million of those came after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act became law. Unemployment numbers are at the lowest point they’ve been in decades. Job openings are at a record high – 213,000 jobs were added in June alone. Also last month, there were 6.7 million job openings, which marks the first time since the year 2000 that the number of job openings is larger than the number of people unemployed.

As you may know, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act roughly doubled the standard deduction while lowering tax rates. Because of this historic tax reform, 90 percent of Americans have seen bigger paychecks this year. Plus, more than four million Americans have seen increased wages, bonuses, and expanded retirement options.

463
Keep reading 463 WORDS

Thanks to tax reform and our efforts to spur economic growth, Americans are working and businesses are growing – and Alabama’s Second District hasn’t missed out on the momentum. Since the enactment of our tax overhaul last year, several businesses have announced they are opening branches in our district, expanding existing ones, offering pay increases to employees, and more. I would like to take this opportunity to briefly share some of the great economic news we’ve received so far.

Most recently, Alabama manufacturer Sabel Steel, which has locations in Montgomery and Dothan, announced they will provide pay increases to all employees, invest in new equipment, expand existing facilities, and hire additional workers thanks to tax reform. I believe the company’s CEO Keith Sabel said it best himself: “There’s optimism. With the previous administration, we were hammered by rule changes and regulations. It was like trying to drink water out of a firehose. The change in policy under President Trump was enormous, and the attitude among businessmen and especially other steel manufacturers has been incredibly optimistic. Tax reform and other policies psychologically have made an enormous difference.”

James Hardie Building Products announced plans to open a new manufacturing plant in Prattville. This project is the largest industrial development in Autauga County in 50 years, and it will have a significant economic impact on the area.

U.S. firearms maker Kimber Gun Manufacturing also announced a project in AL-02. By early 2019, the company will open a $38 million production facility in Troy that will create more than 350 high-paying jobs over the next five years.

Also in Troy, Rex Lumber Co. will soon open a state of the art sawmill operation that will employ more than 100 people. This $110 million investment will create quality employment opportunities and a significant new timber market in Pike County.

In Coffee County, Wayne Farms has announced a $105 million expansion at their Enterprise fresh processing facility. This investment will bring a strong economic boost to the area.

Last, but certainly not least, Great Southern Wood Preserving based in Abbeville recently announced it will use savings from the tax overhaul to invest in additional employee benefits, including lower health care costs, more paid time off, and a new scholarship program. In addition, the company has given pay increases to employees across the board.

So you see, thanks to our pro-growth policies and a commitment to fostering economic growth in this country, Americans are confident in our economy – and rightfully so. Hardworking people in our very own communities have already benefited tremendously as a result of these important efforts, and I am eager to see this positive forward momentum continue for all Alabamians.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Show less