Ainsworth names Jess Skaggs deputy chief of staff

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth on Thursday announced that Jess Skaggs, a former senior administrator with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, has been appointed to serve as his deputy chief of staff.

“As lieutenant governor, I plan for my office to be the most active and engaged in Alabama’s history, and Jess Skaggs has the experience, dedication, and energy necessary to help make that plan a reality,” Ainsworth said in a press release. “Jess has a deep desire to serve his fellow Alabamians and to make our state an even better place to live for all of its citizens. I’m happy to have him on my team as we work to provide Alabama with more jobs, better schools, and a higher standard of ethics among its elected officials.”

Prior to joining Ainsworth’s staff, Skaggs served as the deputy commissioner for external affairs in the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

In that role, he spearheaded economic development opportunities for the department, worked with Alabama Legislature to promote the state’s agricultural economy and assisted the commissioner with public policy research and other matters.

Skaggs previously served as the delegation director for the Baldwin County Legislative Office and worked closely with the area’s two senators and five state representatives. He oversaw constituent services, drafted and researched legislation and coordinated community service grants for the delegation members.

He also worked as a legislative aide to former State Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose), who chaired the Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee. The bill that authorized historic improvements to Gulf State Park and the lodging options it now offers was among the measures Skaggs worked upon at Pittman’s behest.

A graduate of Montgomery’s Huntingdon College with a degree in political science and history, Skaggs has also worked on numerous political campaigns as a general consultant and fundraiser.

He and his wife, Charlanna, an attorney specializing in business law, have three daughters and one son.

Ainsworth named Judy Miller as his chief of staff in November.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn