Newest Stories

Big day for Alabama’s Rep. Roby as Trump endorses her, blasts opponent 38 mins ago / Analysis
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor 1 hour ago / Sponsored
Alabama’s BCA seeking new CEO after controversial departures 2 hours ago / News
Trump lets bygones be bygones as he backs Roby in Alabama 2 hours ago / News
Prattville woman accused of stealing from city’s youth baseball program 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: No immigration bill, all of Alabama’s government loves new taxes they don’t have to pass, “fake news” fuels family separation crisis, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Southern Alabama county placing police in all schools 4 hours ago / News
2 Alabama men sentenced in sex trafficking scheme 5 hours ago / News
AG Steve Marshall fights Obama-era bureaucrats to keep illegal immigrants out of census count 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Severe storms could strike parts of central, southern US 6 hours ago / News
Port of Mobile welcomes home a Harley-Davidson used during World War I 19 hours ago / News
Are we making the opioid problem worse? 20 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers says Mueller probe should be ended by ‘Jefferson Beauregard Sessions’ 21 hours ago / Analysis
Why Mike Kemp’s withdrawal from BCA is highly significant 22 hours ago / Editorial
Birmingham doesn’t make the cut for 2020 DNC Convention 23 hours ago / News
Judicial races in Alabama highlighted 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
James Comey echo of J. Edgar Hoover — amassing power, declaring himself moral authority in FBI 24 hours ago / Opinion
Don’t be seduced by the Amtrak impulse 1 day ago / Opinion
Huntsville man sentenced to 15 years for Islamic State-inspired plot 1 day ago / News
Whodunnit? Mysterious poll tests negative messages against both state Senate candidates in Baldwin County 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

AG Steve Marshall fights Obama-era bureaucrats to keep illegal immigrants out of census count

Last week, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was invited to testify before Congress regarding the 2020 census and the resulting loss of representation that Alabama will face.

Marshall and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) filed a lawsuit last month challenging the Census Bureau’s unlawful decision to include illegal aliens in the census. If illegal immigrants are counted for purposes of apportionment, Alabama will lose both a seat in Congress and a vote in the electoral college. The result? An unlawful distribution of congressional representation where states with more illegal immigrants hold more political power. Marshall knows the people of Alabama deserve better and was pleased to make his case to Congress.

“Alabama is set to lose one of its seven congressional seats and one of its nine electoral votes – a seat and a vote it would not lose if illegal aliens were excluded from the apportionment base. Not only would this skewed result rob the State of Alabama and its legal residents of their rightful share of representation, but it plainly undermines the rule of law. If an individual’s presence in our country is in violation of federal law, why should the states in which they reside benefit from their illegal status?”

“The irony, of course, is that illegal aliens cannot vote; therefore, they are not the ones who gain from being included in the apportionment base. In a state in which a large share of the population cannot vote, those who do vote count more than those who live in states where a larger share of population is made up of American citizens.”

While Marshall’s suit has been praised by conservative analysts, the liberal media is in hysterics over Marshall’s efforts to exclude illegal aliens from the census. Even failed U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is involved in trying to stop him from succeeding.

Rest assured, Steve Marshall is committed to protecting Alabama’s citizens and their representation on Capitol Hill. He will continue his fight against federal overreach on every front and ensure that Alabama’s voice is not stifled in Washington.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

38 mins ago

Big day for Alabama’s Rep. Roby as Trump endorses her, blasts opponent

Rep. Martha Roby has received the president’s seal of approval, a tweet of endorsement in her Republican primary runoff bid for reelection to represent Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

Trump’s endorsement queued all the buzzwords which have dominated conversations around the race, particularly by addressing Roby’s fidelity to his “Make America Great Again” agenda and by hitting Roby’s runoff opponent, Bobby Bright, as a “recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat.”

Bright supported Nancy Pelosi’s speakership when he represented the district from 2009 to 2011, before Roby unseated him.

Why this matters: It’s usual for a president to endorse incumbents of his own party but this endorsement is big news, considering that Roby’s inability to win outright in the June 5 primary has been widely attributed by national media to her strong rebuke of Trump following the “Access Hollywood” tape’s release.

The question of Roby’s loyalty to Trump was raised repeatedly by her primary challengers, state Rep. Barry Moore and Roy Moore ally Rich Hobson. The two even mentioned Roby’s de-endorsement of Trump as part of what motivated them to challenge her.

“As a resident of Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, my prayer is that whoever wins this seat will work with President Trump as we continue to make America great again,” Barry Moore told Yellowhammer at the news of Trump’s endorsement of Roby. “Obviously this election has not turned out the way I had hoped, but, everything else has—my small business is busier than ever.”

Trump has shown a tendency to endorse those Republicans who have rebuked him publicly, including Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama’s 5th Congressional District.

Alabama’s primary runoff is July 17.

1 hour ago

Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor

Key public officials from Mobile and Baldwin counties joined with State Rep. Will Ainsworth (R – Guntersville) on Thursday evening as they endorsed his candidacy for lieutenant governor in the July 17 Republican runoff election.

Among those announcing their public support for Ainsworth during a news conference at the USS Alabama battleship were Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran; Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack; State Representative David Sessions of Grand Bay, who chairs the House Agriculture and Forestry Committee; and State Rep. Jack Williams of Wilmer, who is also the senator-elect for Senate District 34.

“I’m humbled by the confidence each of these public officials has placed in me by putting their names and reputations beside mine,” Ainsworth said. “During my time in the House, I supported the Gulf Coast 100% of the time, and I voted to keep the BP settlement funds where they rightly belonged. South Alabama will continue to have my support as lieutenant governor.”

The officials offered the following comments at the news conference, which may be viewed here.

“I look forward to Will being successful in his bid for lieutenant governor. It was a pleasure to serve with Will on the House Agriculture Committee. I know two things about Will Ainsworth – he is a good family man, and he believes in doing what is right.” – State Rep. David Sessions (R – Grand Bay)

“Will’s State House office is right next to mine, and I know he supported us all the way through with the BP funding and helped us get what we got.” State Rep. Jack Williams (R – Wilmer)

“I’m proud to stand here with my friend, Will Ainsworth. I’ve worked with him in the Legislature, and I know he is a strong supporter of law enforcement. He’s an honest man, and I know he will continue to support us in Mobile County and Baldwin County.” – Sheriff Sam Cochran

“When the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association met in January, Will walked in the room and said, ‘I’m here to not only ask for your vote but to offer my support to the sheriffs of Alabama,’ and that means a lot to the 67 sheriffs in our state. Since that time, I’ve come to know him as a committed Christian conservative, and I am excited he is in the runoff.” Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack

Paid for by Friends of Will Ainsworth, 7520 Browns Valley Road, Guntersville, AL 35976

2 hours ago

Alabama’s BCA seeking new CEO after controversial departures

This article was updated at 11:30 a.m.  

The Business Council of Alabama says it’s looking for a new chief executive following a wave of high-profile departures.

The Montgomery-based nonprofit issued a statement Thursday saying it will have a new leader to replace president and CEO Billy Canary no later than Jan. 1.

The move comes after several of the state’s largest companies quit the organization, with some openly questioning its leadership.

Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative all left the organization in recent days.

Yellowhammer News has also confirmed that Progress Rail of Albertville and Parker Towing of Tuscaloosa have also withdrawn citing concerns of direction, leadership and effectiveness.

In addition to business members, two long-time senior officials have also resigned from the organization. Next in line as chairmen of the board and current chairman of ProgressPAC, Mike Kemp, president and CEO of Kemp Management Solutions LLC in Birmingham withdrew Wednesday evening.  BCA general counsel Fournier “Boots” Gale, senior vice president and general counsel for Regions Financial, resigned on Tuesday.

Officials with the organization say they wanted an orderly transition to replace Canary, who’s run the business group since 2003. Exiting companies say they have expressed concerns about the leadership and effectiveness of the organization since August 2017 with no meaningful response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2 hours ago

Trump lets bygones be bygones as he backs Roby in Alabama

President Donald Trump is letting bygones be bygones as he endorses embattled Alabama Republican Rep. Martha Roby for re-election.

Trump tweeted on Friday: “Congresswoman Martha Roby of Alabama has been a consistent and reliable vote for our Make America Great Again Agenda.”

Roby had publicly withdrawn her endorsement of Trump in the final days of the 2016 election after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

Roby had said that the tape made Trump “unacceptable” as a candidate for president.

Roby was forced earlier this month into a runoff with Democrat-turned-Republican Bobby Bright.

Bright, a former congressman, has embraced the president and charged Roby with being insufficiently supportive of Trump.

Trump is rejecting Bright as “a recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat” ahead of the July 17 runoff.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Prattville woman accused of stealing from city’s youth baseball program

Police say a board member of an Alabama city’s youth baseball program is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the program.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells The Montgomery Advertiser that 38-year-old Lindsey Leigh Martin turned herself in on a theft of property charge on Tuesday.

She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Courthouse records show the Prattville woman is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the Dixie Youth baseball program.

Court records show that she doesn’t have an attorney.

The newspaper could not reach board members of the Dixie Youth organization for comment.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

