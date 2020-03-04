Shelby helps engineer $7.8B coronavirus funding bill, urges quick passage

Alabama senior U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced Wednesday that he and a bipartisan group from both houses of Congress have struck a deal to spend $7.767 billion to fight the coronavirus and help treat its victims.

The funds are more than triple the original request by the Trump administration, which was $2.5 billion.

According to a press release, 85% of what the legislators agreed to Wednesday would be spent in the United States.



Shelby, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, thanked President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for their cooperation on the coronavirus issue.

He also praised his vice-chair on appropriations, Senator Charles Leahy (D-VT), along with the chair and ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.

“We face this crisis together; we are fighting it together. Ultimately, I believe we will prevail together. But now is the time for action,” Shelby said, stressing the urgency of the matter to his fellow lawmakers.

In remarks given on the Senate floor, the senator from Tuscaloosa native outlined where much of the money would go.

Partial transcript as follows:

$2.2 billion is for the Centers for Disease Control, including no less than $950 million to help state and local governments prevent and combat the spread of the virus. $836 million will go to the National Institutes of Health, to train health care workers on the front lines and to develop diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines related to the virus. $61 million will support the Food and Drug Administration’s role in approving such products. $3.1 billion is for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, to supplement the Strategic National Stockpile; develop and purchase diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines; provide resources for community health centers; and help hospitals and health systems adapt and respond. Another $300 million is made available for the purchase of additional diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines should further need arise. Finally, to fight the spread of the virus abroad, $1.25 billion is provided to the State Department and USAID to continue their work with our international partners.

The legislation will be taken up first in the U.S. House. Shelby assured the public Wednesday that the lower chamber will pass the funding quickly.

“When the package arrives in the Senate, I urge my colleagues to do the same so we can get help to those who need it and ease some of the anxiety stemming from this outbreak. I think we owe it to the American people to do no less,” Shelby concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.