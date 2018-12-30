Acute Care Simulation builds Samford students’ interprofessional health care skills

If you are considering a contribution to help make someone’s life a little brighter before the holiday season winds down, the list below provides just a small sampling of the many good organizations throughout the state that focus on helping those who are less fortunate.

Christmas may be gone, but there’s still time to help neighbors in need during this season of giving.

Most of these organizations also provide opportunities to volunteer:

Anniston area

Developer – Provides food, clothing and utility assistance to those in need in Calhoun County. http://unityenabler.org/ or call 256-27-6144.

Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County – Provides services to individuals and families in Calhoun County. Programs include prescription drug assistance, meals on wheels, an adult dental clinic and a Christmas Clearing House. http://www.interfaithcalhoun.org/ or call 256-237-8355.

Birmingham area

Brother Bryan Mission – Founded in 1940, it serves economically, emotionally and spiritually impoverished men in central Alabama through its residential programs. https://bbmission.com/donate/ or call 205-322-0092.

Children’s Aid Society of Alabama (CAS) – Based in Birmingham, CAS has provided services to families in need or at risk since 1912. CAS helps parents gain skills and resources they need to keep families together, and when children can’t remain with their birth families, CAS recruits and prepares adoptive homes. www.childrensaid.org or 205-251-7148.

Collat Jewish Family Services – Cares for people of every faith, with a primary focus on older adults. CJFS helps individuals continue living independently with an enriched quality of life. https://cjfsbham.org/ or call 205-879-3438.

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama – For more than 30 years, the Community Food Bank has worked to end hunger in north central Alabama. It now provides food to more than 240 agencies in 12 counties. http://www.feedingal.org/ or call 205-942-8911.

Community Kitchens of Birmingham – Annually prepares and serves more than 95,000 free plates of hot, quality food for homeless and/or underserved guests in Southside and in Woodlawn. https://thecommunitykitchens.org/ or call 205-251-3569.

Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) – Founded in 1969, GBM partners with multiple faith-based organizations to support human needs, including food, shelter and other services in the Birmingham area. https://gbm.org/ or call 205-326-6821.

Jimmie Hale Mission and Jessie’s Place – It began as a storefront chapel in Birmingham in 1944 and has grown to become a multifaceted ministry with programs including a homeless shelter for men, a shelter for women and children, after-school Bible clubs, recovery programs, learning centers and fund-raising thrift stores. https://jimmiehalemission.org or call 205-323-5878.

Literacy Council of Central Alabama – Serving Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Shelby and Walker counties, the Literacy Council develops, strengthens and supports basic literacy and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) programs. More than 92,000 adults in central Alabama are functionally illiterate. https://literacy-council.org/ or call 205-326-1925.

Oak Mountain Mission Ministries – Based in Pelham, this organization provides food, clothing, furniture and financial assistance to those in need in Shelby County and the greater Birmingham area. http://www.oakmtnmissions.com/ or call 205-685-5757.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama – Helps keep families together and nearby the medical care their child needs, without the worry of a place to stay. Provides home-cooked meals to residents, giving the gift of not having to stress about cooking or finding money for groceries when a child is sick. https://www.rmhca.org/ or call 205-638-7255.

Salvation Army – Provides food, shelter, clothing and other assistance to those in need. The Salvation Army also can help disabled and elderly Alabamians with their utility bills through Project SHARE, in partnership with Alabama Power and rural electric cooperatives. http://salvationarmyalm.org/birmingham/ or call 205-328-2420.

Urban Ministry – This faith-based nonprofit works with residents of the West End community of Birmingham, providing a variety of programs and services. https://www.urban-ministry.org/ or call 888-349-8501.

Clanton area

Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center – Butterfly Bridge serves children and families in Autauga, Elmore and Chilton counties who are victims of abuse or neglect with a variety of programs and services. http://www.butterflybridgecac.org/ or call 205-755-4205.

Raleigh’s Place – This faith-based ministry supports foster children through several programs, including summer camp and a clothes closet. http://www.raleighsplace.org/ or call 205-755-9615.

Demopolis

Demopolis City Schools Foundation – Provides grants and support for Demopolis City Schools and students, enhancing technology, arts and music programs, among other initiatives. https://www.demopolis.org/ or call 334-289-2226.

Demopolis Food Pantry – Organized through the Black Belt Ministries’ Trinity Episcopal Church, the pantry supports the nutritional needs of 200 families every week. https://trinitydemopolis.dioala.org/ministries/foodpantry.html or call 334-289-3363.

Greensboro

Project Horseshoe Farm – Supports seniors by providing housing, meals, transportation and other services. Supports youths through after-school programs and summer camp. https://www.projecthsf.org/ or call 205-710-6372.

Lanett

Christian Service Center – The center supports those in need with food, clothing and personal and household items. http://christianservicecenter.homestead.com/index.html or call 334-576-3552.

Lee County

Auburn-Opelika area Big House Foundation – Founded in 2009 as the dream of two college students to affect the world of foster care in a positive way, Big House Foundation provides resources to foster children and families, including a clothes closet, care bags, birthday gifts and opportunities for fellowship. https://ourbighouse.org or call 334-363-2634.

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County – The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County provides safe places for area youths to thrive as well as proven programs to help them be healthy, build character and career skills. http://loveleekids.org/ or call 334-502-1311.

East Alabama Food Bank – The Food Bank of East Alabama works to alleviate hunger; to provide an efficient, coordinated system for collecting and distributing food; to reduce food waste; and to increase public awareness regarding hunger and food security issues in east central Alabama. http://foodbankofeastalabama.com/about-us/mission/ or call 334-821-9006.

Storybook Farm – This nonprofit uses horseback riding to serve and support children ages 2 to young adulthood who face obstacles such as autism, cerebral palsy and cognitive delays. https://www.hopeonhorseback.org/about/ or call 334-444-5966.

United Way of Lee County – United Way of Lee County supports a variety of organizations and initiatives that strengthen families, children and seniors, from health care and special medical needs, to crisis support, to youth development and services. https://www.unitedwayofleecounty.com/ or call 334-745-5540.

Mobile area

Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank – Formerly the Bay Area Food Bank, it distributes more than 19 million meals annually to a 24-county service area along the central Gulf Coast. The food bank has three branches in Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Mississippi, and distributes food through a host of partners and programs. https://feedingthegulfcoast.org/ or call 251-653-1617.

McKemie Place – Since 2007, McKemie Place has provided overnight shelter for single, homeless women in Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties. McKemie Place helps women find comfort, friendship and spiritual support. http://mckemieplace.org/.

St. Mary’s Home – The oldest child welfare agency in Alabama and one of the oldest in the country, St Mary’s has been serving abused, abandoned and neglected children since 1838. https://stmaryshomemobile.org/history.php.

Veteran’s Recovery Resources – Provides mental health services for veterans and their families. The organization focuses on post-traumatic stress, substance abuse and suicide prevention. https://veteransrecoveryresources.org/about/.

Victory Health Partners – Supports affordable, quality healthcare for uninsured adults. Founded by Mobile physician Dr. Robert Lightfoot, a network of more than 150 doctors and dentists donate their services at little or no cost. The clinic serves patients in 25 Alabama counties, 11 Mississippi counties and eight counties in Northwest Florida. https://victoryhealth.org/about-victory/.

Montgomery area

Central Alabama Opportunities Industrialization Center – Central Alabama OIC provides a variety of programs, including affordable housing, early child development, workforce development for teens and summer camps. http://www.centralalabamaoic.com/ or call 334-265-1594.

Common Ground Montgomery – This organization focuses on helping revitalize the Washington Park community. Services range from youth development, leadership and after-school programs and camps, to mentoring, food and clothing. A spinoff nonprofit supports housing renovations and financial literacy. https://cgm.life/ or call 334-593-5803.

Equal Justice Initiative – Founded and led by MacArthur Genius Grant winner Bryan Stevenson, the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative is committed to ending mass incarceration, challenging racial and economic injustice and protecting basic human rights. EJI has worked to free inmates from death row and to end life-without-parole prison sentences for juveniles, some who are younger than 14. https://eji.org or call 334-269-1803.

Mary Ellen’s Hearth – Located at the Nellie Burge Community Center, the organization supports homeless women and their children through a variety of support services. http://www.maryellenshearth.org/index.html#mission or call 334-264-4108.

Montgomery Area Food Bank – In coordination with multiple partners, the food bank combats hunger and food insecurity in 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties. http://www.montgomeryareafoodbank.org/ or call 334-263-3784.

River Region United Way – Dedicated to strengthening lives, helping people and improving community conditions in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties in the River Region through a variety of programs and partner organizations https://www.riverregionunitedway.org/ or call 334-264-7318.

Oneonta

Hope House – What began as the first homeless shelter in Blount County now offers an array of services to those in need, including utility and food assistance and substance abuse programs. https://myhopehouse.org/ or call 205-625-4673.

Phenix City area

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley – Works with a range of partners on programs supporting families, youths and the elderly. https://unitedwayofthecv.org/ or call 706-327-3255.

Crisis Center for Russell County – Supports individuals and families who are victims of domestic violence with shelter and other programs. https://ccofrc.com/ or call 334-297-4401.

Prattville

Autauga Education Foundation (AEF) – Supports Autauga County Schools and students through a variety of programs, grants and scholarships. https://www.autaugaef.org/.

Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties – Works to eliminate substandard housing and support families through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes, among other housing-related programs. http://www.habitatautaugachilton.org or call 334-365-4132.

Pass the Noble Idea (PASS) – Spearheaded by a community coalition, PASS supports teens, parents and families in crisis through a variety of programs and alternatives to the juvenile justice system. https://www.pass-inc.net/ or call 334-358-4900.

Selma

Edmundite Missions – Provides food, clothing and shelter to the poor and marginalized, and provides support and programs to lift people out of poverty. http://www.edmunditemissions.org or call 334-872-2359.

Michael Johnson Foundation – Dallas County native and NFL player Michael Johnson and his parents operate this nonprofit to help children in his hometown. The foundation focuses on mentoring and educating kids about capitalizing on their talents and abilities and increasing awareness of proper nutrition and exercise. http://michaeljohnsonfoundation.com/ or call 334-419-3544.

Selma Area Food Bank – Feeds more than 14,000 people a month and raises awareness about food insecurity across the Blackbelt. The food bank partners with more than 40 organizations in Dallas, Perry, Marengo and Wilcox counties. http://www.selmafoodbank.com or call 334-872-4111.

United Way of Selma and Dallas County – Supports organizations across Selma and the Black Belt providing disaster relief, physical and mental health and youth programs, food and family assistance and more. https://www.selmaunitedway.org or call 334-874-8383.

Sylacauga

S.A.F.E. – Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement provides a variety of support for people in Talladega County, from literacy and transportation to health, parenting and job-training related programs. http://www.safefamilyservicescenter.com/ or call 256-245-4343.

Valley

Circle of Care – Provides a variety of services, including transportation, case management, parenting resources, youth and job-training support. https://thecirclecares.com/ or call 334-768-4091.

Wetumpka

Elmore County Food Pantry – This nonprofit provides nutritional support to more than 500 needy Elmore County families every month. http://www.elmorecountyfoodpantry.net or call 334-567-3232.

Wiregrass area

Chistian Mission Centers – Based in Enterprise, programs include disaster relief and hunger assistance and delivering meals to the homebound in Coffee and Geneva counties. https://www.christmissions.org/ or call 334-393-2607.

Dale County Rescue – Aids those in need with food and shelter. https://www.facebook.com/DaleCountyRescueMission/ or call 334-774-6553.

Wiregrass United Way – Assists families with education, health and financial needs throughout the Wiregrass. https://www.wuw.org/ or call 334-792-9661.

