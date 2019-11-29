Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

A former Bama football star and his Auburn: How love won out 10 mins ago / Sports
Reality check – Gus Malzahn among college football’s best 4 hours ago / Opinion
Limited edition holiday cards arrive, custom for the Rocket City 4 hours ago / News
UA System Trustee Evelyn VanSant Mauldin fills 4th Congressional District position 6 hours ago / News
ALFA’s Parnell: ‘We feel very good about the slate of candidates we have endorsed’ 7 hours ago / News
As Alabamians prepare to watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ a reflection on the unabashedly patriotic films of Frank Capra 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Ala. State Sen. Livingston: Bellefonte Nuclear Plant could save City of Memphis $1 million a day when online 8 hours ago / News
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry signs proclamation declaring city ‘TraffickingFree Zone’ 9 hours ago / News
Aniah Blanchard an ‘angel now’: Stepfather shares powerful tribute 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Legal battle brewing over Golden Flake fortune 10 hours ago / News
Big boss bass or big fish tale? 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Former Tide star Mark Barron named NFL community MVP for giving away 1,500 turkeys in south Alabama 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 1 day ago / Sports
Patronize local stores and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Saturday’s Iron Bowl and America’s water pipe 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
UA Athletics play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart released from hospital day before Thanksgiving 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne: Much to be thankful for 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Roby: A time to give thanks 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Thanksgiving to God is profoundly American 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office takes down suspected Mexican cartel members in Alabama 2 days ago / News
A former Bama football star and his Auburn: How love won out

The colors orange and blue make his blood pressure rise. The words “War Eagle” make him queasy. And an Iron Bowl win by the Tigers make him question his reason for living.

Why? He’s a former University of Alabama center who played for Bill Curry and Gene Stallings. He’s a two-time All-SEC lineman, and he’s one of the most beloved Crimson Tide football players in the program’s history.

Yet the love of his life — the woman who gave him a son — the kind, smart, funny person whom he has called his wife since 2001 is… yes … an Auburn grad!

We’ve all heard of Tide and Tigers’ “mixed marriages,” as Alabama and Auburn fans often show the world that such a partnership can work. But a former Bama star football player marrying an Aubie? Oh, the horror! How did this come to be? This the story of Roger Shultz and his wife Paige: two down-to-earth, normal folks who every day remind us that love can win, even over the most heated rivalry in all of college sports.

If there is a former Bama football star who is one of us, Roger Shultz is that man. He’s not Fred Astaire but rather Fred Flintstone. Roger is not a Renaissance man but rather a restaurant man. Roger will never offer you tickets to the opera, but he will pick up the tab if you meet him at Buffalo Wild Wings for some wings and a few beers. Ask him what his favorite food is, and he will tell you, “Any Chinese Buffet.” In fact, for years, Roger has been on a Seafood diet: he sees food and he eats it. My point is that Roger is a common man with a great heart, and that heart is why he’s a Bama fan’s favorite.

So how did it happen? How did this man who bleeds Crimson fall in love with a woman who has family members who were among the first students at Auburn University?

Roger, who played at Alabama from 1986 to 1990, found himself working at a Montgomery radio station in 1999. Paige’s sister-in-law, who worked with Roger, asked Shultzy if he’d be interested in taking Paige to a cotillion. Being the romantic that he was, Roger told the woman that he wasn’t interested in paying for a tux and taking a blind date to a fancy party, but he’d love to take Paige to a high school football banquet (like I said, a real romantic). Paige agreed, and off went the couple to the banquet. Something magical then happened: Paige loved every minute of it, and better yet, Roger’s players from Sidney Lanier High School took to Paige. Cue the stars and fireworks, as an Alabama-Auburn couple was formed! Paige adored Roger’s humor, and Roger adored Paige’s smarts — in fact Paige not only had a degree from Auburn, but a Masters degree in environmental science from Samford University, a degree Roger didn’t know how to spell. And wouldn’t you figure? On that first date, Roger picked up Paige in his red Ford Probe (Roll Tide!). What did Paige drive that year? A blue Ford Probe (War Eagle!). Was this a sign?

Oh, the relationship was a process; after all, the first Alabama-Auburn sporting event Roger and Paige attended was a basketball game. Roger soon learned that his girlfriend absolutely adored those Auburn Tigers — Roger knew right then that this partnership would take some work. And you know something? Work it did, as Paige began to learn that her boyfriend’s kind heart and sense of humor were something to behold. Wasn’t Roger the same Bama player who, after his Crimson Tide beat Tennessee for a fifth straight time, told the media in Knoxville back in 1990, “We should have to pay taxes up here because we own the place!”? Yep, that was Roger. And Roger’s adventures were just warming up.

The year was 2008, and Roger and Paige had been married for seven years — their son Ivan was six years old. Roger had an idea: How about he audition for the network TV show, “The Biggest Loser?” After all, he could stand to lose a few. For Roger, dropping a few pounds was like throwing a suitcase off the Titanic — he needed a bigger challenge: welcoming the pressure a national TV show would bring would certainly motivate him. Roger not only made it to the national stage, he welcomed world-famous trainer Bob Harper pushing him. And what a result: as the nation watched, Roger lost 164 pounds, finished as the 2008 runner-up and saw America fall in love with his larger than life personality.

Yet, Roger wasn’t done.

“The Biggest Loser” star would soon appear on “Oprah” and “The Jay Leno Show.” The common man would also find himself appearing on “The Price Is Right,” where he actually won a chair and a year’s supply of cold sore cream. I’m here to tell you that those are two absolutely perfect prizes for Roger. Sure, he was a Bammer, but how could Paige not love this man?

Today at 52, the former Alabama football star walks with a slight limp, his dues to football paid. This weekend, Roger and Paige will enjoy watching the Iron Bowl from their home in Mobile. The catch? They will be watching the game in separate rooms. You see, despite 18 years of wedded bliss, the Iron Bowl can still do that to a couple. And when the game ends? Regardless of the outcome, the couple will fix some dinner while holding their tongues. Yes, a former Alabama football star can marry an Auburn grad, and that mixed marriage can succeed.

WATCH A CLIP FROM MY INTERVIEW WITH ROGER HERE.

Regardless for which team you root, enjoy Saturday’s Iron Bowl. If the Tigers win, send along a “War Eagle” to Paige, and if Bama wins, send along a “Roll Tide” and a few beers to Roger: two down-home neighbors who are proving that in the midst of the Tide and Tigers rivalry, love is winning out.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

4 hours ago

Reality check – Gus Malzahn among college football’s best

Thursday was the day everyone remembered why they were thankful. But Friday has become the day symbolizing everything we take for granted.

So let’s join the crowds.

Although, rather than get into a fist fight over a big screen TV, let’s talk about something else people take for granted: having a top-shelf college football coach.

Gus Malzahn is nearing the conclusion of his seventh season as head football coach at Auburn University. During that time, Malzahn has led the Tigers to an SEC championship, two division titles and a national championship game with a No. 2 final ranking.

If you enjoy traveling to bowl games, Malzahn has those down pat. He has led Auburn to seven consecutive bowl games. Four of those bowl games have been of the New Year’s Day variety.

One of the most common, yet fundamental, clichés in college football is that recruiting is the lifeblood of every program. According to 247 Sports, Malzahn has brought in a top 10 recruiting class in all but one of his seasons as Auburn’s head coach. And his current class is ranked No. 9 in the 247 Sports team rankings.

The stark reality is that the air is thin where Malzahn resides.

He’s one of only 10 active FBS coaches who have played in a national championship game. He’s the only current SEC coach — who doesn’t require an interpreter — to have beaten Nick Saban. Until November 9, he was the only coach in the SEC to have beaten Saban, at all. Malzahn has two wins against the Crimson Tide’s head man just as Dabo Swinney and the retired Urban Meyer also hold a pair each. Only Les Miles has more during Saban’s time at Alabama.

The player production numbers are impressive, too.

Malzahn coached two 1,000-yard rushers during the 2013 season in Tre Mason and Nick Marshall. In all, he’s had five 1,000-yard rushers during his time leading Auburn and fifteen overall during the entirety of his coaching career.

While the chattering class of college football suspiciously eyes the strength of schedule for some of the upper-echelon teams like Alabama and Clemson, that has never been a concern for Malzahn’s Tigers. In fact, Auburn appears to have the most difficult schedule of any program in the country during his seven-year stint as head coach.

His teams have faced 33 ranked opponents. He’s looked across the field and seen a top 10 team 24 times. Six times he’s seen the no. 1 team in the country on the other sideline. Eleven times he’s seen a top 3 team. In 2016, the Tigers were the only team to face the No. 1 and No. 2 teams. In 2017, Auburn matched up against three of the four college football playoff teams, a total of four times, while earning two wins. Most coaches never experience this many elite matchups during long careers in college football.

College and Magnolia offered an insightful breakdown of the gauntlet the Malzahn-coached Tigers have run during his tenure. Spoiler alert: it is possibly the toughest run of games ever.

Many of those games resulted in big wins under Malzahn. He has coached Auburn to three wins against the No. 1 team, including double-digit victories against Alabama and Georgia in 2017. In all, he’s had seven wins against top 10 teams.

It’s no wonder Malzahn’s name continues to pop up in conversations when there’s a coaching vacancy. USA Today columnist Dan Wolken opined a few weeks ago that Florida State should go all-in to hire Malzahn. This is saying a lot for an FSU program that has won three national championships all within the last 25 years.

These kind of “what-ifs” are fun for fans and help generate content even if they won’t ever happen. When athletic directors at places like Florida State make a move, they have to keep in mind who they can get.

It’s not Malzahn. The reason why?

Auburn’s got their guy.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

4 hours ago

Limited edition holiday cards arrive, custom for the Rocket City

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has released a set of five limited edition Huntsville holiday cards. The cards are now available for sale at the Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center.

The designs, which were created by local graphic artist Crisy Meschieri, feature various Huntsville points of interest including Alabama Constitution Hall Historic Park & Museum, Big Spring International Park, the Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden, Temple B’nai Sholom and, in true Huntsville fashion, a rocket. The cards are sold individually for $2.00 or sets of four for $6.00.

“The cards are unique because they’re distinctly Huntsville. Visitors love keeping them as souvenirs or sending them to friends, and locals enjoy them because they can share a little piece of their hometown with loved ones. They add a nice, ‘Rocket City’ touch to a favorite holiday tradition,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the CVB.

The visitor center is located at 500 Church Street NW in downtown Huntsville and is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sundays from noon to 5:00 pm.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

6 hours ago

UA System Trustee Evelyn VanSant Mauldin fills 4th Congressional District position

FLORENCE, Alabama — As the University of Alabama System’s newest Board member, Evelyn “Evie” VanSant Mauldin is enjoying her course of study about one of the state’s most dynamic growth engines.

With both undergraduate and law degrees from the Capstone, Mauldin is General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Bank Independent, which serves 18 communities across Northwest Alabama. She is a graduate of the Florence public school system.

“As the newest person charged with making sure everything keeps humming like it is, there is quite a learning curve for me,” she said. “We have a great university System, and I’m looking forward to this. It is a worthy pursuit.”

Elected in June to represent Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District, she was welcomed to her first Board of Trustees meeting in September. She has been appointed to seven Board committees, providing a solid introduction to the System’s complex inner workings, ranging from finances to facilities planning.

While drilling deeply into all the details of the UA System’s multi-faceted operations may represent a challenge, defining its strategic mission comes easy for Mauldin.

“Our primary goal is to help the citizens of Alabama become educated and healthy,” she said. “We are uniquely positioned to be a leader for everyone in the state.”

The UA System’s three universities and the UAB Health System combine to form an enterprise that packs a $10 billion annual economic impact, employs more than 45,000 people, and treats 1.7 million patients a year.

Mauldin joins the Board of Trustees at a time when the UA System is flourishing by every measure. Combined enrollment on the three campuses this fall topped 70,000, driven in part by a System-wide in-state tuition freeze.

She points with pride to the fact that the UA System educates more Alabamians than any other university system. In 2019, more than 16,000 degrees were awarded at the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

“The future looks good for our System, but we won’t rest on our laurels,” she said. “We have to constantly look ahead and be vigilant and make sure the UA System is on a sound financial and academic footing.

“At the same time, it is important that we continue to elevate our leadership role in the state,” she said.

For Mauldin, the first order of business has been learning the intricacies of the UA System’s operations, which generate $6 billion a year in revenues and rival the largest corporate enterprises in the state. Read an article on the System’s economic impact.

Mauldin is a seasoned veteran of civic and professional involvement. She has served on the Leighton City Council, the Leighton Water and Sewer Board, and on the boards of numerous community organizations in the Shoals.

In 2011-12, she was a member of the Tornado Recovery Action Council of Alabama, which was headed by Trustee Ron Gray, current President Pro Tempore of the Board of Trustees. She is a past Vice President and member of the Executive Committee of The University of Alabama National Alumni Association.

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama System)

7 hours ago

ALFA’s Parnell: ‘We feel very good about the slate of candidates we have endorsed’

For some, it was a mild surprise when the Alabama Farmers Federation’s political action committee FarmPAC announced earlier this week it was opting to support incumbent U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-Huntsville) opponent Chris Lewis in the upcoming GOP primary.

Brooks has since shrugged off their decision, saying it happens in politics from time to time. However, Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell indicated during an interview with Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” that the group was pleased with its endorsed candidates, which also includes former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville, who is a candidate in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Parnell also called the group “blessed” for having a supportive congressional delegation.

“Anytime you represent a group of people, you always want their issues addressed more,” Parnell said. “I would tell you we feel very good about the slate of candidates we have endorsed — that they are in tune with the issues that affect ag and we’re pretty blessed as a state with a delegation that understands ag and for the most part, listens.”

Parnell also emphasized that ALFA works not just to advocate for the farmers but all citizens in Alabama.

“Our organization was formed almost 100 years ago to represent the farmers of the state and attempt to give them a voice,” he added. “We attempt to do that through the membership organization, which is the Alabama Farmers Federation. About 25 years after our founding, those same farmers were struggling to be able to insure their farms and their homes, and we became an insurance company at that time. So we’re kind of a combination of organizations providing insurance not only to our farmers but all the citizens of the state. Our focus every day is the farmers and the citizens of the state of Alabama trying to make sure we have a good environment to operate in, do business and raise families in the state of Alabama, where they’re proud of our involvement and the results that we get for our people.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

8 hours ago

As Alabamians prepare to watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ a reflection on the unabashedly patriotic films of Frank Capra

As Thanksgiving morphs into Christmas, the December television schedule will be filled with the usual assortment of Christmas classics, not the least of which is Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve seen his movie and unlike some classics that are tiresome, Wonderful Life always grabs me. The idea of selfless giving is made manifest when the entire community comes to George Bailey’s aid. I think every small business owner secretly views his business as the Building and Loan and himself as George Bailey!

But Wonderful Life was not Capra’s masterpiece. His pre-war films all exalt the humble everyman taking on the various goliaths of the age. If you like Wonderful Life, let me suggest a Capra Trilogy to enjoy with your family over Christmas: You Can’t Take It With You; Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and Meet John Doe. Each of these movies plants a seed of a theme culminating in Wonderful Life. I don’t think you can watch any of these movies without a renewed sense of what it means to be an individual pitted against a soulless property developer, corrupt political leaders or a manipulative selfish tycoon.

Capra was a master of giving depression area people a toe hold in a uniquely American system that made Davids believe that Goliath could be defeated. But the doom of the strong was the happiness that radiated from the seemingly powerless little man. Though possessed of limited resources, he had the intangibles that faithful people know as the fruit of the spirit: Love, joy, peace patience, kindness, etc. In fact, all of Capra’s movies are really a morality play to inspire people to take on the challenges of their life and to stand up to the shameless bullies who yield power mainly for powers sake and the ego that comes with flexing muscles to show off.

The strain of populism so ingrained in the lives of Americans is perfectly reflected in Capra’s films. His focus was on the human action of simple everyday people making decisions based on visions of simple moral clarity. He lifted the permanent things that are so often neglected when compared to the temporary glitz and glamour of material gain. Each film contains a large dose of middle American values magnified time and again against the traps and situations of a complicated impregnable bureaucratic world. And in each case, the little guy wins, and the big mules not only lose face but are publicly shamed into accepting if not participating in their own defeat.

These films are in many ways a large mirror reflecting not only the tenor of the times, but also the implicit impact of the original sin of human nature struggling for freedom. In short, people can see themselves in these films and identify with the characters. Everyone wants to see the characteristics of the white hatted hero in themselves but are reminded by conscience that some of the traits of the villain are part of their psyche too. Everyone hopes that internally within their personal OODA loop, they will make wise and prudent choices when faced with decisions of moral consequence. Everyone in Capra’s films has a shot at redemption but not every character accepts the offer; the developing conflicts are what make each film so entertaining.

Capra’s films had consequence when they were initially screened by uplifting average people and giving them hope and a feel-good sense of their personal significance. Perhaps the greatest tribute to the impact of Capra’s films is that Mr. Smith was the last American film shown in France after the Nazi occupation. To the consternation of almost all of the American political class (including Ambassador Joseph Kennedy), the French were so inspired by a country that allowed dissention, vigorous debate and free speech, that as the lights of their freedom were dimming, they chose to see America at its best in the person of Jefferson Smith. There is no way to measure the number of French resistance fighters embolden by this film.

If you liked Wonderful Life, be inspired by the unabashed patriotic films of Frank Capra. You’ll be motivated and perhaps even challenged to identify with a character to live out the American dream in simple community with others who also struggle against human nature to find goodness and selfless service in their daily life.

Will Sellers is an associate justice on the Supreme Court of Alabama

