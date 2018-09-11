9/11 was a national tragedy, those politicizing it for lazy political points are spitting on the graves of the dead

If you can’t let 9/11 pass without taking potshots at your enemies in American politics, take the day off (I said the same about those ripping McCain during his memorial).

The old adage from President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Rham Emanuel that you should “never let a good crisis go to waste” apparently doesn’t have an expiration date when it comes to a national tragedy like 9/11.

Today should have been a commemoration of those who lost their lives that day in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. But the enemies of America’s current president were not going to let today pass without using this event to beat him up and say outrageous things.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thought today would be a good day to mention that the president would do more damage to the country than “any foreign adversary,” adding “Trump is damaging the dream of America more than any terrorist attack ever could.”

My Latest—> Trump is damaging the dream of America more than any terrorist attack ever could. https://t.co/DEnYurEFmW — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2018

CNN’s Chris Cillizza is mad about the president watching TV.

No big deal — just the president of the United States watching a taped Fox Business Channel show on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and with a massive hurricane moving toward the east coast… — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 11, 2018

Journalist Chris Riotta complained about how the president greeted supporters.

Donald Trump first marked the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with an angry morning tweet about Russia and Hillary Clinton. Now he’s seen fist bumping on his way to the field in Shanksville, PA, where 40 people died after a terror attack was thwarted. https://t.co/QkCgVoNf88 — Chris Riotta (@chrisriotta) September 11, 2018

And CQ Roll Call’s Robert Matson posted a political cartoon that is probably the dumbest thing you’ll see today.

There are bad cartoons, and then there's this. pic.twitter.com/8qo9IYoxPv — David Freddoso (@freddoso) September 11, 2018

These people have lost their minds.

Some perspective:

9/11’s actual costs are real and they shouldn’t be some flippant vehicle to attack your political enemies.

