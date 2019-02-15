 Left ACLR Right ACLR

7 Things: Trump set to declare national emergency and sign the deal, Mo Brooks urges a veto, Alabama Democratic Party in chaos and more …

7. Brilliant politicians in New York cost themselves 25,000 jobs and untold billions of dollars; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cheers

— Amazon will not be bringing their second headquarters to New York after outrage over the three billion dollars in economic incentives cause the economically illiterate in the city to believe the city was losing money on the deal. Ocasio-Cortez is ecstatic her district will not receive the jobs, tax dollars or infrastructure this deal would have eventually brought.

6. Remington has failed to meet its employment goals and now must repay some of their incentives

— The deal to bring Remington to North Alabama may officially be a bust at this point. They suffered bankruptcy and only hired about a quarter of the people initially promised. Now, the company has repaid some of the incentives totaling more about one million dollars to Morgan County, Limestone County, Madison County and the city of Athens.

5. Another social justice warrior hoax has been exposed — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is suspected to have made up his attack narrative

According to reports out of Chicago, the police knew Jussie Smollett was not telling the truth from the beginning of this ordeal where the actor said he was attacked by two white Trump supporters for being liberal and gay. It is believed Smollett and the two “persons of interest” perpetrated this hoax because Smollett was about to be written out of the television show.

4. The Alabama Democratic Party has its leadership elections voided; They must redo them within 90 days

— The Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) credentials committee has essentially voided the State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC) leadership elections, meaning they must hold new elections for the top two spots within 90 days. This means very little to most people, but the power struggle in the Alabama Democratic Party is one of many reasons Democrats have almost no power in the state. This decision also forces the state party to change their bylaws, which will limit the ability to party boss Joe Reed to stack the deck. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) called the last elections “a total sham.”

3. The city of Birmingham is still trying to get at their monument to Conferedate soldiers

— Attorneys for the city have asked a judge to keep in place a ruling that would allow Birmingham to remove a Confederate monument, even though the city has not said it will remove the monument while the legal case is ongoing. Another judge ruled last month, 20 minutes before his term ended, that state law barring the modification and removal of these monuments was unconstitutional because it violates the free speech rights of local communities.

2. Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) urged the president to use his veto and have the military to build the wall

— In a fruitless effort to get the president to not sign the latest deal to keep the government open, Brooks said the compromise was a failure by Congress and that “the massive 1,169 page spending bill is a debt junkies’ dream.” Brooks said he will vote no because the bill forces him “to choose between two really bad choices: vote to shut down the government or vote to aid and abet the killing of at least 50 Americans per day who die from illegal alien homicides or from overdoses on poisonous drugs shipped through our porous southern border.”

1. President Donald Trump is set to sign a bipartisan agreement to keep the government open and build some of the wall, also plans an emergency declaration

— The U.S. Senate voted 82-16, with both Alabama senators voting in the affirmative, and all Alabama House Republicans except Martha Roby voted “no” on the compromise to keep the government open and give the president some money for his desires to beef-up border security. Now, to the chagrin of Democrats and shock to Republicans, the president is prepared to make an emergency declaration that he will use to build walls and expand security with monies allocated to other measures. The president will sign the bill and the emergency declaration after the U.S. House votes today.

Birmingham seeks to maintain Confederate monument ruling

The city of Birmingham is asking a judge to maintain his ruling that overturned a state law protecting Confederate monuments.

In a court filing last week, city attorneys opposed a motion by the state attorney general to stay the decision while Alabama appeals.

A judge last month ruled a 2017 state law barring the removal or alteration of historical monuments violates the free speech rights of local communities.

The state argued that staying the order would prevent cities from removing monuments while the state appeals.

Birmingham lawyers said the city has made no suggestion that a Confederate monument would be removed during the appeal.

Alabama sued the city of Birmingham in 2017 after officials erected a wooden box that obscured the view of a 52-foot-tall obelisk honoring Confederate veterans.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

i-Ready could help reinvigorate Alabama's public education system

BOAZ — Boaz City Schools produced Alabama’s current lieutenant governor. And now, thanks to the system’s participation in a cutting-edge program, Boaz could be paving the way for not just the next generation of students in Marshall County, but young Alabamians statewide.

While the Yellowhammer State boasts the nation’s best state-run pre-k program, surging workforce development programs through AIDT and public-private partnerships and world-class universities, it is no secret that Alabama has been desperately needing a renaissance in K-12 public education for years.

That awakening might just be on the horizon. Last week, Yellowhammer News attended the annual community appreciation breakfast at Boaz High School. In attendance were Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, state Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) and state Rep. Wes Kitchens (R-Arab), who all got a firsthand look at i-Ready – a program new to the state that might just be one of the missing pieces in Alabama’s public school puzzle.

i-Ready

A program of Curriculum Associates, i-Ready is a virtual assistant of sorts for teachers, providing a toolkit of resources and delivering differentiated instruction. The online, data-driven program functions in two main ways: diagnostic and instructional.

The first aspect of this is assessment based. Through an initial evaluation to see where a student is academically (identifying both their strengths and weaknesses), i-Ready plots a unique learning pathway just for them. This is where the instructional component comes in, as the program provides online lessons and teaching resources designed to fit that individual student’s pathway.

And, just as importantly as the two aspects themselves, the diagnostics and instruction are intertwined. The online program is keeping track of a student’s progress daily, so teachers can adjust in real time to what is working and not working in the classroom.

In a tour of Corley Elementary School, i-Ready can already be seen making a difference firsthand in second- and third-grade classrooms.

One of the biggest takeaways, after speaking with school system and Curriculum Associates leaders, is that i-Ready is custom designed to help teachers, not supplant them.

A Powerpoint presentation delivered by the school system emphasized, “We know and believe that the classroom teacher is at the center of [success]. The teacher is making instructional decisions based on his/her knowledge of the students.”

i-Ready and the constant individualized data it puts in teachers’ hands only increases their ability to help students succeed.

Still, in schools where some students are at or above grade level while others are varying degrees of playing catch up, teachers cannot possibly reach each individual in the best way for their unique situation just by teaching to the group and going over lessons in front of the class as a whole. This is where differentiated instruction and custom pathways are so important.

“We know realistically that kids are at all different places when they start each grade level,” a school administrator explained. “You have some kids that are accelerated learners that have learned a lot of their grade level skills and standards. And you have some that are grades behind. Well, we can’t sacrifice one for the other. And we understand the importance of choice, we understand the importance of flexibility, and that’s something, in a public school, that typically has not always occurred in the past. We have to learn how to meet the needs of individual students in a setting where you teach multiple students.”

Boaz’s implementation

In practice, at least in the classrooms observed, the teachers would split the class into three groups after introducing the lesson of the day to all of them. The groups would rotate between three stations. The group on the i-Ready station would go online and work their pathway. A second group would work a more traditional assignment or project related to the lesson. And the final group would work with the teacher to add another layer or reinforcement level to the lesson; tactile or visual activities are good examples of this.

Another of the points of emphasis of the program is building skills, as opposed to teaching to a standardized test. Curriculum Associates, through i-Ready and Ready (traditional printed math and reading instruction the company also specializes in), stresses high standards. Yet, the curriculum is flexible and uniquely designed not just for the individual students, but for the differing needs and wants of states and localities, too.

Take Boaz City Schools, for example. The school system has major demographic challenges that Curriculum Associates has helped with. From 2014 to 2018, Boaz City Schools’ percentage of Hispanic students went from 1.57 percent to 32.70 percent. Instead of working around challenges and leaving various subsets of special needs students behind, i-Ready carves out roads to success. In this case, this meant not only English as Second Language (ESL) students, but students who are proficient in English conversationally but still struggle with it academically.

Boaz City Schools, which has approximately 70 percent of its students on free or reduced lunch, began implementation of i-Ready strictly at the Tier III level (at-risk students) in the 2017-2018 school year. Now, they are in the first full year of a two or three-year scale-up of the program to the core level.

The results have already been off the charts.

Last school year, Boaz City Schools achieved 148 percent in math and 162 percent in reading of its targeted growth on average across all students. These remarkable results spanned from kindergarten to eighth grade, which is especially impressive considering it is harder for students to make up lost ground after their first few years of school.

Take the teachers’ perspectives into account.

While on classroom tours, Ainsworth pulled multiple veteran educators aside, who each raved about i-Ready. His conversations left him to conclude, “[T]he proof’s in the pudding.”

One third grade teacher, who had taught various elementary and middle school grades over 14 years, confidently said the program should be implemented statewide.

“As a teacher, it’s the best thing that I’ve seen,” she told Ainsworth.

How can other school districts benefit?

While Boaz City Schools was able to implement i-Ready through an at-risk student grant from the state, Ainsworth said he would like all public school districts to have the funds to use the program if they see fit — and not just for Tier III.

It might take some work in Montgomery to make this possible, but Boaz City Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley is such a believer in the program and what it has already done for her district that she is willing to personally travel to the state capital to share the success story with legislators and executive branch leaders.

Currently, Curriculum Associates is working with 15 districts in Alabama between Ready and i-Ready, with some districts running small-scale trials and others enjoying more widespread implementation. Until the time that all districts have the funding option to utilize the program, applying for at-risk grants and being able to show positive results of trial runs seems to be an advisable move for districts across Alabama.

However, this is still not ideal.

“One of the things that I think is kind of a shame is that y’all have to use [i-Ready] through at-risk funds,” Ainsworth told Stanley and other school district leaders. “Because to me, there’s tremendous value and for not just at-risk students… what I’d like to see y’all do is be able to have the money to do this and then use the at-risk money for just at-risk kids.”

Speaking to Curriculum Associates representatives in attendance, Ainsworth reiterated the thing that impressed him most was what the teachers thought of i-Ready.

“Y’all have a product that the people that use it every day [love it]. To me, the value’s not in what I think, it’s the value that the actual teachers think. They love it,” he said.

“You can’t argue with people that are using it, and the fact that it’s actually changing lives. That’s important,” Ainsworth added.

Scofield, speaking to Yellowhammer News after the school tour, emphasized that he is “proud” of the schools in his district, including the Boaz City Schools system.

“They’re doing the right things to make sure our students are achieving and coming out workforce-ready. Boaz is on the frontline of that, and I’m very proud of this system and very impressed by this product,” Scofield remarked.

He continued, “I would like to see us really focus on trying to move [i-Ready] beyond the city limits of Boaz. I’d like to see this not only all over my district but statewide. Listening to these teachers – when you have 14-, 15-, 20-year teachers tell you that this is the best thing that they’ve seen, it’s had the biggest impact on their students – that’s what we need to listen to.”

Roby on New York, Virginia late-term abortion, infanticide trends: 'I have never been as disturbed as I am now'

Thursday on WVNN, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) hammered the alarming efforts by statehouses around the country to lessen abortion restrictions.

Two states, New York and Virginia, are making efforts to move toward the legalization of on-demand abortions allowed in the late stages of the pregnancy, or even after birth.

Roby expressed her astonishment regarding this “unfathomable” trend.

“[I]’m unapologetically pro-life,” Roby said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I count it a tremendous privilege to be a voice for the unborn, those that do not have a voice. I want you to know in all the years the people of Alabama have given me the opportunity to represent them in Congress, in all the years that I have been on the floor, pounding my fist and defending the unborn, I have never been as disturbed as I am now that this country requires legal provisions to protect living babies. And the fact that the babies are being born alive as a result of an abortion gone bad, that there are those in our country who are suggesting that they ought not be given every bit of medical attention that a child born live outside of the womb would otherwise have is just unfathomable to me.”

The Montgomery Republican explained to listeners that legislative efforts to curb these practices have been stymied, given the Democrats control the House of Representatives.

“We have been working tirelessly to force a vote,” she said. “Now remember, we’re in the minority. We do not control the actions on the floor, but there are rules in place that we can use to force the majority to take up our legislative priorities. And we have been working and pushing tirelessly to force a vote on the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act. I’m a co-sponsor of this bill, and this bill does advance legal protections for babies that are born alive during a failed abortion and implement criminal penalties for doctors that fail to provide the medical care necessary to care for that living infant.”

Jones backs challenge resulting in increased DNC 'supervision' of Alabama Democratic Party

On Thursday, the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) credentials committee voted to call for new elections for chair and vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.

According to The Associated Press, the resolution approved by the committee would have the State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC) hold new elections for the top two spots within 90 days.

The full DNC voting body is expected to approve the recommendation, which would also see the national Democratic Party oversee the re-do elections in Alabama.

The action arose after challenges were filed contesting this past summer’s election of Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Vice Chairman Randy Kelley.

Allegations have been made that the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC) run by the state party’s vice chair for minority affairs, Joe Reed, has stacked the composition of the SDEC so as to control the outcome of the party’s internal elections.

Worley said last year that “there could be a tiny bit of racism” behind the challenges, which were backed by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL). Jones helped lead the charge for the candidate running against Worley in the summer and spoke against her at the DNC credentials committee meeting Thursday.

Jones and other critics of Worley and Reed want less African Americans on the state party’s executive committee.

Worley will remain chair until the re-election is held, however, that decision was barely approved by the credentials committee via a 12-11 vote on an amendment to the main resolution.

Worley said that she disagrees with the decision to hold the re-election. However, she looks “forward to the opportunity to lay any concerns to rest.”

Byrne: 'Anti-semitic' Dem Rep. Omar 'should not be allowed to continue serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee'

President Donald Trump is not the only one who thinks that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should face consequences for recent anti-semitic comments and other “absurd” behavior.

Now, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) is joining in on the call for Omar to face real consequences for her actions.

Omar came under “justified criticism” over the weekend after a tweet that has widely been condemned as anti-semitic, including by members of her own party. Trump called on the freshman congresswoman to resign, and Vice President Mike Pence called her remarks “a disgrace.”

Omar received further criticism for claiming to “unequivocally apologize” while continuing to equivocate in the same statement, with her second paragraph beginning, “At the same time…”

To make matters worse, Omar used her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday to berate a Jewish-American, well-respected diplomat.

Byrne said he is “outraged” by Omar’s “absurd comments.”

“I am outraged by the continued absurd comments from Rep. Omar, as I think most Alabamians are,” Byrne told Yellowhammer News. “Frankly, they show just how radical the Democrat Party has become.”

He concluded, “Given her anti-semitic views, she most certainly should not be allowed to continue serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

