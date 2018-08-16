7 Things: Trump pulls former CIA Director’s clearance, former Governor Robert Bentley wants us to believe the unbelievable, Trump supporters slammed for something that didn’t happen and more …

7. In a story that surprises no one, former White House staffer Omarosa lies about being interviewed by Robert Muller’s investigators

— Omarosa already has some credibility issues but there is no evidence she has ever been interviewed in any capacity by the Mueller team. She claims she has and that she has new information for him.

— Sources at the White House say that Omarosa was never requested by investigator and ABC News’ John Santucci‏ tweeted, “We’ve been reporting on the Special Counsel’s interviews from day one – I have never heard her name.”

6. Masterpiece Cakes was targeted again the day they won the right to have their case heard at the Supreme Court

— After losing on a technicality, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission is targeting the business again, this time arguing they wouldn’t make a cake for a transgender attorney.

— A lawyer called the cakeshop asking for a birthday cake that was pink on the inside and blue on the outside in order to honor the seventh anniversary of her transition. When the cakeshop refused she filed a complaint.

5. The monolithic mainstream media decided to prove their critics right by publishing similar editorials all over the country attacking Trump

— 350+ newspapers have joined in the effort to assert their First Amendment privileges that they clearly have been expressing for the entire Trump administration with absolutely no repercussions, except some mean words from the president.

— The face of these heroic warriors is none other than CNN’s Jim Acosta who stormed out of a White House press briefing in a huff when Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn’t repeat what he wanted her to.

4. AL.com is starting to telegraph how Democrats will attempt to use recent coal corruption trial in attacks this election season

— The sports blog with a liberal bias posted a graphic that included every Republican member of Congress in Alabama implying inappropriate behavior when there is absolutely nothing to substantiate that claim.

— The only thing most of these men did was sign a letter to the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), asking for a 60-day public comment period — a request that was granted by an EPA ran by Obama appointees.

3. The media is now using a non-existent Trump tape to beat up Trump supporters. Even the media’s favorite conservatives are jumping in

— The tape, which almost certainly doesn’t exist, has set liberal commentators off into a tizzy of condemnation over an event that hasn’t taken place. The New York Times’ Charles Blow argued the tape “might actually increase his support among the people who support him.”

— S.E. Cupp, who recently received a Saturday talk show on CNN, declared without any evidence that “plenty of Trump supporters voted for him because they saw him as a protector of white America, whether through rhetoric or policy. They won’t mind.”

2. Former Governor Robert Bentley continues to talk about his alleged extra-marital affair with Rebekah Mason

— Bentley is claiming that the obvious adulterous relationship that ended his marriage and cost him his position as governor was not adulterous, claiming it was just “affectionate friendship” with kissing but no sex.

— The absurd lie, or pathetic truth, was part of a deposition in an ongoing civil lawsuit.

1. President Trump revokes former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance and put the clearances of others under review

— One of the president’s loudest critics, Brennan claims the revoking of his security clearances is a violation of his free speech rights, which he ironically said during interviews with multiple news outlets after the clearance was revoked.

— Brennan is so in fear of losing his right to free speech that he wrote a column for the New York Times making the same silly claims that got his clearance yanked. He claims there is collusion, he gets the headline and then he doesn’t deliver.