7 Things: Trump kicks off reelection, potential new entries into the U.S. Senate race, AOC continues to embarrass Democrats and more …
7. Send in the National Guard
- Birmingham City Councilman Steven Hoyt made comments about bringing in the National Guard to combat gun violence and homicides. This comes after a weekend that saw five killed by gun violence in the city; 55 have been killed in the city so far, which is a slight tick up from last year.
- Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin thinks this is a step too far, saying, “We will not be calling the National Guard,” which would require the president to act. He also dismissed the killings last weekend as personal grievances rather than random crimes.
6. All they had to do is not be crazy
- Across the country, male-to-female transgender athletes are dominating women’s sports. It is costing women athletes scholarships and world records, and the public absolutely hates it.
- Regardless, in a sad effort to cater to their base, Democrats in the House unanimously approved the “Equality Act” that would require schools to make all female sports open to transgender students, which professional athletes like Martina Navratilova believe will destroy women’s sports.
5. Another Alabama official says something stupid
- Phil Benson is unapologetically standing by the homophobic comments he made on the Mobile County Republican Party’s Facebook page arguing that he was born in the 1950s and just using terminology that was common then, as well as claiming that he doesn’t know what the common terminology would be.
- Benson’s comments on the Facebook page were on a story about a cake shop currently in a legal battle over not being willing to bake a cake that would celebrate someone’s gender transition. Benson commented, “This poor guy needs to move to a place he is wanted. Freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy. A real abomination.”
4. Democrats want to nullify federal immigration laws
- House Democrats are trying to attach riders that would allow protection for illegal immigrants that sponsor child migrants. An unnamed source with Fox News said, “The actual texts of the proposal they’ve sent have contained provisions that would functionally nullify federal immigration law.”
- Recently, Republicans have been bringing more attention to how immigrants have been using children to enter the country with more ease. There have been claims that the children have been “recycled” and used multiple times to get into the country.
3. AOC said something dumb again
- According to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the Trump administration has “concentration camps” at the southern border that they’re placing migrants in and the media and their Democrats struck out by pretending this comment wasn’t insane and instead focused on the reaction to them.
- Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) was on Fox News Radio on Tuesday and addressed AOC’s comments, saying that her comments either show blissful ignorance of history or it’s a “concerted effort of anti-Semitism and ignorance of what we do as a country.”
2. Merrill is in, Moore is possible
- On Tuesday’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced that he’s filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for the 2020 U.S. Senate race, and his formal announcement will come next week. Roy Moore will announce his plans on Thursday.
- Merrill stated that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) doesn’t represent the people of Alabama or the views that they hold. He also said Jones “would be more inclined to be representing the people whose values he shares, and those people live in California, New York and other states that have liberal folks with liberal ideas and liberal values.”
1. Trump announces his reelection while media touts worthless polling
- President Trump launched his reelection in front of thousands in Orlando hitting his favorite notes on the economy, immigration and probably more importantly, the Democrats’ lurch to the far-left.
- According to a new Quinnipiac poll, Trump will lose in Florida to Joe Biden 50% to 41%, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) 48%-42% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) 47% to 43%, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg are only beating Trump by 1%. It is worth pointing out that historically this polling is way off.