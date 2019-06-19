7 Things: Trump kicks off reelection, potential new entries into the U.S. Senate race, AOC continues to embarrass Democrats and more …

In an appearance on Huntsville radio station WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Tuesday, Tuberville expressed that sentiment and doubled down on his contention that radical elements coming through the southern border is a threat to the country.

For that, he has received pushback from some who argue he is exaggerating the threat. However, Tuberville vows to be undeterred and not to bow to the whims of political correctness.

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a candidate for U.S. Senate, has warned of Middle Easterners crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and the potential terror threat that could pose on numerous occasions in the early stages of the 2020 U.S. senatorial election cycle.

“Here’s the deal: You know most politicians don’t want to talk about this because they’re politicians,” Tuberville said. “They’ve got to be politically correct. An outsider does not have to be politically correct, and I’m not going to be. I’m going to tell it like it is.”

The former football coach noted his personal encounters with those that had dealt with those crossing the U.S.-Mexico border from beyond the Western Hemisphere, which he said is reflected in media accounts, as well.

“If you’re coming here to change our laws and not go by our Constitution, you can go home as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “We don’t want you here. We do not want Shariah law here. We don’t want radical Islamic jihads. We don’t want that here. We know what that’s about. We’re a country of peace and freedom, and we want to keep our freedom. We want to keep American people safe and we don’t want people trying to tear this country down.”

“And as an outsider, I’m going to say that and I’m going to continue to say that,” Tuberville continued. “All these politicians can complain all they want, but we have big problems. We’ve got to make sure we try to solve those problems as much as we can and keep our eye on the ball. If we take our eye off the ball, we’re going to have huge problems.”

Tuberville emphasized that with immigration, maintaining a level of assimilation is important as to not disrupt and create more division nationally.

“The thing about this country is we got to stay together,” he said. “We got to stay together as Americans. And it doesn’t have to be with religion. I mean, we’ve got hundreds of different denominations and religions, and we need that. That’s the reason America is a strong country because we all believe in certain things and at the end of the day, we all believe in the flag and our Constitution. Now, if somebody else wants to go by different laws, they can pack their bags and go home, go back where they came from – because if we change that, if we change our ideas in terms of how we’re all going to live – if we’re not moving in the same direction by the same set of rules, we’re going to have huge problems. There’s going to be huge division.”

“We got enough problems in this country right now,” Tuberville continued. We don’t need more. You can tell, there are groups coming into this country that know we’re struggling with division and they just want to divide us more and more. But as an outsider in politics coming in, I want to do as much as I possibly can to try to bring that gap back together. And that’s how you do it – you talk, but you’ve got to talk about it. You know this social justice and all this about not being politically correct and we can’t hurt anybody’s feelings. You’ve probably heard me say this: There’s nothing in the Constitution that says you can’t get your feelings hurt. Now I’m not talking about racism. I’m talking about simple facts – that if you’re an American, you’ve got to go by laws and rules. You’ve got to pay taxes, you’ve got to understand that you’re here for a reason and you can’t try to change it. If you change it, go back home.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.