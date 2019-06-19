Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Second Alabama Buc-ee’s location coming to Leeds, groundbreaking scheduled

Alabama is officially set to get its second Buc-ee’s location, with construction on a new convenience store set to break ground in Leeds on Wednesday, June 26.

CBS 42 on Tuesday reported that Leeds Mayor David Miller said the Buc-ee’s will be located off of I-20 exit 140 across the street from the Chevron station.

The Buc-ee’s in Baldwin County became the Yellowhammer State’s largest convenience store and the first Buc-ee’s to open outside of Texas when it opened earlier this year.

The Lone Star State chain is known for having a surplus of gas pumps to choose from outside of its large stores, which offer a bevy of unique options available for purchase.

The Leeds location has publicly been in the works for over a year, but a definitive timeline on the project has been difficult to nail down until now.

On the opening day of the Baldwin County location in January, Buc-ee’s founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin expressed enthusiasm for continuing to make Alabama the center of the chain’s expansion.

“So we have a site just outside of Birmingham in a little town called Leeds, Alabama and we’ve been looking, yes, in the Auburn area… nothing confirmed just out looking,” Aplin said at that time. “I wanted to get this open before I did anything else, but the first day tells me we need more sites in Alabama.”

The Leeds mayor has previously said the city’s Buc-ee’s location is expected to include more than 100 gas pumps and potentially bring over 200 jobs to the area. Leeds’ revenue should get a significant boost, with the mayor estimating 18 million gallons of gas will be sold at the location in its first year of business alone.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

State Rep. Dismukes on Washington Post parental rights ‘fake news’: ‘Sometimes people try too hard for a really good, a really juicy story’

Last week, The Washington Post published an article by Emily Wax-Thibodeaux headlined, “In Alabama — where lawmakers banned abortion for rape victims — rapists’ parental rights are protected.”

As it turned out, the entire premise of the story was incorrect. On Monday, State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) issued a press release calling out the Post and Alabama Media Group for reprinting the article for its inaccuracies.

Dismukes was the sponsor of the so-called Jessi’s Law, a law governing parental rights that was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey early this month. It clarified Alabama’s laws regarding parental rights, stating that “a parent for rape or incest is a ground for termination of parental rights if the rape or incest resulted in the conception of the child.”

“It’s been kind of an interesting couple of weeks with some of the reports coming out,” Dismukes said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Jeff Poor Show” on Huntsville’s WVNN. “And I sat on the sideline as long as I could and I finally just had enough.”

Dismukes offered a summary of the law, which he said left no room for misinterpretation.

“Now it’s mandated that if you’re convicted of rape or incest, that you lose your parental rights,” he continued. “You’re not protected. The judges have always had the discretion, but this just makes it where you lose them. There is no question about it. You know, it doesn’t give any loophole to get out of it. It’s just cut-and-dried.”

The Autauga County Republican lawmaker said the time of his bill just so happen to come after the passage of the legislation banning abortion, but it had no relation to it.

“Right after we passed it, before the governor signed, I kept having different media outlets, The Washington Post being one, calling and trying to tie it to the abortion law,” Dismukes explained. “I was like, ‘Listen, you can go back when I filed it. It has no relation to this law.’ They tried to draw a line to connect it to it and as far as me dropping this bill and there being an abortion bill – there was no connection, no relation in the two in that sense.”

Overall, Dismukes said the media even at the level of state government try to create divisions for the sake of bettering the storyline, but that comes with consequences.

“I think what we see is sometimes people try too hard for a really good, a really juicy story,” he said. “Rather than just printing what it is and that being that, and it being just a story off of the truth, we’re trying to twist things to make it greater than it really is, and just causing a lot of unnecessary problems. And I think readers and followers of media and news would actually like it a lot more if people would just print the truth and report the truth and go on about their day.”

“We want to create this huge divide between Democrats and Republicans in the state legislature, and we don’t want to talk about how often we do work together, and how often we do get along, how often we do see eye-to-eye to continue moving Alabama in the right direction. I hope we can see a turn in media in what we print and report and broadcast, and we can really get the truth, and I think that we would see people in the general public a lot happier with that.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Birmingham city councilman suggests calling in National Guard to combat crime; Mayor Woodfin disagrees

Birmingham City Councilor Steven Hoyt wants the National Guard to be considered as an option to combat violent crime in the Magic City.

Outlets reported that Hoyt made comments during a Tuesday city council meeting expressing his grave concern over community safety, especially related to gun violence and homicides.

While Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith has made changes during his approximately one-year tenure thus far, Hoyt said current policing strategies still aren’t “working.”

Speaking after a weekend of violence left five dead in the metro-area, he suggested, “[M]aybe we need to call the National Guard in here to help us control this city.”

Watch, via WVTM:

According to Alabama Media Group, this came immediately after Hoyt stated, “Growing up, my mother told me if you don’t know how to do something, ask somebody. Get some help. If the governor can’t get things in order, she calls the president.”

To be clear, the governor does not currently play a role in the policing of Birmingham or Jefferson County. The governor does have the power to order the Alabama National Guard to “State Active Duty” during certain crises, including natural disasters and incidents of dangerous civil unrest, although it appears that Hoyt was suggesting President Donald Trump federalize the state’s National Guard and order them into the city as a form of martial law, rather than Governor Kay Ivey utilizing her authority.

However, Mayor Randall Woodfin during the meeting immediately rose to rebut Hoyt’s suggestion, stating bluntly, “We will not be calling the National Guard.”

The mayor emphasized that recent violent crimes, specifically mentioning the weekend murders in Belview Heights, were personal in nature as opposed to “random killings.”

Hoyt responded by saying people are still scared, whether most of the violence is random or not.

“That’s not life. That’s not quality of life,” he lamented. “I should be able to go to my house. My wife should be able to go to our house and all this without fear. Terror is something that’s real.”

As of Tuesday evening, Jefferson County has seen 83 homicides so far this year, 55 of those occurring in the city of Birmingham.

The city had experienced 47 homicides at this same point last year. Ultimately, Birmingham ended 2018 with 107 homicides, which was down slightly from 111 the year prior. Yet, last year was still one of the deadliest years in Birmingham’s recent history.

Smith said that the city’s police force has taken over 1,000 guns off the street since he became police chief in late June of 2018.

He stressed his confidence in the city’s strategy and that the results will ultimately bear him out, adding that there is “no magic wand” to make crime disappear overnight.

“It just takes good hard police work, and that we’re committed to doing,” Smith added.

The entirety of Tuesday’s city council meeting is available to watch here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

No, Secretary of State John Merrill does not need to resign to run for U.S. Senate

Now that Secretary of State John Merrill has taken steps to enter United State Senate race, we can all get ready for the first step in the Democrat playbook: John Merrill must step down or he will steal the election.

It is already happening on social media.

The next step is that the mainstream media will echo the argument. The media and their Democrats tried to use this play in Georgia for the entirety of the gubernatorial race in 2018.

This, of course, is absurd.

This same media that went on about this for months in Georgia could not produce a single instance of actual voter suppression. None.

In Alabama, they can’t do it either. None.

Merrill has invited Democrats and the media to show him where there is suppression, but they can’t. None.

But that doesn’t stop them. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), Merrill’s potential future opponent, claimed there was voter suppression in Alabama. He took this smear national by appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” saying Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.”

Any evidence? None.

Merrill responded to this with facts.

He explained that Jones and others are promoting a premise that is just not factual. He highlighted that Alabama’s record-breaking voter registration and Merrill stated for the record, “Since January 19, 2015, we have registered 1,229,399 new voters, we now have a record 3,470,811 registered voters in Alabama.”

Furthermore, there was record turnout among “suppressed” groups in the midterms.

If voter suppression is a real problem, then the media should expose it, name names and embarrass those involved.

They can’t. Instead, they repeat innuendo and boost pathetic frauds like Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams who can’t accept that they lost.

This is a dangerous attack on our representative republic and the media and their Democrats should put up or shut up.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

18 hours ago

Texas longhorn in Alabama sets Guinness World Record

A Texas longhorn in Alabama has broken the Guinness World Record for longest horns, with a horn span wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face.

News outlets report Guinness World Records announced last week that Poncho Via’s horns measured just over 10-feet-seven-inches as of last month, beating all previous records.

The seven-year-old steer belongs to a family in Goodwater, just southeast of Birmingham.

Poncho’s owner Jeral Pope says he brought Poncho into the family when the steer was six months old.

The organization says the Pope family first noticed the potential of Poncho’s horns when he was about four years old and his horns were growing straight out instead of curving upward.

Pope says Poncho is a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots and marshmallows.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

18 hours ago

Hollywood Doug Jones donor accused of ‘horrifying’ abuses

A prominent member of Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) donor network, Hollywood filmmaker Max Landis, has been publicly accused of “wide range of emotional, physical and sexual abuse” by eight women.

The Daily Beast on Tuesday broke the story of “horrifying” allegations against Landis.

In addition to the eight women the outlet spoke with, receiving firsthand accounts, actress Anna Akana said that the total tally of Landis accusers would be too many to count.

224
Keep reading 224 WORDS

After the news broke, Yellowhammer News discovered that Landis donated three times to Jones in 2017 in the immediate aftermath of allegations made in The Washington Post against then-Republican nominee Roy Moore.

The contributions came on the same dates (November 14, 21 and 28 of 2017) that other Hollywood elites shoveled large amounts of money into Jones’ coffers, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.

Jones faces reelection in 2020.

He has received more money from (and had more individual donors in) California than Alabama.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the credible candidates who have formally announced Republican candidacies to unseat Jones thus far.

Moore will announce Thursday whether he will join that field.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is expected to make an announcement on his potential Senate bid next week after filing his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

RELATED: Doug Jones: ‘I don’t know how’ you can compare Virginia Democrat, Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

