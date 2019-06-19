Second Alabama Buc-ee’s location coming to Leeds, groundbreaking scheduled
Alabama is officially set to get its second Buc-ee’s location, with construction on a new convenience store set to break ground in Leeds on Wednesday, June 26.
CBS 42 on Tuesday reported that Leeds Mayor David Miller said the Buc-ee’s will be located off of I-20 exit 140 across the street from the Chevron station.
The Buc-ee’s in Baldwin County became the Yellowhammer State’s largest convenience store and the first Buc-ee’s to open outside of Texas when it opened earlier this year.
The Lone Star State chain is known for having a surplus of gas pumps to choose from outside of its large stores, which offer a bevy of unique options available for purchase.
The Leeds location has publicly been in the works for over a year, but a definitive timeline on the project has been difficult to nail down until now.
On the opening day of the Baldwin County location in January, Buc-ee’s founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin expressed enthusiasm for continuing to make Alabama the center of the chain’s expansion.
“So we have a site just outside of Birmingham in a little town called Leeds, Alabama and we’ve been looking, yes, in the Auburn area… nothing confirmed just out looking,” Aplin said at that time. “I wanted to get this open before I did anything else, but the first day tells me we need more sites in Alabama.”
The Leeds mayor has previously said the city’s Buc-ee’s location is expected to include more than 100 gas pumps and potentially bring over 200 jobs to the area. Leeds’ revenue should get a significant boost, with the mayor estimating 18 million gallons of gas will be sold at the location in its first year of business alone.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn