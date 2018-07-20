Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Jeffrey Earnhardt shares how different Daytona is from any other track 24 mins ago / Radio
Target cranks up same-day delivery with Alabama company Shipt 54 mins ago / News
Birmingham city schools system fully accredited for first time 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump invites Putin to a meeting that won’t happen, Senator Doug Jones thinks we have to get off collusion, Mueller may have cut a deal with the brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Rosa Parks’ family home set for auction next week 3 hours ago / News
Roby Dem opponent claims Russia hacked campaign website — ‘Russian meddling in U.S. elections continues to be a real and immediate threat’ 3 hours ago / News
Two-year-old girl dies after falling into pool in St. Clair County 4 hours ago / News
Doug Jones on Trump-Putin press conference, walk-back: ‘I was stunned at his comments,’ ‘I really wish the president would not take this so personal’ 18 hours ago / News
Congressman Mike Rogers gives the thumbs up on Judge Brett Kavanaugh! 18 hours ago / Radio
Byrne amendment prohibits administration officials from redirecting key state resources 19 hours ago / News
Fire safety or compliance waste? 21 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama woman steals gun from car, kills husband 22 hours ago / News
Feds award $7 million for Downtown Mobile Airport runway improvements as city looks to move airport downtown 23 hours ago / News
OWA in Foley hosting a Summer Celebration Saturday, July 21 24 hours ago / News
How far would you walk for a job? Walter Carr walked 20 Miles! 1 day ago / Radio
Scientists uncover info in Mobile-built submarine mystery 1 day ago / News
Cumberland naming court after former Auburn coach Ellis 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump tries to clarify his Russia comments AGAIN, Alabama’s ‘blue wave’ is already washed out, Sen. Doug Jones seeks to stop auto tariffs, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
University of Alabama football returns to SEC Media Days on top of league 1 day ago / News
Alvin Holmes loses primary after 44 years in Alabama House 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

7 Things: Trump invites Putin to a meeting that won’t happen, Senator Doug Jones thinks we have to get off collusion, Mueller may have cut a deal with the brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, and more …

1. As if President Trump is not bogged down enough with Russia, he has now invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House

— The President has instructed national security adviser John Bolton to work on bringing Putin to the U.S. and the invite has been issued. When the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats found out about this he said. “That’s going to be special.”

— This meeting will never happen. The midterms are right around the corner and even Republican Congressmen think this is absurd. GOP Rep. Will Hurd (former member of the CIA) wrote a column titled, “Trump Is Being Manipulated by Putin. What Should We Do?”

2. Senator Doug Jones continues to comment on Trump’s summit with Putin. 

— Jones said he was “stunned” and “disappointed” by Trump’s comments about Putin, adding they did a “great disservice to this country.”

— More importantly, Jones seems to acknowledge that collusion is not the issue, but rather, meddling. Both Trump and his enemies can’t get over that. Jones argued, “One of the problems that I’m seeing, and I think this is really important – the president is focused on the allegations of collusion,” adding, “That’s not the problem here. You know, that’s just not the issue. What’s an issue – what’s a serious, serious issue and a threat to this country is the interference with our electoral process that every intelligence in the United States says it happened in 2016. It’s going to happen again. And as long, and until the president acknowledges all of this – not in a backtracking way, but affirmatively really strong and puts the resource into it, we’re going to have another problem.”

3. Robert Mueller’s prosecutors could offer immunity to a Democrat with connections to Hillary Clinton for the same crime Paul Manafort is accused of

— Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager’s brother is reportedly being offered immunity by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, causing many to suggest that this is proof that Mueller’s probe is politically motivated..

— Tony Podesta, and his campaign manager brother, ran a lobbying firm that was closed in 2017 in response to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

4. In what will become known as the “backtrack week” at the White House, the White House has rejected Putin’s request to investigate a former Ambassador

— After initially calling the idea “an incredible offer”, the President has decided turning over a U.S. Ambassador to Russia may not be a good idea. The White House said, “It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it.”

— The U.S. Senate voted 98-0 against this ridiculous idea after the White House backed down minutes before it passed.

5. Russian hacking and other foreign efforts will be made known to the public by the government during the election

— The U.S. Justice Department announced they will now alert the public about issues like  Russia’s meddling during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

— The reasoning is that the DOJ feels that telling Americans what is going on is a good way to “neutralize them,” according to FBI Deputy Director Rod Rosenstein, and he added, “The American people have a right to know if foreign governments are targeting them with propaganda.”

6. Democrat candidates have figured out how to dupe dopes into writing stories about them, claim the Russians are hacking them

— Candidate for Congress in Alabama’s 2nd District, Tabitha Isner, claims the Russians attacked her website, the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman dutifully wrote the transcript.

— Florida Senator Bill Nelson believes he is campaigning against FL Governor Rick Scott, Donald Trump and the Russians.

7. The NFL has suspended their National Anthem policy after someone leaked the Dolphins’ punishment plans, ensuring more complaining from everyone

— NFL and NFL Players Association will not let the issue of protesting during the National Anthem die. They are seeking some sort of settlement that will allow the players to protest at work and in the face of their paying customers.

— Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the National Anthem could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week.

24 mins ago

Jeffrey Earnhardt shares how different Daytona is from any other track

NASCAR Driver Jeffrey Earnhardt called into The Ford Faction to talk about the big race last week in Daytona.  Jeffrey mentioned the differences in the track from other race tracks he’s competed on.  Jeffrey was able to finish in 11th place last week which was a big step for him and his team.

187
Keep reading 187 WORDS

“Just proud of all these guys. Nine Line Foundation, Black Rifle Coffee, Xtreme Concepts – they are the reason I am here with the cause that they are trying to push and its just an honor to get to be a part of it. It’s an incredible company and they support our country, our military and all of our veterans. I am so happy I got them a good run. Everyone kept asking me what it means to come here with the Earnhardt name at Daytona, and it does mean a lot, don’t get me wrong. But to show support to our veterans and be a part of what the foundation is doing…..that meant more to me than anything tonight. Proud of all the guys at Premium in giving me a good car tonight and keeping the car in one piece. Its my best career finish in the Cup series, so hopefully this will lead to some more sponsorship and get me back out here on the track more often”- Jeffrey Earnhardt

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less
54 mins ago

Target cranks up same-day delivery with Alabama company Shipt

Target will begin rolling out speedy service for thousands of products by the end of the month in New York, less than a year after spending $550 million to acquire the same-day delivery company Shipt, based out of Birmingham, Ala.

123
Keep reading 123 WORDS

Rapid delivery has become the new front in retail, with every major player attempting to beat, or at least match, Amazon.com in its reach.

Target already began same-day deliveries using Shipt in other parts of the country, including Texas, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Target Corp. said Thursday that the same-day delivery of items like groceries and toys will start on July 31 in Hudson Valley and Kingston. It will launch in other areas, including Long Island, Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, next month.

Consumers must sign up for Shipt, regularly priced at $99 for an annual membership. Those that sign up before Aug. 14 will pay $49.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Birmingham city schools system fully accredited for first time

Officials say an Alabama city school system has received full accreditation.

News outlets report that Birmingham City Schools gained the approval from AdvancED.

Superintendent Lisa Herring said during a news conference Tuesday this is the first time that Birmingham City Schools has been accredited as a system.

97
Keep reading 97 WORDS

AdvancED Regional Director Andre Harrison tells AL.com the process is different than accrediting each school because there’s a focus on leadership and student performance of the entire district. The accrediting agency had put the system on probation in 2013 citing micromanagement and dysfunction among the school board.

Harrison says the school system was required to comply with specified actions including building its cash reserves, increasing student achievement and ensuring the board’s governance structure is effective. He says the accreditation will last five years.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

Rosa Parks’ family home set for auction next week

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is scheduled for auction next week with a minimum bid of $1 million.

Auctioneer Guernsey’s plans to put the house up for auction July 26 in New York City, and has set a pre-auction estimate of $1 million to $3 million.

231
Keep reading 231 WORDS

The house is part of an auction that will feature several other items related to African-American history and culture.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama. Her family says Parks stayed in her brother’s tiny wood-framed house with 17 other relatives.

The house was going to be demolished by the city of Detroit when it was rescued by Parks’ niece, Rhea McCauley, and a Berlin-based American artist who took it apart and shipped it to Germany. Artist Ryan Mendoza rebuilt it in his yard, turning it into a work of art.

In Berlin, it attracted international attention and a steady stream of visitors interested in learning more about Parks and her importance in the civil rights movement. It was shipped back across the Atlantic Ocean earlier this year to be displayed in Rhode Island. It is now in storage in Massachusetts.

The house also includes ceramic sculptures of furniture that was in the home when Parks stayed there.

Proceeds from the sale will be split between Parks’ family and Mendoza, the auction house said. Guernsey’s will also auction bricks from the home’s chimney, which had to be dismantled for the project.

“This is a way to save this chapter of black oral history,” Mendoza said.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

Roby Dem opponent claims Russia hacked campaign website — ‘Russian meddling in U.S. elections continues to be a real and immediate threat’

Late Thursday afternoon, Democratic congressional hopeful Tabitha Isner issued a press release claiming “incidents of ‘brute force attacks’ on her campaign’s main webpage.”

“When investigating the source of these attacks, the website administrator discovered over 1,400 attempts to login to the website as an administrator in the past week,” the release from campaign manager Megan Skipper said. “Of those 1,400 attempts, 1,100 came from Russian I.P. addresses. Russian meddling in U.S. elections continues to be a real and immediate threat.”

75
Keep reading 75 WORDS

Isner faces incumbent Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), who soundly defeated Bobby Bright in Tuesday’s runoff contest, in November’s Alabama second congressional district election.

“Nothing is more important than the security of American elections,” Isner said in the statement. “I am deeply troubled that the House GOP, including Representative Roby, have allowed partisanship to stand in the way of protecting our basic democratic structures.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less