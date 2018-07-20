7 Things: Trump invites Putin to a meeting that won’t happen, Senator Doug Jones thinks we have to get off collusion, Mueller may have cut a deal with the brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, and more …

1. As if President Trump is not bogged down enough with Russia, he has now invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House

— The President has instructed national security adviser John Bolton to work on bringing Putin to the U.S. and the invite has been issued. When the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats found out about this he said. “That’s going to be special.”

— This meeting will never happen. The midterms are right around the corner and even Republican Congressmen think this is absurd. GOP Rep. Will Hurd (former member of the CIA) wrote a column titled, “Trump Is Being Manipulated by Putin. What Should We Do?”

2. Senator Doug Jones continues to comment on Trump’s summit with Putin.

— Jones said he was “stunned” and “disappointed” by Trump’s comments about Putin, adding they did a “great disservice to this country.”

— More importantly, Jones seems to acknowledge that collusion is not the issue, but rather, meddling. Both Trump and his enemies can’t get over that. Jones argued, “One of the problems that I’m seeing, and I think this is really important – the president is focused on the allegations of collusion,” adding, “That’s not the problem here. You know, that’s just not the issue. What’s an issue – what’s a serious, serious issue and a threat to this country is the interference with our electoral process that every intelligence in the United States says it happened in 2016. It’s going to happen again. And as long, and until the president acknowledges all of this – not in a backtracking way, but affirmatively really strong and puts the resource into it, we’re going to have another problem.”

3. Robert Mueller’s prosecutors could offer immunity to a Democrat with connections to Hillary Clinton for the same crime Paul Manafort is accused of

— Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager’s brother is reportedly being offered immunity by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, causing many to suggest that this is proof that Mueller’s probe is politically motivated..

— Tony Podesta, and his campaign manager brother, ran a lobbying firm that was closed in 2017 in response to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

4. In what will become known as the “backtrack week” at the White House, the White House has rejected Putin’s request to investigate a former Ambassador

— After initially calling the idea “an incredible offer”, the President has decided turning over a U.S. Ambassador to Russia may not be a good idea. The White House said, “It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it.”

— The U.S. Senate voted 98-0 against this ridiculous idea after the White House backed down minutes before it passed.

5. Russian hacking and other foreign efforts will be made known to the public by the government during the election

— The U.S. Justice Department announced they will now alert the public about issues like Russia’s meddling during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

— The reasoning is that the DOJ feels that telling Americans what is going on is a good way to “neutralize them,” according to FBI Deputy Director Rod Rosenstein, and he added, “The American people have a right to know if foreign governments are targeting them with propaganda.”

6. Democrat candidates have figured out how to dupe dopes into writing stories about them, claim the Russians are hacking them

— Candidate for Congress in Alabama’s 2nd District, Tabitha Isner, claims the Russians attacked her website, the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman dutifully wrote the transcript.

— Florida Senator Bill Nelson believes he is campaigning against FL Governor Rick Scott, Donald Trump and the Russians.

7. The NFL has suspended their National Anthem policy after someone leaked the Dolphins’ punishment plans, ensuring more complaining from everyone

— NFL and NFL Players Association will not let the issue of protesting during the National Anthem die. They are seeking some sort of settlement that will allow the players to protest at work and in the face of their paying customers.

— Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the National Anthem could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week.