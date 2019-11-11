7 Things: Trump cheered in Tuscaloosa, Senate rivals all staying in after Sessions’ entry, Democrats’ impeachment games continue and more …
7. ISIS bride is still trying to come back
- The Alabama woman, Hoda Muthana, who joined ISIS back in 2014 is still trying to return to the United States with her son, saying that she “regrets every single thing.” She’s also spoken about how she and her son aren’t safe at the Syria refugee camp where they’re living.
- While interviewing with NBC, Muthana said that “everyone deserves a second chance, no matter how harmful their sins were.” In February, President Donald Trump said that he wouldn’t be allowing Muthana back into the country.
6. Tillerson and Kelly resisted Trump
- Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley did an interview with “CBS Evening News” where she opened up about a conversation she had with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, where they told her that they “resisted the president.”
- Haley said Tillerson and Kelly should’ve told the president what their issues were with what was happening, but their attempt “to undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing.” She added, “And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive.”
5. A legend is born
- Hoyt Hutchinson posted a video on Facebook declaring that he was going to make a scene at the “Baby Trump” balloon appearance in Tuscaloosa, and he surely did when he stabbed the balloon, deflating it and getting arrested in the process.
- No good deed goes unnoticed, as a GoFundMe was set up to help pay Hutchinson’s legal costs with a $6,000 goal. The goal has been surpassed, and the amount donated currently sits at over $37,000.
4. Impeachment is dead in the Senate
- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” saying that “any impeachment in the House that doesn’t allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid because without the whistleblower complaint we wouldn’t be talking about any of this.”
- Graham also said that without being able to question the whistleblower, “it’s impossible to bring this case forward.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said this isn’t going anywhere.
3. Sessions hasn’t scared any foes off yet
- Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is officially in the race to take back his former U.S. Senate seat, but so far, his announcement doesn’t seem to have shaken too many of the other candidates.
- Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has already said that he’s not going anywhere just yet and staying in the race. FarmPAC, who has endorsed former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville, has shown no indication of changing their endorsement to Jeff Sessions.
2. Trump shows restraint in U.S. Senate race — so far
- During a TV interview, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke about entering the U.S. Senate race in Alabama and mentioned how he thinks President Donald Trump has indicated that “he’s certainly neutral in this race.”
- Sessions went on to say that Donald Trump, Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence’s comments that whoever is elected is up to the people of Alabama is a good sign. Ultimately, Sessions still believes that Trump has “honored the promises he’s made to the American people.”
1. The Trumps were welcomed in Alabama
- On Saturday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the University of Alabama vs. LSU game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As expected, they were greeted with cheers and chants of “USA-USA-USA!”
- Since the game, there have been a few people who criticized Trump for attending the game. Some attempted to downplay the support shown for Trump and exaggerate the minor protests that took place during the game.