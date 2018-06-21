7 Things: Trump caved, Democrats feel emboldened, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall correctly blames Congress, and more …
1. Make no mistake, President Donald Trump caved
— After saying he couldn’t do anything, he then signed an executive order to end the separation of migrant families and said, “We are going to keep the families together,” but Democrats still want more from the president, he continues to hit Democrats.
— Democrats aren’t going to help Republicans pass an immigration bill, they have no interest in actually solving this issue, they demand more immigration and no enforcement of our laws.
2. Separation of criminals from their children is now over along the U.S. border, maybe
— President Donald Trump’s Executive Order asks a federal judge to allow the government to keep criminals and their children together. If that fails we will go back to a catch-and-release policy that is their desired policy, and that is probably where this is headed.
— This could all be for naught, because the ‘Flores settlement” and subsequent found this covered unaccompanied illegal children but ones that came in with their parents set a general standard that the government couldn’t hold them in custody for more than 20 days and Democrats are calling this “internment.”
3. Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall calls BS on those blaming President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for immigration issues
— AG Marshall told Yellowhammer News that leadership shouldn’t decide how to enforce immigration laws based on shifting public opinion or media coverage; this was before Trump issued his executive order on separation between criminals and their family.
— He stated he was optimistic that there would be real change on immigration issues but it was not up to the president to change the law stating, “We are a nation built upon the rule of law, and we cannot — and should not — ask the Executive Branch to enforce the law according to the whims of public opinion or the media on any given day.”
4. Jefferson County School Board member will not resign for stupid Facebook posts
— Try as they might, al.com was unable to force a Jefferson County School Board member to resign from her job for saying dumb things on Facebook … yet.
— Her crime was posting on Facebook that she was supporting Roseanne Barr and that she thought Valarie Jarrett was Iranian. No word on whether al.com plans on punishing their columnist who defends rapists on their pages.
5. Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) says it is time to fire Strzok and end the Mueller probe
— Rogers told Fox Business that he believes the Mueller probe was started for nefarious reasons and accountability is needed. He said, “we know for a fact they were using their jobs, their positions in the FBI trying to try to keep President Trump from being elected, trying to initiate this probe — those are basises for being fired.”
— Rogers left no doubt about whether the probe should be shut down: “We definitely should shut down the probe, spent enormous amount of money over a year on to no avail. It’s time to stop it.”
6. Unhinged Democrats respond to media and Democrat rhetoric by threatening children
— A man has threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Brian Mast’s children, saying “”I’m going to find the congressman’s kids and kill them” and “If you are going to separate kids at the border, I’m going to kill his kids.”
— Actor Peter Fonda wants Barron Trump to be raped, he actually put this in a Tweet reading, “WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A****** SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F***” (original tweet’s profanity edited to stars).
7. U.S. airlines are weighing in on immigration issues for some reason; Trump should sign order banning them from federal funds
— American, United and Frontier publicly preened that the federal government should not use their airlines to transport children separated from their parents who enter the country illegally.
— The Department of Homeland Security seemed to push back tweeting: “Buckling to a false media narrative only exacerbates the problems at our border and puts more children at risk from traffickers. We wish the airlines would instead choose to be part of the solution.”