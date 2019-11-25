7 Things: Schiff thinks he has Trump this time, Lowndes County Sheriff killed, parent complains about Thanksgiving plans for kindergartners and more …
7. Ginsburg hospitalized
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in the hospital over the weekend to be treated for a possible infection. It was released that she was taken to the hospital due to a high fever and chills.
- Ginsburg’s health complications are nothing new, as within the past year has been treated for cancer, including radiation treatments and surgery for lung cancer; earlier this month she was absent on November 13 for what was described as a stomach bug.
6. Bloomberg has entered the race
- On Sunday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced that he would be joining the already crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates because he wants to “defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.”
- It’s only 10 weeks until the first primary, but Bloomberg decided that this was the appropriate time to enter the race, reasoning, “We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.” Bloomberg called Trump a “threat to our country and values” and ominously put that if Trump is reelected, “we may never recover from the damage.”
5. CNN and the Daily Beast are getting sued
- While appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures,” U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) reaffirmed his threat to sue CNN and the Daily Beast for a piece they both posted claiming that Nunes met with Viktor Shokin, a Ukrainian prosecutor, to advocate for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
- Nunes said that this is just “another fake news story” and confirmed that he hopes to take CNN and the Daily Beast “into federal court, right after Thanksgiving.” Later in the interview, he again said that he hopes the organizations “will cooperate with the court.” He added, “They should comply with the subpoenas once we file this and go through different depositions. It should be fun.”
4. Sessions knows he can do the job well
- Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” where he emphasized that he’s the best candidate and how strong he is as a candidate when it comes to Trump’s agenda.
- Sessions said that he’s “confident” he can “advocate for “President Trump’s agenda” the best, mentioning how he was with Trump all throughout his 2016 candidacy and campaigns. Sessions also stated that his opponents “are talking today how strong they were” during Trump’s candidacy, “but maybe not when it counted.”
3. Madison County mom has complained of a racist school activity
- At Central School, a Madison County elementary school, a “powwow” was planned for this week just before Thanksgiving, and students were told to “dress in Native American attire,” but Apryl Arthurs took issue with the event, saying that “dressing up as a stereotype of a culture is racist.”
- Arthurs is a member of the Mohawk tribe, and she said that the attire is still wrong “Even if no one has spoken up before now.” School principal Alex Hughes wrote a letter to Arthurs stating that there’s “no evidence that there is any level of racism in this activity.” District spokesperson Tim Hall said that “adjustments” have been made to ensure the programs “are culturally sensitive,” but Arthurs has filed a complaint with the ACLU.
2. Lowndes County Sheriff killed in the line of duty
- John “Big John” Williams, Lowndes County Sheriff, was on duty on Saturday night when he was shot and killed. Governor Kay Ivey released a statement where she mentioned Williams’ U.S. Marine Corps service and his career in law enforcement, mentioning that “he dedicated his life to law enforcement.”
- Williams was elected sheriff in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement that Williams “gave more than 40 years to public safety in his home country.” The suspect who shot Williams has been arrested and is in custody.
1. I guess this is where they finally get Trump
- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “the case in terms of the Ukraine misconduct is ironclad” against President Donald Trump, adding “so is the case of the president’s obstruction of the Congress.”
- Despite Schiff believing that Trump is guilty and their case against him is “ironclad,” when asked if Trump should be impeached, Schiff deflected and said he doesn’t want to make “final judgment” until he discusses the issue with his “constituents and colleagues.” Schiff also seems to believe America is behind him, even though this seems to be completely untrue.