Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Small Business Saturday coming up this weekend — ‘Backbone of Alabama’s economy’ 1 hour ago / News
7 Things: Schiff thinks he has Trump this time, Lowndes County Sheriff killed, parent complains about Thanksgiving plans for kindergartners and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
State Rep. Simpson: Sentencing reform ‘not needed’ to satisfy DoJ on prison reform — Calls for more prisons, truth in sentencing 4 hours ago / News
Sessions: ‘Confident’ I can be most effective advocate for Trump — ‘Others are talking today how strong they were, but maybe not when it counted’ 17 hours ago / News
USS Alabama gears up for ‘Living History Crew Drill’ WWII battle reenactment on Dec. 7 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: Democrats whiff on impeachment, Jones targets Sessions, Chick-fil-A pleases absolutely no one and more on Guerrilla Politics 19 hours ago / Analysis
UAB forensics team DarkTower leaves criminals with nowhere to hide 20 hours ago / News
Alabama Legacy Moment: Marshall Space Flight Center 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Worley says racism of ‘North Alabama white contingency’ behind party split; Admits telling volunteer she would go get her gun at party HQ 24 hours ago / News
When the impossible happens 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama businesses unite for environmental progress 1 day ago / News
UAB part of landmark national trial to examine how exercise affects your body, down to your molecules 1 day ago / News
Study: Hunting, fishing had $3.2 billion impact on Alabama in 2018 1 day ago / Outdoors
Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams shot, killed in line of duty 2 days ago / News
Flowers: John McMillan – A good man as state treasurer 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Visit Mobile honors Univ. of South Alabama hospitality and tourism management department 2 days ago / News
UAH will be the first Alabama university to offer H4D cybersecurity course 2 days ago / News
Tua in first interview since injury: ‘First off, I just want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Jones doubles down on keeping whistleblower secret: ‘People’s lives could be in jeopardy’ 2 days ago / News
Grants help restore Alabama longleaf pine forests, grasslands 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

7 Things: Schiff thinks he has Trump this time, Lowndes County Sheriff killed, parent complains about Thanksgiving plans for kindergartners and more …

7. Ginsburg hospitalized

  • Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in the hospital over the weekend to be treated for a possible infection. It was released that she was taken to the hospital due to a high fever and chills.
  • Ginsburg’s health complications are nothing new, as within the past year has been treated for cancer, including radiation treatments and surgery for lung cancer; earlier this month she was absent on November 13 for what was described as a stomach bug.

6. Bloomberg has entered the race

  • On Sunday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced that he would be joining the already crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates because he wants to “defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.”
  • It’s only 10 weeks until the first primary, but Bloomberg decided that this was the appropriate time to enter the race, reasoning, “We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.” Bloomberg called Trump a “threat to our country and values” and ominously put that if Trump is reelected, “we may never recover from the damage.”

5. CNN and the Daily Beast are getting sued

  • While appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures,” U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) reaffirmed his threat to sue CNN and the Daily Beast for a piece they both posted claiming that Nunes met with Viktor Shokin, a Ukrainian prosecutor, to advocate for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
  • Nunes said that this is just “another fake news story” and confirmed that he hopes to take CNN and the Daily Beast “into federal court, right after Thanksgiving.” Later in the interview, he again said that he hopes the organizations “will cooperate with the court.” He added, “They should comply with the subpoenas once we file this and go through different depositions. It should be fun.”

4. Sessions knows he can do the job well

  • Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” where he emphasized that he’s the best candidate and how strong he is as a candidate when it comes to Trump’s agenda.
  • Sessions said that he’s “confident” he can “advocate for “President Trump’s agenda” the best, mentioning how he was with Trump all throughout his 2016 candidacy and campaigns. Sessions also stated that his opponents “are talking today how strong they were” during Trump’s candidacy, “but maybe not when it counted.”

3. Madison County mom has complained of a racist school activity

  • At Central School, a Madison County elementary school, a “powwow” was planned for this week just before Thanksgiving, and students were told to “dress in Native American attire,” but Apryl Arthurs took issue with the event, saying that “dressing up as a stereotype of a culture is racist.”
  • Arthurs is a member of the Mohawk tribe, and she said that the attire is still wrong “Even if no one has spoken up before now.” School principal Alex Hughes wrote a letter to Arthurs stating that there’s “no evidence that there is any level of racism in this activity.” District spokesperson Tim Hall said that “adjustments” have been made to ensure the programs “are culturally sensitive,” but Arthurs has filed a complaint with the ACLU.

2. Lowndes County Sheriff killed in the line of duty

  • John “Big John” Williams, Lowndes County Sheriff, was on duty on Saturday night when he was shot and killed. Governor Kay Ivey released a statement where she mentioned Williams’ U.S. Marine Corps service and his career in law enforcement, mentioning that “he dedicated his life to law enforcement.”
  • Williams was elected sheriff in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement that Williams “gave more than 40 years to public safety in his home country.” The suspect who shot Williams has been arrested and is in custody.

1. I guess this is where they finally get Trump 

  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “the case in terms of the Ukraine misconduct is ironclad” against President Donald Trump, adding “so is the case of the president’s obstruction of the Congress.”
  • Despite Schiff believing that Trump is guilty and their case against him is “ironclad,” when asked if Trump should be impeached, Schiff deflected and said he doesn’t want to make “final judgment” until he discusses the issue with his “constituents and colleagues.” Schiff also seems to believe America is behind him, even though this seems to be completely untrue.
1 hour ago

Small Business Saturday coming up this weekend — ‘Backbone of Alabama’s economy’

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that she has signed a proclamation to formally declare this Saturday, November 30, as Small Business Saturday in the state of Alabama.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, which is traditionally held as the holiday shopping season unofficially kicks off the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

“Small businesses continue to serve as the backbone of Alabama’s economy, as well as a staple to the character and charm that make our state so special to call home,” Ivey said in a statement. “I urge Alabamians across the state to shop local on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year.”

152
Keep reading 152 WORDS

As of 2018, there were 30.2 million small businesses in the United States, and 65% of new net jobs over the past two decades were created by small businesses, according to the United States Small Business Administration. In Alabama, 99.4% of businesses are small businesses and employ 48.1% of the private workforce.

NFIB Alabama State Director Rosemary Elebash spoke to the importance of celebrating and supporting Yellowhammer State small businesses.

“When you support locally owned businesses, you invest in your community with job creation and support for local charities and schools,” Elebash said. “More money stays in the community – 67 cents of every dollar, according to an American Express study. 96 percent of shoppers surveyed by American Express and NFIB last year said Small Business Saturday makes them want to shop at small businesses the rest of year.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

State Rep. Simpson: Sentencing reform ‘not needed’ to satisfy DoJ on prison reform — Calls for more prisons, truth in sentencing

With just over 70 days until the 2020 legislative general session, there is a high probability at the top of the list of priorities will be prison reform.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report outlining its concerns with the Alabama Department of Corrections’ prison facilities, which it said could violate the “cruel and unusual punishment” provision of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. One proposal offered by lawmakers, including Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) and others, is to take on sentencing reform, which in theory would lessen sentences for some crimes and potentially lessen the burden on overcrowded prisons.

Count State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne) as a “no” on sentencing reform as a potential component to prison reform in 2020. During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Simpson argued against sentencing reform.

1216
Keep reading 1216 WORDS

“It is not as cut and dried as some people are trying to make it seem,” he said. “The Department of Justice – what their report indicated, you know, there’s different things we have to take care of. We have to take care of overcrowding. We have to take care of the inmates that we have in there to make sure they’re safe where they are. No one deserves to be unsafe where they are, no matter what crime they have committed. So we have to take care of the people we are responsible to take care of because they’re in prison.”

“That next step is where I really can’t get on board when people are talking about sentencing reform,” he continued. “I don’t think sentencing reform – I don’t think it is needed. I don’t think it is necessary. I know in the Department of Justice report that they issued out, sentencing reform is not mentioned in that report. I think some people like to take an opportunity when you’re looking at prisons, and when you’re looking at what’s going on to include sentencing reform in there. I don’t think it is needed. I think the data is what we’ve been told, and what we’ve been shown is the people who are in prison currently are people that need to be in prison. You have a lot of Class A, Class B felons that are in prison. You have a lot of repeat offenders that are in prison. It’s not your first-time offender. It’s not your non-violent [offender]. There’s just not a lot of people that are in there just for drugs. So, I don’t think we need to have sentencing reform. I don’t think we need to bring that down.”

Simpson, who was a career prosecutor prior to his election to the Alabama legislature in 2018, warned lessening the consequences of a crime would weaken corrections as a deterrent.

“I would be against sentencing reform based on what I know,” Simpson said. “I was a prosecutor for 12 years. I know how difficult it is for somebody to be sent to prison. I know how fast people are being released from prison. Now, that may have changed recently with the appointment of Charlie Graddick as the director of Pardons and Paroles, and I think they’re doing a good job there in keeping people there that need to be there. I know Judge Graddick well, and I respect the job he has done. I don’t think that we need to focus and say, ‘How do we get more people out?’ If you read Attorney General Steve Marshall’s letter to the editor that he sent out to the state this week, you see that it is violent offenders that are there. Part of our prison system, part of our justice system, is not just to rehabilitate. Rehabilitate is an important factor. We need to make sure people can have jobs when they get out. We need to make sure these people have a trade when they get out that they can be productive members of society. Ninety-five percent of the people that go to prison are going to get out.”

“I respect everything about making sure that they can be productive members of society afterward,” he continued. “However, we have a responsibility for the victims of crime to make sure if someone commits a violent offense, if somebody does something to harm another person, that person needs to be sent away. We need to be able to show someone there’s punishment for committing a crime. We need to be able to show the community that if this person commits this crime, they’re going to go away for a while. If you’re sitting next to someone – imagine, a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kid and you’re in class, and you see someone has committed a violent felony, and the next day they’re right back in class, what deterrent do you have to say, ‘You know what? I’m not going to commit that violent felony. We have to be able to say you’re going to go away. If you do the crime, you’re going to do the time, especially if you’re talking violent felonies.”

“Our prison system right now – at least 75% of the people in there are violent felonies, or they’re Class A or Class B,” Simpson added. “And if we don’t follow the rule of law, if people get in and they get sentenced to 10 or 15-year sentences and they actually only serve only six months or eight months, which is generally what they’re doing before Judge Graddick took over – that’s a problem. That’s a problem in our society, and I don’t know that sentencing reform is the answer here.”

According to the Baldwin County Republican, an appropriate measure would be to expand prison capacity and apply truth to sentencing, which he argued would also correct sentencing issues.

“I think you have to do capacity,” he said. “I think you have to build more prisons to add more people to be there. I think one of the more important things you have to ask for is truth in sentencing. And what that means is if you’re sentencing someone for the crime they committed, they should do that time or around 85% of that time, and that’s going to bring your sentences down because right now, if you know – I can tell you right now a 10-year sentence is about six months. A 15-year sentence is about eight months in the Department of Corrections. Preface everything I say that was before Judge Graddick. But if you’re sentencing someone and you know they’re only going to be in prison for six months, well then you’re not going to come down on your sentence. You’re not going to say I’ll give you a year and a day, or I’ll give you 18 months. You’re going to say, ‘Well, I’ll give you 10 years,’ and you’ll do six months and you’ll be right back out on the street. If we had truth in sentencing – if we could tell someone, if we could tell a victim – you look a victim in the eye and you say this person that assaulted you, or this person that did something to you – this person will be in jail for four years. They’re going to go for four years – four years to the day when they go to sleep at night, there’s going to be a clang of the door, and they’re going to have their head on a pillow, and it’s going to be laid out behind bars somewhere. Right now, we can’t do that at all. We’re telling people I have no idea how long the people are going to be in the Department of Corrections. It’s completely up to them. They may be out in six months. That’s what you have to tell a victim, and it’s tough. It’s tough to be a part of that. And that’s not what everybody sees on the day-to-day operations on how our prison system currently is operating.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
17 hours ago

Sessions: ‘Confident’ I can be most effective advocate for Trump — ‘Others are talking today how strong they were, but maybe not when it counted’

It has been just over two weeks since qualifying closed in the race for the 2020 GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Alabama, and as expected, President Donald Trump has been a focal point of discussion.

Much has been made about former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a late entrant into the race, and his falling out with Trump a year earlier.

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” this week, Sessions insisted he would be the most effective among the current field to promote Trump’s agenda and asked viewers to consider where his competitors were during the 2016 campaign.

140
Keep reading 140 WORDS

“I think we’ll just have to talk about it openly and directly to the people of Alabama – honestly about where we are and who can be the most effective advocate for President Trump’s agenda,” Sessions said. “I’m confident that I can do that. I tell you what – go back and look where the others were when I was traveling with him, when I was at the debates with him, when I flew to Mexico with him, on the plane with him and introduced him and was one of the nominators at the Republican convention with Donald Trump.”

“A lot of others are talking today how strong they were, but maybe not when it counted,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
18 hours ago

USS Alabama gears up for ‘Living History Crew Drill’ WWII battle reenactment on Dec. 7

MOBILE — The USS Alabama has firmly cemented its place as one of the state’s most iconic symbols from its spot at Battleship Memorial Park on the eastern side of the Mobile River.

The South Dakota class battleship has been an attraction for visitors to Coastal Alabama since 1965. However, it took a statewide effort to make that possible according to USS Alabama director of sales and marketing Rhonda Davis.

During an interview with Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from the fantail of the USS Alabama, Davis credited a 1964 wire report for engaging and mobilizing people around Alabama to help make a home for the World War II-era battleship, which had been designated for scrap.

877
Keep reading 877 WORDS

“The USS Alabama came to Mobile in 1965, and it’s a great unique story that involved the citizens of Alabama. In 1964, the Mobile Press-Register picked up a story on the wire from the U.S. Navy where they were going to scrap the battleships that had been put in mothballs in Bremerton Naval Yard in Washington State. And the USS Alabama, of course, being a World War II battleship was one of those ships. Within 24 hours, a group of concerned citizens and political and civic leaders contacted Governor [George] Wallace, and within 24 hours, they put together a task force to save the USS Alabama and bring her back to Mobile.”

“Part of the fundraising efforts was the children’s campaign involved first graders through seniors in high school who donated in 1964 and 1965 almost $100,000 in lunch money through fundraisers to help bring the ship here. In exchange, those students were given free passes to visit the USS Alabama,” she said. “And even to this day, we receive about 50 passes a year.”

According to Davis, the campaign had broad participation all over the state, which she said meant the USS Alabama “really belongs to all the citizens of the state of Alabama,” and notes the visitorship to the attraction is unmatched by any similar attraction around the country.

“We have almost a half-a-million visitors a year come to the USS Alabama,” Davis said. “And the state of Alabama still remains the highest visitorship per state and per international country that we welcome. So, we want to thank all the Alabamians that come to visit, who donate money, and who share the story of the park with their families. We always love welcoming the park to our friends and to our family and neighbors in Alabama.”

The battleship saw action in both the Atlantic and Pacific. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, it was moved from Europe to the Pacific.

“The Alabama — she earned nine battle stars during World War II,” she said. “She started her service in the Pacific theater guarding the supply lines into Northern Europe and into Russia. And then, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, she was moved into the Pacific theater. And that is really where she won all of her battle stars. She had a full complement of 2,500 men who served aboard her. And when you think about it, she really is a floating city. And when you think about the USS Alabama’s history, there are so many great stories.”

Davis says the USS Alabama played a big role in the Great Marianas Turkey Shoot, one of the highlights of the ship’s service.

“It was the Alabama’s radar the detected the second aerial attack by Japan,” Davis explained. “And her radar was so state of the art that the U.S. Navy had to have it confirmed. So, one of our sister battleships had to confirm that, and it gave the Naval fleet time to organize for the offensive. They call it the ‘turkey shoot’ because when the Japanese aircraft started across the ocean, they just picked them out of the sky, and it was like shooting turkeys in a barrel. That is one of her great success stories. She was also the lead ship into Tokyo Harbor during the surrender. When you come and visit, what you’re going to see is a great paradigm shift. Our curator, his team, along with our maintenance crew and our executive director is really taking the USS Alabama and taking her toward a World War II museum.”

Prospective visitors are encouraged to circle December 7 on their calendar for the living history crew weekend, which offers a sampling of an experience of a World War II battle on the high seas.

“What people need to do is come visit us during one of our living history crew weekends,” she said. “Because our living history crew have converted our 20 mm starboard guns and our 40 mm Bofors, which are placed above the 16-inch guns to propane. And we work with vintage airplanes, and they actually come and attack the ship. And the living history crew fire the guns — so you can kind of hear what it sounded like, see what it looks like, and the living history crew will drill next on Saturday, December 7. We do call to battle stations at 1:00 [p.m.], so the public is invited to come stand on all the decks, watch the airplanes attack. And that would kind of give you a feel of what it would have been like, and hear what it would have been like, and smell what it would have smelled like during a battle engagement on the Alabama.”

Battleship Memorial Park opens at 8:00 a.m. daily. Admission is free for children under 5, $6 for children 6 to 11 and $15 for ages 12 and up. There is a $4 park entry fee per car. For more information, visit www.ussalabama.com or follow them on Facebook at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
19 hours ago

VIDEO: Democrats whiff on impeachment, Jones targets Sessions, Chick-fil-A pleases absolutely no one and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Now that the impeachment hearings are over, how can Democrats cope with the fact that no one has been moved?

—Is U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) viewing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as his most likely opponent?

—Why has Chick-fil-A turned on its fanbase after they have supported them for years, and will their detractors ever accept their new decision to stop giving to certain Christian charities?

72
Keep reading 72 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by Democratic Executive Committee member Michael Smith to discuss the multiple factions of the Alabama Democratic Party and where they stand with the Democratic National Committee.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the people who claim bureaucrats, veterans and diplomats are somehow unassailable because of their service.

Guerrilla Politics – 11/24/19

VIDEO: Democrats whiff on impeachment, Jones targets Sessions, Chick-fil-A pleases absolutely no one and more on Guerrilla Politics

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less