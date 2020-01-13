7 Things: Pelosi’s finally ready to give up embarrassing impeachment gambit, three killed during Alabama storms, Doug Jones doth protest too much and more …
7. University of Alabama the most supported in Alabama
- Students with Samford University’s Center for Sports Analytics have released the data from a survey they conducted online to determine if there are more Alabama or Auburn fans. The results showed Alabama clearly has more fans of the University of Alabama.
- With 4,546 respondents and about 3,400 of those from the state of Alabama, 53% voted for the University of Alabama, 34% voted for Auburn University and 13% voted for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
6. Huntsville schools have achieved racial balance by one metric
- The federal court ruled that the Huntsville City Schools have achieved racial balance through their transportation program, thereby making more progress on the desegregation order put on Huntsville 57 years ago, but that doesn’t mean the federal government is about to back off.
- Huntsville City School Board President Elisa Ferrell said that they “filed the motion and the judge got it back to us in seven days, which was phenomenal.” She added that getting a response in such a short time shows the judge “is paying attention to the progress we’re making here in Huntsville.”
5. Iran will be forced to negotiate
- Due to new sanctions and protests, Iran will be forced to negotiate with the United States, as “Iran is being choked off,” according to National Security adviser Robert O’Brien. He stated, “Iran is going to have no other choice but to come to the table.”
- O’Brien also confirmed that President Donald Trump’s claims that Qasem Soleimani was planning multiple attacks on U.S. embassies is “consistent with the intelligence,” adding that Trump is correct “when he talks about the threats to America that came from Soleimani, and that came from the Quds force, that came from their proxies.”
4. Trump stands with the Iranian people
- After the Iranian government admitted to accidentally shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane, protests broke out calling for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran leaders prepared to deal with protesters, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to issue a warning to their leaders.
- While Democrats seem unwilling to take a side, Trump said, “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching … the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”
3. Doug Jones really wants to guarantee he isn’t Schumer’s guy
- While interviewing with Fox News, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) spoke about President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, saying that he’s “not trying to please Chuck Schumer.”
- Jones was responding to whether he could please the voters in Alabama and Schumer. He went on to say that his “job is to do my impartial justice as a senator.” Jones also noted his past as a lawyer “in a court room looking at evidence and where things out to be and how the puzzle ought to come together.”
2. Three dead, 24,000 households without power after storms
- On Saturday, severe weather rolled through Alabama, and the heavy wind, rain and a couple tornadoes have caused 24,000 homes to be without power. Crews from Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana, Kentucky and North Carolina are helping restore power.
- There were also three people in Alabama who were killed during the storms: Tyrone Spain, 51, Albert Barnett, 85 and Susan Barnett, 75. Governor Kay Ivey said her “thoughts and prayers are with the victims of Saturday’s severe weather.”
1. Pelosi has completely caved and capitulated
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said that she will talk to other Democrats about sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate soon, but she said the delay “has produced a very positive result.”
- Pelosi went on to say they needed “the public to see the need for witnesses.” She even took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for backing a resolution that would dismiss impeachment if the articles weren’t sent within 25 days. Pelosi accused McConnell of “dismissing” a “cover-up,” later adding that Trump “will be impeached forever.”