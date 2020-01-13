Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama’s first proton therapy center ready to open 26 mins ago / News
7 Things: Pelosi’s finally ready to give up embarrassing impeachment gambit, three killed during Alabama storms, Doug Jones doth protest too much and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
State Rep. Ball: Marshall opposition to medical marijuana ‘disappointing’; Predicts AG opinion ‘won’t change that many minds’ in legislature 9 hours ago / News
State Sen. Orr: How much is ‘Big Pot’ behind Alabama medical marijuana push? 22 hours ago / News
Zellner will highlight UAH MLK commemoration 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: U.S./Iranian relations get tense, Democrats are ready to move on impeachment, Doug Jones seems confused and more on Guerrilla Politics 23 hours ago / Analysis
Prosperity and inequality 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of treats for your four-legged friends 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
University of Alabama honors opera director with Blackmon-Moody Award 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Allen defends proposed legislation requiring ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ to be played weekly in Alabama public schools 1 day ago / News
Ivey comments on three Alabamians killed in Saturday severe weather 1 day ago / News
Ed Orgeron: Tua ‘one of the best college football players ever,’ Tagovailoas ‘a great family’ 1 day ago / Sports
New ROV competition coming to Alabama 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama’s AerBetic collects Innovation Award at CES 2020 tech show 1 day ago / News
Alabama hunter grants wishes for kids 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Marsh: No ethics reform in 2020; Warns GOP U.S. Senate candidates’ age threatens quest for seniority 2 days ago / News
Roby: We can all help fight human trafficking 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Sessions: ‘We can have a working Republican conservative majority in America for a decade’ 2 days ago / News
Butterfly Bridge restores shattered lives of Alabama youths 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Power finds connections at CES 2020 2 days ago / News
7 hours ago

7 Things: Pelosi’s finally ready to give up embarrassing impeachment gambit, three killed during Alabama storms, Doug Jones doth protest too much and more …

7. University of Alabama the most supported in Alabama

  • Students with Samford University’s Center for Sports Analytics have released the data from a survey they conducted online to determine if there are more Alabama or Auburn fans. The results showed Alabama clearly has more fans of the University of Alabama.
  • With 4,546 respondents and about 3,400 of those from the state of Alabama, 53% voted for the University of Alabama, 34% voted for Auburn University and 13% voted for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

6. Huntsville schools have achieved racial balance by one metric

  • The federal court ruled that the Huntsville City Schools have achieved racial balance through their transportation program, thereby making more progress on the desegregation order put on Huntsville 57 years ago, but that doesn’t mean the federal government is about to back off.
  • Huntsville City School Board President Elisa Ferrell said that they “filed the motion and the judge got it back to us in seven days, which was phenomenal.” She added that getting a response in such a short time shows the judge “is paying attention to the progress we’re making here in Huntsville.”

5. Iran will be forced to negotiate

  • Due to new sanctions and protests, Iran will be forced to negotiate with the United States, as “Iran is being choked off,” according to National Security adviser Robert O’Brien. He stated, “Iran is going to have no other choice but to come to the table.”
  • O’Brien also confirmed that President Donald Trump’s claims that Qasem Soleimani was planning multiple attacks on U.S. embassies is “consistent with the intelligence,” adding that Trump is correct “when he talks about the threats to America that came from Soleimani, and that came from the Quds force, that came from their proxies.”

4. Trump stands with the Iranian people

  • After the Iranian government admitted to accidentally shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane, protests broke out calling for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran leaders prepared to deal with protesters, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to issue a warning to their leaders.
  • While Democrats seem unwilling to take a side, Trump said, “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching … the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”

3. Doug Jones really wants to guarantee he isn’t Schumer’s guy

  • While interviewing with Fox News, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) spoke about President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, saying that he’s “not trying to please Chuck Schumer.”
  • Jones was responding to whether he could please the voters in Alabama and Schumer. He went on to say that his “job is to do my impartial justice as a senator.” Jones also noted his past as a lawyer “in a court room looking at evidence and where things out to be and how the puzzle ought to come together.”

2. Three dead, 24,000 households without power after storms

  • On Saturday, severe weather rolled through Alabama, and the heavy wind, rain and a couple tornadoes have caused 24,000 homes to be without power. Crews from Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana, Kentucky and North Carolina are helping restore power.
  • There were also three people in Alabama who were killed during the storms: Tyrone Spain, 51, Albert Barnett, 85 and Susan Barnett, 75. Governor Kay Ivey said her “thoughts and prayers are with the victims of Saturday’s severe weather.”

1. Pelosi has completely caved and capitulated

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said that she will talk to other Democrats about sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate soon, but she said the delay “has produced a very positive result.”
  • Pelosi went on to say they needed “the public to see the need for witnesses.” She even took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for backing a resolution that would dismiss impeachment if the articles weren’t sent within 25 days. Pelosi accused McConnell of “dismissing” a “cover-up,” later adding that Trump “will be impeached forever.”
26 mins ago

Alabama’s first proton therapy center ready to open

Proton therapy, a highly sophisticated radiation technology for treating cancer, has come to Alabama with the opening of Proton International at UAB. The facility, begun in the winter of 2018, opened with a ribbon cutting and reception Jan. 13, 2020. The new center is a partnership between the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Proton International.

Proton International at UAB is one of only 36 proton therapy centers in the United States and the first in Alabama.

576
Keep reading 576 WORDS

“With the establishment of this center, UAB Medicine has again brought one of the latest, most advanced medical technologies to our region,” said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “Proton therapy will be a valuable tool that our physicians and scientists in the Department of Radiation OncologySchool of Medicine and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center can employ to the betterment of thousands of cancer patients in Alabama and the surrounding area.”

Proton therapy uses an aimed beam of protons directed at the tumor site. The beam is configured to deliver the majority of its energy precisely at the tumor location. Healthy tissue in front of the tumor receives a minimal amount of energy, and tissue behind the tumor receives very little. This reduces the damage to healthy tissue that is common in the use of conventional X-ray radiation and is the cause of most side effects.

“Opening the center is an important milestone for the residents of Alabama who now have access to proton therapy closer to home,” said Chris Chandler, CEO of Proton International. “Our mission is to work in partnership with leading clinical entities such as UAB so patients and families do not have to travel long distances and suffer further cost and stress at such a critical time.”

UAB physicians anticipate beginning consultations with prospective patients in the next two weeks, with the first proton therapy treatments taking place at the end of February.

Proton therapy is used to treat tumors of the brain and central nervous system, spine, head and neck, lung, prostate, liver, gastrointestinal tract and colon, and some breast tumors. While it treats primarily single-site tumors, in some cases it can be used for treating cancer that has spread, or metastasized, to surrounding tissue because of its focused dose capabilities.

“Proton therapy will allow us to treat deep-seeded cancers,” said James A. Bonner, M.D., the Merle M. Salter Endowed Professor and chair of the UAB Department of Radiation Oncology. “It can be particularly efficacious in the treatment of children, who can be highly sensitive to the effects of radiation therapy. We are excited to offer this cutting-edge approach for patients and families in Birmingham, across Alabama and beyond.”

Proton International at UAB is on 20th Street South between Fourth and Fifth avenues. The facility consists of a three-story building to house clinical exam rooms, offices and the ProBeam proton therapy system, manufactured by Varian Medical Systems, a longtime partner with UAB in the delivery of radiation therapy. The medical staff, including radiation oncologists, medical physicists, dosimetrists, radiation therapy technologists and nurses, will be exclusively from UAB.

The heart of proton therapy is a machine called a cyclotron, which produces the proton beam and delivers it to the precise location in the body to destroy tumor cells. Proton International at UAB’s cyclotron, nick-named Emma, was manufactured in Germany. The $25 million, 90-ton cyclotron was brought by ship to Brunswick, Georgia, then transported to UAB last March by a specialized truck, with 20 axles, 78 wheels, and drivers in front and back. A heavy-lift crane was assembled on Fourth Avenue South to lift and deposit Emma into the facility via the roof.

UAB will also be involved in clinical research studies on the use of proton therapy to discover the full utility of the therapy and produce best practice parameters on its use. Click here for a more detailed explanation of how proton therapy works.

Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor for the project, and Stantec is the architectural firm.

(Courtesy of UAB)

Show less
9 hours ago

State Rep. Ball: Marshall opposition to medical marijuana ‘disappointing’; Predicts AG opinion ‘won’t change that many minds’ in legislature

Last week, Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a letter to lawmakers voicing his opposition to the legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes. Among a number of reasons, Marshall warned legalization by the state of Alabama would contradict federal law.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, State Rep. Mike Ball (R-Madison), an outspoken proponent of medical marijuana legalization, voiced his disappointment in Marshall’s letter.

Ball argued certain laws can be considered “unjust” regarding this issue.

337
Keep reading 337 WORDS

“The thing that was so disappointing to me about Attorney General Marshall, and I don’t think — and I’ve always thought of him as a compassionate man — I think he has turned a deaf ear to the number of people that can be helped by it,” Ball told “The Jeff Poor Show.” “He has spent a lot of time looking at the negative effects. But I don’t think he has spent very much time talking to the doctors who treat with it, listening to the people.”

“There are certain laws — if they inflict suffering, they are unjust laws,” he added. “Now, I will tell you — in the executive branch as the attorney general, I recognize the rule of law. I believe in the rule of law. But I also believe that the legislative branch of government is about debating and discussing and having this process where competing forces come into play and they modify the social contract. Our purpose is to find what does the best good for the most people.”

The Madison County Republican lawmaker said he did not think Marshall’s letter would sway opinion among his colleagues.

“I don’t think this is going to change that many minds because there is a lot of compelling evidence,” he said. “There are a hugely growing number of medical people that need to have this option and want to have this option. I don’t think there’s that many borderline people, votes that that’s going to change, and we had a lot of votes. I do think the people that were opposed to it will remain opposed to it. And this will give them a little extra political cover. I think as we go through this, we’re not going to lay down and die because, ‘Oh, the attorney general said that.'”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
22 hours ago

State Sen. Orr: How much is ‘Big Pot’ behind Alabama medical marijuana push?

Last week, the push for passage of legislation legalizing medical marijuana suffered a setback when Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced his opposition to it.

Marshall revealed his opposition in a letter to state lawmakers, in which he argued any legalization on the state level would conflict with current federal law.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) did not dismiss the prospects of medical marijuana passage this year on the heels of Marshall’s statement. He noted provisions could be added to medical marijuana legislation that would satisfy the business community, which in turn would alleviate one obstacle for any proposal’s passage.

However, the Morgan County Republican lawmaker did question if there were other forces pushing for the legislation’s passage on behalf of “Big Pot” and “Big Marijuana, Inc.”

171
Keep reading 171 WORDS

“I don’t know,” Orr said on “The Dale Jackson Show” about medicinal marijuana’s future in Alabama. “There are a lot of people behind it, and the question I would have is how much is Big Pot behind it? You know, because Big Pot is out there, behind the scenes — Big Marijuana, Inc. … and how much are they kind of orchestrating a lot of this, and see it as a first step in towards allowing recreational usage like so many other states have gone down that road.”

“Big Marijuana, Inc. is a multi-billion dollar in recreational states, where they grow it, sell it, etc.,” he added. “And what I’ve seen in Montgomery is more and more new lobbying faces showing up down there and engaging in this issue.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
23 hours ago

Zellner will highlight UAH MLK commemoration

The University of Alabama in Huntsville will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, January 16, at 3 p.m. in Room 112 of the Student Services Building.

Bob Zellner will be the special guest and featured speaker during the commemoration program on the UAH campus. Zellner is the son and grandson of Ku Klux Klan members, but he risked his life – and nearly lost it – many times in the fight to achieve The Second Emancipation.

148
Keep reading 148 WORDS

As an organizer of The Freedom Rides of 1961 and the first white southerner to serve as field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Rosa Parks and many other civil rights leaders.

Famous for battles with the KKK, segregationist lynch mobs and violent police, Zellner is now the individual that a new generation turns to with questions on the racial, historical and cultural assumptions on which they were raised, as they ask themselves, “What is my place in this struggle?”

Zellner captivates audiences with the untold stories of the Civil Rights Movement and his dedication to fighting for the rights of others. Drawing on decades of experience guiding the movement and his ongoing active role, he presents a modern-day message for combating deep-seated racism, discrimination and prejudice and sparking widespread social change.

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama in Huntsville)

Show less
23 hours ago

VIDEO: U.S./Iranian relations get tense, Democrats are ready to move on impeachment, Doug Jones seems confused and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and political scientist Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is America safer today than before President Donald Trump killed Qasem Soleimani?

— Are Democrats finally telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to transmit the articles of impeachment?

— Does U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) have any clue what he actually believes on impeachment or Iran?

72
Keep reading 72 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by Lt. General Jim Link to discuss the ongoing situation in Iran and across the Middle East after the death of Soleimani.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed to Governor Kay Ivey to congratulate her on being cancer-free.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less