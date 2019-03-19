7 Things: Lottery looming, Doug Jones won’t say where he is on impeachment, Rebuild Alabama gas tax increase could be headed to court in ‘long-shot’ battle and more …

7. Companies in New Zealand are thinking of pulling ads from Facebook because the killer posted his attack to the service

— Over 50 companies could pull their ads from Facebook after the site “allowed” the attacks on the two mosques in Christchurch to be streamed on its platform. Some have already chosen to do so, and the Association of New Zealand Advertisers say that dozens of others may as well. Facebook noted, “In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload,” highlighting what an arduous task it is to block this kind of content. Furthermore, no one who watched the original video reported it.

6. The Trump administration has a plan to make college more affordable, limit the amount of money the federal government will guarantee in loans

— In a move that is sure to have detractors, the White House suggested new limits on federal student loans taken out by parents and students. The idea is to cut the cost of college by making less money available to the students and therefore able to be targeted by the institutions, which the White House blames for driving up prices. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) says the plan misses the mark and other Democrats have called for more state funding of colleges, free tuition and increased Pell grants.

5. The media’s latest leftist darling not named Beto O’Rourke is not doing too well in her home state with polling numbers upside-down statewide

— While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is #1 with the media and in the minds of Republicans who want her to remain the face of the Democratic Party, folks in the state of New York don’t seem as sold on her. Her approval rating in New York sits at a net -13, with 31 percent viewing her favorably and 44 percent unfavorably. For perspective, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has a +10 approval rating, so her numbers in the blue state of New York may not translate well in the rest of America. Ocasio-Cortez was not happy to see these numbers and tweeted, “This is *the* playbook. GOP does it w/ virtually every Dem figure who isn’t a white male: otherize, demonize + splinter.”

4. CNN poll shows that economic approval polls are higher than they have been since February 2001 and President Donald Trump is trending up, too

— Seven-in-ten Americans say the economy is in good shape, while 51 percent approve of President Trump’s handling of the issue. The overall approval rating for Trump is not great at 42 percent, but it is a high mark for him in this poll. This also places him in between Bill Clinton’s 44 percent in 1995 and Ronald Reagan’s 41 percent in 1983. Both won re-election. These numbers, again, are not good, but considering the onslaught of negative press and much of his own doing, it is notable that these numbers are on the rise.

3. A challenge may be brewing in court for the Rebuild Alabama gas tax increase

— Former candidate for the Alabama State House Tom Fredricks has started a GoFundMe account and obtained a lawyer to challenge the gas tax on the ground that the portion related to the Port of Mobile is unconstitutional. Fredricks admits this is a long-shot, but believes the issue is worth pursuing because so many people are angry about the gas tax and the way it was passed. His argument hinges on Amendment 354 of the Alabama Constitution of 1901, which Fredricks argues “says that that money shall be used on the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges.”

2. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tries to beat back her caucus’ impeachment talk, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) won’t say where he stands

— While Alabama’s junior senator was attending a book signing event in Birmingham, he read a question off a note card that he would rather not face. Jones laughed when he saw the question and then read it aloud. The question asked, “Would the country be better off if Trump is impeached or beaten in 2020?” Jones made it clear he had no intention of answering the question. He took the note card, stuck it in his suit pocket and said, “Well, I think I’m just going to hold that one for a little bit,” and then noted he knew he was being recorded.

1. Lottery legislation is coming, but it faces a tough road which ends on a ballot with a constitutional amendment

— As Alabama restarts the regular session today, a lottery may be the most controversial piece of legislation with an actual chance of passing that may come before the body this session. Senator Jim McClendon (R-Springville) will introduce the legislation this week, but he is offering a unique take this session, advising, “My motivation is not to solve fiscal problems in Alabama.” He just wants Alabamians to be able to play the games in their home state. But the battle over where the money generated would go will be a huge part of the battle with McClendon’s proposal being a 50/50 split between the education and general funds. Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) spoke in Birmingham and addressed the lottery, calling it “number one discussion” in Montgomery at this point.