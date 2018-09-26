7 Things: Judge Kavanaugh could get a vote this weekend, Walt Maddox continues hitting the same note, Congressman Aderholt says to take up your road issues with Montgomery and more …

7. American companies choose immigrants over American labor because it is cheaper — Some break the law

— The Department of Labor found that Cisco helped foreigners get visas instead of hiring United States citizens for certain jobs and then paid the foreign labor less than the Americans they passed over.

— This is not unique to this situation. Multiple companies have utilized and misused the H1-B visa system to displace American workers and drive down wages. Those visas are designed for “highly-skilled” labor that can’t be found in the U.S.

6. In Alabama, E-verify is only being used by 60 percent of employers

— Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) had a report commissioned and it showed that employers are still able to largely skirt the still intact portions of Alabama’s 2011 immigration law.

— The problem with Alabama’s law is that, unlike Georgia, it requires someone to complain about the law not being followed, while Georgia requires each employer to prove E-Verify compliance before issuing them a business license

5. If you have a problem with how road dollars are spent, take it up with Montgomery

— Congressman Robert Aderholt told locals asking about road projects, “We’re now at the mercy of Montgomery,” and, “We need to make sure north Alabama gets its fair share.”

— Aderholt also pointed out the days of “earmarking” money are over. Now, you must fight for those tax dollars on the state level, with the governor’s Department of Transportation calling the shots.

4. Walt Maddox’s media cheerleaders continue to lead him down a path to nowhere

— More pieces about Walt Maddox’s brilliance continue to be churned out. Alabama’s saddest fake-mad columnist Josh Moon praised Maddox for continuing to push his half-baked ideas on Medicaid expansion which are just warmed over ideas from 2010 and 2014.

— Once again, a media outlet in Alabama has decided to ask if a debate will take place between Governor Kay Ivey and Walt Maddox (there won’t)

3. America’s dad is going to jail — the media and Cosby’s lawyers see parallels between him and Judge Brett Kavanaugh

— After being denied bail, Cosby was handcuffed, led out of the courtroom and taken to a state prison in what is being declared the first big victory of the #MeToo era.

— For some reason, CNN, MSNBC and other networks think this is part of the backlash against Kavanaugh’s confirmation. CNN’s “legal expert” Areva Martin noted inanely, “[T]his a defining moment when you have someone like Cosby going to prison and then, in the Supreme Court, someone like Kavanaugh possibly going to the highest court in the land.”

2. Red state Democrats are still open to voting for Judge Kavanaugh — Alabama caretaker junior Senator Doug Jones quiet

— Democrats Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Joe Donnelly (D-IN) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) have all announced they are in a wait-and-see mode that depends on the hearings on the allegation against Kavanaugh on Thursday.

— Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AL), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Jeff Flake (R-AZ) have not committed to voting in favor of Kavanaugh, even with Democrat activists laying out their delay tactics.

1. Reportedly, there could be a vote on Brett Kavanaugh this weekend

— Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) was reportedly told along with other senators to be on the floor this weekend for a vote, a move that would be a quick turnaround and end to this drama.

— No one knows if Kavanaugh’s accuser will appear on Thursday. Her attorneys and the media are now upset she will be questioned by a woman.