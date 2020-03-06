7 Things: Jones blames Trump for Schumer’s attack on judges, Alabama executes a murderer, Alabama hospitals concerned about the coronavirus and more …
7. Pistol permit repeal approved by committee
- The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the bill sponsored by State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) that would eliminate the requirement for a concealed carry permit.
- Those who have voiced support for the bill have pointed out that there shouldn’t be a requirement to get permission to execute your Second Amendment rights, but Sheriffs Derrick Cunningham and Jay Jones have voice opposition to the bill, noting that the pistol permits are an important tool for law enforcement. The fees that accompany those permits are also utilized to help support sheriffs’ operations.
6. Trump policies are working
- Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have said that because of President Donald Trump’s work on illegal immigration, more illegal aliens are being removed from the country instead of just being apprehended and released.
- In May 2019, there were 80,000 illegal immigrants released within the United States, but by January 2020, there were only 2,000. Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez said, “It’s because of this president that we now have more tools than we’ve ever had before to do our job. It’s just a fact. The importance of Trump’s changes couldn’t be overstated.”
5. Warren is out and hasn’t endorsed Sanders or Biden yet
- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has announced the end of her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign after doing poorly on Super Tuesday, which leaves U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden as the only legitimate candidates in the race.
- While every candidate that’s dropped out of the race quickly named who they were endorsing, Warren said “not today” when asked if she’d announce who she plans to endorse, further highlighting the problem that the problem with her campaign is that everything seemed to be calculated and reactive as opposed to authentic.
4. Bill that prevents minors from receiving hormone blockers passed by Senate
- The bill by State Senator Shay Shelnutt (R-Trussville) that would make it illegal for doctors to prescribe hormone treatments to minors who identify as transgender has passed in the Alabama Senate with a vote of 22-3.
- Shelnutt has previously said that he doesn’t think “kids should be given experimental drugs or surgeries that could have irreversible consequences for the rest of their life.” State Senator Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) has voiced opposition to the bill, arguing that this should be a decision between parents and their children.
3. Media outraged man responsible for three murders faces his sentence
- Nathaniel Woods was executed Thursday for his obvious role in the death of three law enforcement officers in 2004. Alabama law allows those involved in the original crime that leads to a death to be charged in the death, which has been held up by the courts multiple times.
- AL.com’s John Archibald whined about being “too silent” on men being killed by the state, and after the execution was carried out, Alabama Political Reporter Josh Moon embarrassed himself and his outlet by declaring on Twitter, “Nathaniel Woods has been murdered by the state of Alabama.”
2. Alabama hospitals making statements because of the coronavirus
- There aren’t actually any coronavirus cases in Alabama, but the second-largest hospital in the state has announced that it’ll be limiting patient visitation due to concerns over the virus as there have been cases reported in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.
- This comes one day after the hospital at the University of Alabama-Birmingham sent a tweet responding to rumors that there were coronavirus patients on their grounds. It said, “While UAB is trained & prepared to safely isolate and care for patients with infectious diseases, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Alabama at this time.”
1. Doug Jones defends Schumer and tries to blame Trump
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently made comments toward U.S. Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch that they “have released the whirlwind” and they “will pay the price” for how they vote on a high profile abortion case. U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) called the comments “inappropriate,” but added that “people who know Chuck know he was not threatening violence of any type.”
- Jones went on to say that he’s more “concerned” with how President Donald Trump “has made various attacks on the independence of the judiciary,” which Schumer did as well, but Jones is “just not from a constitutional standpoint very happy with anybody who starts doing what they say that appears to be an attack on the independence of the judiciary.”