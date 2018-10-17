Subscription Preferences:

7 Things: Ivey and Maddox clash on abortion, Alabama candidates load up on cash for the final stretch, “Horseface” and “Tiny”, and more …

7. Secretary of State John Merrill wants the state to go after those who are committing voter fraud.

— While speaking to Dale County Republicans, Secretary Merrill made it clear that current laws on voter fraud not being enforced is a serious problem for his office, and a lot of the fraud is absentee voter fraud taking place in Alabama and elsewhere.

— Merrill cited the work done by his office but sees bigger problems with local officials being unwilling to pursue these casesj. “We’ve had four convictions on voter fraud,” said Merrill. “We’ve had three elections that have been overturned since I’ve been the secretary. We want some more of that to happen because we have identified people that have broken the law. We just got to have some prosecutors that are willing to step up and help us take it and make it happen at the district attorney level, as well as those that would be assigned by [Alabama Attorney General] Steve Marshall. So, we got to work together to get that done.”

6. Another red state Democrat is lying about where they stand on the issues (gun control and abortion) in order to get elected.

— Embattled Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is on camera saying, “Of  course!” when asked if she supports some gun control as her staffers, who include staffers from Mom’s Demand Action, say she truly supports a ban on semi-automatic weapons and that “[p]eople just can’t know that” McCaskill and President Barack Obama have the same policies.

— Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi is being pretty honest about the liberal agenda she wants to enact if she wins and it isn’t going to help red state Democrats one bit.

5. Alabama Senator Doug Jones still doesn’t get it, he is not Sen. Chuck Schumer’s personal senator.

— Over the weekend, Jones weakly employed the over-used “country over party” trope when discussing the fact that he voted against the wishes of the people of the state of Alabama.

— Jones failure to vote for Kavanaugh is another mark against him and further damages any chances he hopes to have for re-election. The more he votes with Sen. Chuck Schumer on major issues, the less likely he is to return to Washington D.C. after 2020.

4. An Alabama polling firm says that Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Tennessee Democrat candidate Phil Bresden did not help him.

— Cygnal, a Montgomery-based firm, found her endorsement did little to sway people and those that were swayed were actually more likely to vote for Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn instead of the Swift-backed candidate (5 percent for the Democrat vs. 6 percent for the Republican).

— While millennials are aware that Swift made the endorsement, because of glowing media coverage of said endorsement, Cygnal’s VP of Research & Analytics Matt Hubbard said, “Swift’s endorsement is providing a boost to get-out-the-vote efforts, but we’re seeing minimal impact on the race.”

3. The President of the United States and a porn star are attacking each other on Twitter.

— After getting a big win in court, that included a ruling for Daniels to pay President Donald Trump’s legal fees, Trump fired off a Tweet calling Stormy Daniels “Horseface” and her lawyer “3rd rate” while promising to go after them at a Texas rally.

— The porn star Daniels responded by saying Trump’s penis is small and implying she was ready to win a game of insults. The American media claimed they found it all terrible while covering it non-stop.

2. Q3 fundraising numbers are in for 2018 elections in Alabama, and some incumbents are raising tons of money.

— Governor Kay Ivey has doubled her Democratic opponent Walt Maddox in fundraising and has a huge lead in cash on hand, but Democratic candidates for Attorney General and the Alabama Supreme Court raised more money and have more money on hand than their Republican incumbent opponents.

— All incumbent members of Congress who filed on time are crushing their opponents in the fundraising game, with Congresswoman Martha Roby’s opponent the only one over $100k. This further drives home the fact that these races are not as competitive as the media and their Democrats would have you believe.

1. Governor Kay Ivey continues to pound on Democratic candidate Walt Maddox for being disingenuous about his stances on the issues.

— Outside of not having a debate or Maddox’s half-baked schemes to expand Medicaid, the issue of abortion is the only other issue getting any attention in the race at the top of the statewide ticket in Alabama, this is partially because of a constitutional amendment the candidates for Governor are split on.

— Gov. Ivey questions Maddox’s pro-life credentials in a scathing message saying, “it is unconscionable to me that Walt Maddox would join abortion rights activists from across the country in opposing this measure that simply recognizes the rights of our precious unborn babies” as he accepts an endorsement from Planned Parenthood and opposes the amendment that will “affirm that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

Tips on smoking brisket the right way

By Thomas Cox

I have tried to cook brisket numerous times and have screwed it up most of them.

Brisket is hard to cook because of timing.

• If you don’t cook it long enough, it is inedible
• If you cook it too hot, the bark is too hard and it, again, is inedible.
• If you cook it too long, it falls apart and that is not what you want.

So, there are a lot of ways to screw it up.

This method worked out wonderfully. We did a video, but left out some of the details. You can watch it here:

I cooked it overnight simply because I did not make the time to do it during the day and we were using the smoker during the day. In the afternoon, trim the fat but leave ¼ in fat but carve big hard fat off. Then season with brisket rub.

I have my own rub that I make that I will be releasing soon.

It is a mix of:

• Salt
• Garlic
• Pepper
• Paprika

Simple stuff.

• Season good both sides.
• Set for 2-3 hours to let it sweat. Do not put in fridge and bring to room temp.
• Load smoker with wood. I use cherry and pecan.
• Put on fat side up and set your smoker to 215 degrees (Be above Boiling point so fat can be rendered). Tip: I put it on at night around 10.

Cooking Times

Small Brisket (10-11 lbs) – 7 Hours @ 215 Degrees

Large Brisket (14-16 lbs) – 9 Hours @ 220 Degrees

• The next morning, pull and wrap with a bunch of foil. Use the heavy duty foil and wrap it 3 layers thick.
• Put back smoker @ 220 degrees for about 2 hours.
• Cook to 202-203 internal temp. Make sure you use an internal thermometer and test it in the thick side of the meat.
• Take immediately off the smoker and put in a cooler. TIP: I use an Orion 65 and it is OK for it to sit in the cooler for 6-8 hours.

• 3 hours before event/dinner: Slice against grain, pour BBQ Sauce on top and wrap in Saran wrap. Then, put it in a ½ pan and put back in cooler.

I did one brisket like this and then I did another one where I left it in the foil and sliced it on site. So, it was in the foil in the cooler for 11 hours. Tip: the one I sliced on site was better.

I cooked this brisket for the same group of friends that I cooked the first one I tested.

After slicing the last few ends off the last brisket of the night, Jeff comes up to me and says, “Brisket was great! Helluva lot better than the first one you did.”

That’s why I love my friends.

Thomas Cox is the founder and owner of mealfit.co
He can be reached at thomas@mealfit.co
or on Instagram @mealfit.co
Facebook: @Mealfit
on Youtube: Mealfit

New school safety and security legislative advisory committee holds first meeting

The newly formed Legislative Advisory Committee on School Safety and Security held its organizational meeting at the Alabama State House on Tuesday, with the chair, state Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), touting the broad partnerships represented on the committee.

The panel, which was created by Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) and tasked with reviewing and vetting legislation involving school security issues, is comprised of legislators, law enforcement officials, educators and mental health professionals.

McCutcheon, who addressed the meeting, explained that he hopes it will serve as a valuable resource for lawmakers by providing advice, input and counsel on school security measures that are introduced in upcoming sessions of the Alabama Legislature.

Collins, who is considered one of the state’s leading voices on education issues, previously led a similar Emergency Task Force on School Safety and Security that was formed in 2016. This past task force recommended several school security statutes that have since been passed into law and enacted.

“Because of the work of the previous task force and now this committee, Alabama is ahead of the curve nationally, and we are leading many other states in the area of school safety and security,” Collins said in a press release. “As a result of the partnerships we’ve formed among the groups represented on this committee, we are all working to ensure our schools, our children, our teachers, and our administrators are safe, secure and prepared to react if the unthinkable ever happens.”

State Rep. Alan Baker (R-Brewton), who is a retired public school teacher, also serves on the new advisory committee and has previously sponsored and passed key school security measures into law.

“This committee will serve as a great resource to any lawmaker who is considering legislation related to school safety and wants their ideas vetted before being introduced,” Baker outlined. “Everyone involved in school safety from law enforcement to school administrators to mental health to the Legislature is represented on this committee, and I am proud to be a part of its efforts.”

The committee will hold its next meeting prior to the 2019 regular state legislative session, which begins in March, in order to review state budget recommendations and pre-filed legislation related to school safety and security.

In addition to Collins and Baker, members of the committee include state Rep. Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville), state Rep. Rod Scott (D-Fairfield), Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, Alabama Department of Mental Health Legislative Affairs Director Holley Caraway, School Superintendents Association of Alabama Executive Director Ryan Hollingsworth, Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools Executive Director Vic Wilson, Alabama Homeland Security Director Shirrell Roberts, Alabama Department of Education Administrator Greg DeJarnett, Lee County Deputy Sheriff Pamela Revells, Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear and Elmore County Public Schools Counseling Coordinator Emilie Johnson.

‘You’re like family to me’: Ivey releases new campaign ad

Governor Kay Ivey released her new campaign ad on Tuesday, which marked exactly three weeks until Alabamians vote in the November 6 general election.

In the ad, Ivey is seated with her dog, “Bear.” She talks about the priorities in her life and what being governor means to her.

Watch:

“After God, country and family, there are two things I love: the state of Alabama and my dog, Bear,” Ivey says to open the ad.

She continues, “I go to work every day looking to grow jobs, improve education and make Alabama better anyway I can. Because just like Bear, you’re like family to me.”

The governor then asks, “Right, Bear?”

After the dog barks his response, Ivey laughs and explains, “Bear says yes.”

“I’m Kay Ivey, and I’m proud to be your governor,” she concludes.

Ivey will face Democratic nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox at the ballot box.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Roby makes push for agricultural disaster area declaration in Hurricane Michael’s wake

Because of Hurricane Michael and the path of destruction left in its wake last week, Alabama farmers are looking at potentially $100 million in losses from the toll it took on the cotton crop alone.

Before the storm, farmers in southeastern Alabama were looking at harvesting a bumper cotton crop that was on the verge of being ready for harvest.

Add to that the impact the storm had on livestock, peanuts, timber and other aspects of the Wiregrass region’s agriculture, and farmers have a crisis on their hands, as Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) put it in an address to the Dale County Republican Party Executive Committee on Monday night.

“As a member of the Alabama delegation, and particularly a member of this district, I’ve always fought for our farmers,” Roby said to an audience at the Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark. “I will continue to fight for our farmers, and at this very uncertain time, we are working very closely to ensure that we put some of these pieces back together for those that have been hurt so much. The cotton crop in some areas has completely been destroyed, and I know there are areas all over the Wiregrass that are struggling with even whether or not our peanut crop will survive. There are some answers we just don’t know yet – timber, poultry. There’s cattle missing. I saw 1,500 acres of cucumbers that might not make it. We have a crisis on our hands.”

Roby said she had been in touch with the White House and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and on Tuesday afternoon, she released a letter requesting counties hit by Hurricane Michael to be declared agricultural disaster areas.

Roby told Yellowhammer News on Monday there were different government agencies with which to coordinate the disaster response, and she vowed to do so in her role representing the state’s second congressional district.

“The federal response is on many different levels,” she said. “There’s different government agencies that are involved. You have the FEMA piece. You have USDA. What I want the folks that I represent in these impacted areas to know is that I’m fighting for Alabama. When it comes to those who suffered individual property as well as the immediate response out the gate for the first responders, to the agriculture that we know is devastated in this storm. I would invite anybody who has a question about the process to meet with me, call me. We have an open line to anybody who has got questions. It’s going to be a recovery that we’ve got to rebuild together, and I just want the folks that I represent to know that I’m right in it with them.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Steve Marshall holds annual law enforcement summit, honors fallen officers

On Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hosted nearly 900 law enforcement officials from across the state at the 19th annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit held at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery.

Attorney General Marshall kicked off the summit by thanking the attendees and discussed challenges facing police officers, sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement officials.

“It is a great honor to serve as your Attorney General for the past 21 months and there is no job I would rather do than stand in support of you, the men and women who uphold the law and protect our communities,” Marshall said. “I am thankful for the invaluable assistance and cooperation we have received from law enforcement throughout Alabama. The teamwork exhibited on all levels of law enforcement is making a positive difference for Alabamians.”

Fallen police officers that lost their lives over the past year were honored at the event in a heartfelt presentation.

“We pause to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for public safety,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Let us all be encouraged as we remember and honor their legacy of commitment, dedication and service.”

Marshall also made mention of some of the recent activities his office took part in throughout the past year, noting that regional law enforcement training sessions, put on by his Investigations Division, were attended by 226 personnel from the Shoals to the Wiregrass. Included in the training sessions were 22 police departments, eight sheriff’s offices, and 11 other agencies.

Marshall’s office also participated in four federal, state and local violent crime operations which have removed more than 200 violent offenders with guns off the streets from the central Alabama River Region to the Gulf Coast.

Chief Jarrod Burguan of the San Bernardino Police Department in California spoke to the attendees about how law enforcement’s handling of a 2015 terrorist attack and the lessons learned from it.

Assistant Attorney General Michael Dean also spoke at the event on recent changes in Alabama’s criminal laws including updates about search and seizure laws. Douglas Astralaga, Chief Division Counsel for the Mobile Division of the FBI spoke on the issue of use of force and deadly force confrontations.

 

Officer Justin Taylor Billa, Officer Keith O’Neal Earle and Special Agent Gregory P. Fee were all highlighted for their service to the state of Alabama and to America.

 

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

