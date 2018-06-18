7 Things: Everyone is mad about a policy from decades ago, Alabama Senator Doug Jones goes soft on immigration, Democrats think Trump is more dangerous than Putin/Kim/Iranian mullahs, and more …
1. The media is lying to us about border policy, they know they are lying to us, and they don’t care
— No, we are no separating “asylum” seekers as policy, it’s just not true, they are separating EVERYONE who gets caught entering illegally.
— Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen makes this crystal clear:”This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive. … You are not breaking the law by seeking asylum at a port of entry. For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between ‘family’ members, or if the adult has broken a law. … We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”
2. Pretend outrage over separated minors policy goes on
— “Reporters“, politicians, First Ladies, and celebrities continue to be “outraged” that America is enforcing it’s immigration policy.
— The misinformation in this matter has been great, most children are sent to live with family members already living in the U.S. Liberals want all immigration policies ended, so they want no prosecutions for anyone bringing in a child.
3. Alabama Senator Doug Jones is going soft on immigration
— Jones says he’ll co-sponsor ‘Keep Families Together Act’, which would allow kids to stay with their guardians, but the real result would be to release the adults into the U.S. where 90 percent don’t show up in court.
— The stand alone bill will do nothing, and will not pass. Two GOP bills are up this week and Jones has not indicated he would support either.
4. Democrats think President Donald Trump is more dangerous than Kim Jong Un and Iranian mullahs
— Despite the fact that President Trump’s election was 100 percent legal and uncontested, Democrats who are still smarting over it still feel like he is the biggest threat facing the world.
— Democrats think Trump (48 percent), Vladimir Putin (46 percent) and Kim Jong-un (40 percent) are far more dangerous than the mullahs in Iran. Only two percent of Democrats view them as dangerous but six percent view Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu as dangerous.
5. FBI informant approached the Trump campaign with “info” on Hillary Clinton
— While the headlines scream about how Trump associate Roger Stone sought dirt on Hillary Clinton, the dirt was offered by an FBI informant.
— Stone and Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo think they were the targets of a setup by FBI employees hostile to the Trump campaign. The meeting took place two months before the government has acknowledged their investigation started.
6. One dead and 22 hurt in a mass shooting in New Jersey, national media doesn’t care because the wrong gun was used by the wrong attacker
— If a shooting takes place in a state with strong gun laws, with a handgun, and the attacker is black, will anyone care?
— The now-dead shooter was killed by responding police officers, he had been on parole since February for another homicide.
7. Nazi comparison were very in vogue this weekend
— Former CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden tweeted a photo of a concentration camp, while analysts on MSNBC said U.S. detention facilities ARE concentration camps — this was not a comparison.
— Pope Francis, while initially praised for questioning the separation of illegal immigrants from their families, ended the weekend being blasted for calling abortion an equivalent to the Nazi-era eugenics programs.