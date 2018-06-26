7 Things: Unpopular Democrat immigration policy — Alabama could get illegals processing facility — Trump can deport people without a hearing — and more
1. Try as the media might, “open borders” is an absolute political loser and that is the Democrat agenda
— In a CBS news poll that shows 43 percent of the respondents are firmly against President Donald Trump, only 21 percent of them want the illegals released into the U.S. as they await a hearing, and 51 percent think a wall along the southern border is a good idea and should be built even if it doesn’t get 100 percent completed.
— But for now, catch-and-release is back, prosecution of families at the border has been temporarily halted and anyone who enters with a kid will be given a free pass to America’s interior.
2. Alabama could end up with a refugee processing center, how that plays out is anyone’s guess
— The U.S. Navy is considering building immigration detention facilities across the U.S. This includes California, Arizona, and even at an abandoned airfield in Mobile, Alabama, which could house 25,000 migrants. Rep. Bradley Byrne thinks this is a bad idea.
— This is nothing new, In 2014 the Obama Administration housed 7,700 illegal children on bases in Texas, California and Oklahoma.
3. No more due process for illegal aliens if President Trump gets his way
— The problem with this is that we have already had this fight in the U.S. If they get to our country we have to give most of them rights.
— But there are other options for “expedited removal,” a 1996 statute says undocumented migrants found within 100 miles of the border and within 14 days of entering the country can be removed without a hearing.
4. Trump slams Maxine Waters as two of America’s most absurd political players fight it out
— As video of Maxine Waters calling for harassment of Trump Administration officials made the rounds, the president fired back saying she had a “low IQ” and that she should “Be careful what you wish for.”
— Waters is facing fire from all sane Americans and she has caved, stating that she wasn’t doing what she clearly was doing: “Trying to have people believe that I talked about harming people. There’s nowhere in my statement, anytime, anyplace that we talked about harm.”
5. The left in America can’t figure out what to do, Nancy Pelosi knows being insane is bad for business BUT the RESISTANCE must fight on
— Pelosi is trying to get her job back as Speaker of the House and knows that this behavior isn’t helping her. In response to Waters she said, “As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea.”
— Meanwhile liberal Congressmen and columnists, including one who works for Univision, has declared that harassment isn’t enough and violence could be necessary. “The U.S. had thousands of domestic bombings per year in the early 1970s” adding “The day will come, sooner than you all think, when Trump administration officials will look back fondly on the time when all they had to worry about was getting hollered at at a Mexican restaurant. ”
6. Harley Davidson becomes first major company to react to Trump’s tarriff war
— After Trump’s tariffs on European steel and aluminum, tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles increased to 31 percent from 6 percent, and caused Harley-Davidson to shift some of their motorcycle production overseas; the stock market did not like this.
— President Trump says this is just an “excuse” and wants Americans to be patient. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse laid into Trump and his tariffs, saying, “This will go over like a Vespa at Sturgis. The problem isn’t that Harley is unpatriotic – it’s that tariffs are stupid. They’re tax increases on Americans, they don’t work, and apparently we’re going to see more of this.”
7. We always hear, “voter fraud is rare” in Alabama during debates on Voter ID, except these allegation say otherwise
— Alabama’s Secretary of State’s office is concerned about voter fraud, and an odd piece at al.com lays out that voter fraud among absentee ballots is pretty common.
— This amazing paragraph needs some examination from the Secretary of State’s office: “Another popular tactic is to have several voters registered to a single family dwelling address. Poll workers will call people they know on the voter rolls on Election Day and vote for them. There have been times when poll workers would go outside of the polling place and allow voters to fill out ballots from their car in the parking lot.”