7 Things: Unpopular Democrat immigration policy — Alabama could get illegals processing facility — Trump can deport people without a hearing — and more

1. Try as the media might, “open borders” is an absolute political loser and that is the Democrat agenda

— In a CBS news poll that shows 43 percent of the respondents are firmly against President Donald Trump, only 21 percent of them want the illegals released into the U.S. as they await a hearing, and 51 percent think a wall along the southern border is a good idea and should be built even if it doesn’t get 100 percent completed.

— But for now, catch-and-release is back, prosecution of families at the border has been temporarily halted and anyone who enters with a kid will be given a free pass to America’s interior.

2. Alabama could end up with a refugee processing center, how that plays out is anyone’s guess

— The U.S. Navy is considering building immigration detention facilities across the U.S. This includes California, Arizona, and even at an abandoned airfield in Mobile, Alabama, which could house 25,000 migrants. Rep. Bradley Byrne thinks this is a bad idea.

— This is nothing new, In 2014 the Obama Administration housed 7,700 illegal children on bases in Texas, California and Oklahoma.

3. No more due process for illegal aliens if President Trump gets his way

— The problem with this is that we have already had this fight in the U.S. If they get to our country we have to give most of them rights.

— But there are other options for “expedited removal,” a 1996 statute says undocumented migrants found within 100 miles of the border and within 14 days of entering the country can be removed without a hearing.

4. Trump slams Maxine Waters as two of America’s most absurd political players fight it out

— As video of Maxine Waters calling for harassment of Trump Administration officials made the rounds, the president fired back saying she had a “low IQ” and that she should “Be careful what you wish for.”

— Waters is facing fire from all sane Americans and she has caved, stating that she wasn’t doing what she clearly was doing: “Trying to have people believe that I talked about harming people. There’s nowhere in my statement, anytime, anyplace that we talked about harm.”

5. The left in America can’t figure out what to do, Nancy Pelosi knows being insane is bad for business BUT the RESISTANCE must fight on

— Pelosi is trying to get her job back as Speaker of the House and knows that this behavior isn’t helping her. In response to Waters she said, “As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea.”

— Meanwhile liberal Congressmen and columnists, including one who works for Univision, has declared that harassment isn’t enough and violence could be necessary. “The U.S. had thousands of domestic bombings per year in the early 1970s” adding “The day will come, sooner than you all think, when Trump administration officials will look back fondly on the time when all they had to worry about was getting hollered at at a Mexican restaurant. ”

6. Harley Davidson becomes first major company to react to Trump’s tarriff war

— After Trump’s tariffs on European steel and aluminum, tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles increased to 31 percent from 6 percent, and caused Harley-Davidson to shift some of their motorcycle production overseas; the stock market did not like this.

— President Trump says this is just an “excuse” and wants Americans to be patient. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse laid into Trump and his tariffs, saying, “This will go over like a Vespa at Sturgis. The problem isn’t that Harley is unpatriotic – it’s that tariffs are stupid. They’re tax increases on Americans, they don’t work, and apparently we’re going to see more of this.”

7. We always hear, “voter fraud is rare” in Alabama during debates on Voter ID, except these allegation say otherwise

— Alabama’s Secretary of State’s office is concerned about voter fraud, and an odd piece at al.com lays out that voter fraud among absentee ballots is pretty common.

— This amazing paragraph needs some examination from the Secretary of State’s office: “Another popular tactic is to have several voters registered to a single family dwelling address. Poll workers will call people they know on the voter rolls on Election Day and vote for them. There have been times when poll workers would go outside of the polling place and allow voters to fill out ballots from their car in the parking lot.”

3 mins ago

Alabama pastor to the suicidal: 'Banish the thought of destruction. It's not the answer', 'Many' of us want to help


CELEBRITY SUICIDES: WHY WOULD THEY DO IT?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, I want to take you to an article out of World Magazine. Sad news as two well-known public figures, fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain, who both had successful careers and who both recently committed suicide.

The article goes on to say, the same week those suicides took place, the Centers for Disease Control and prevention released a distressing report that, over the last two decades, U.S. suicide rate has risen by 25 percent and, among people ages 15 to 34, suicide is the second leading cause of death. In 2016, nearly 45,000 people in the United States ended their lives. That means there were more than twice as many suicides as homicides.

DR. REEDER: Here are these two celebrities — rich, famous, acclaimed yet empty in life. One of our issues today is we keep telling people that more money, more power, more applause, more fame will make your life fulfilled. Then why is it that celebrities have the highest rate of drug use? Why do they seek out therapists more than any other class in our society?

The answer is not found in more money, more possessions, more power and more fame; the answer’s found in your soul and the hope that transcends all of the challenges of life in a fallen world.

THE DOUBLE-EDGE SWORD OF SUICIDE IN TODAY’S CULTURE

At the same time that we cringe at the skyrocketing rate of suicide, we are attempting to normalize suicide as a therapeutic act through doctor-assisted suicide or medically-assisted suicide. If suicide is simply a therapeutic act that the medical profession now ought to engage in and embrace and make money off of, then why does the rise of suicide cause within us a revulsion? We know it’s not right.

There are not many things more difficult for me as a pastor than ministry in the lives of families in which suicide has taken place. As much as we would decry, rightly so, suicide as a usurpation of the divine prerogative — the Lord gives life and the Lord takes away life and blessed be the name of the Lord — and the landscape of suffering that suicide leaves behind in the lives of family and loved ones and friends, as we see all of that, the fact is the contributing factors to the act of suicide in our culture today are staggering.

TEMPORARY DESPAIR: WHAT IS IT AND WHAT CAN HELP?

I agree with the one pastor who said this is one of the most difficult things because people took an irreversible remedy to a temporary problem — the temporary problem of emotional distress or chemical imbalance. The fall and the sin not only affected us spiritually and emotionally, but it also affected us chemically and, therefore, it is appropriate to treat some things with chemical therapy.

Interestingly, the rise in chemical treatments of suicidal emotions has actually not reduced the number of suicides, but the number of suicides with the advancement of chemical and drug treatments has actually increased.

Now why? Any chemical treatment has to be repeated. Sometimes, we’re treating some suicidal tendencies as a chemical issue when, in reality, it’s a spiritual issue. That doesn’t mean we do away with those treatments because sometimes it is a physical issue. Sometimes, it’s a spiritual issue.

Now, in most of life, when I make wrong decisions, I can reverse that wrong decision but, in the case of suicide, once you’ve made that decision, you can’t turn it back around. Now, if I get depressed and think that a drunken spree will get me out of it as an answer to my depression, I’ll eventually sober up but if my answer to my depression is suicide, I can’t walk that one back

In ministry in families where there is suicide, it needs to be done very carefully because there are multiple factors at work, all the way from chemical issues, physical issues, wrong use of drugs, self-medicating with drugs and influences in the culture.

WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY?

Our culture is telling everybody that the whole goal of life is to be happy. I am grateful for happiness, but happiness is built upon happenstance, which is directly related to circumstances. What the Bible commends to us is joy, which transcends circumstances — circumstances of adversity and circumstances of prosperity and success.

What we have is joy in the Lord. You rejoice in the Lord in the midst of everything because you know He’s at work. The loss of the transcendent that comes through a relationship with Christ over the difficulties and challenges in a fallen world in relationships — in your physiology, in your body, your psychosomatic dynamics in your life — that sense of a joy that is there has now been replaced by a promise of happiness. And, if you don’t have happiness, then in despair, they sometimes are influenced just to end their life. Social media has also produced impact in the lives of people.

And now we’re in a society that belittles the hope that addresses the difficulties of life and that is the victory and triumph of Christ in all of the arena of life. Without the message of hope, all of that is contributing, I believe, to this rise in suicide.

CHRISTIAN HOPE — AND ACTION — CAN COMBAT DESPAIR AND SUICIDE

That world and life view is the answer to reversing this rise in suicide. We do not commit suicide — what we do is commit life. We don’t commit murder against others, nor against ourselves. There is hope through the power of the Gospel to address spiritual and emotional issues and we want to speak the truth in love to one another. By God’s redeeming grace, we can do it and, in God’s common grace, we would pray that that would pervade society.

CULTURE OF DEATH COMES FROM THE FATHER OF DEATH AND LIES

TOM LAMPRECHT:  John 8:44 — we ended yesterday’s program with this verse but let me take you back here again. Christ, speaking of the devil, he said, “He was a murderer from the beginning. He has always hated the truth because there is no truth in him. He lies; it is consistent with his character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” Harry, is there a lie from the lips of Satan into the ear of these people who are contemplating suicide?

DR. REEDER: Tom, I am not able to be there at the moment when the person makes this decision to end their life. I don’t know whether it’s a chemical misfire, or an emotional despair or spiritually deceived, but I do know this. The propagation of a death culture throughout our culture that impacts this statistic of suicide, that is what Satan has brought.

Whether it’s the destruction of life in the womb, destruction of life at the end of life in active euthanasia, or whether it is the normalizing of suicide, I do know the death culture is the product of the lie of Satan.

LET’S WORK ON PROMOTING LIFE — NOW AND ETERNAL

What we want to do is be about life: life that is in Christ, a life that promotes life in the lives of others. If you know someone whose loved one committed suicide or if you know a family where someone committed suicide, don’t step in with just pat answers. You need to step into the lives of survivors with thoughtfulness.

It may have been a medical issue, it may have been confusion that came from self-medication, it may have come off a period of time of abandonment — with all of those contributing factors, there may be a singular answer or they may be multiple answers. And what we need to do is to step in with hope that is found in Christ to those who are the survivors of loved ones who committed suicide and minister to them.

THOSE WHO ARE ON THE BRINK, WE CAN HELP

I also want to say to all who are considering suicide, there may be physical and medical reasons that you are contemplating this and there are doctors who will thoughtfully help you. It may be a spiritual issue in your life. There are many of us as pastors and friends and Christians who want to minister to you.

At this moment, right now, banish the thought of destruction. It’s not the answer. Pursue the reality that there is an answer and pursue that reality in the right direction. Is it a spiritual issue in your soul? Then we want to bring the hope of the Gospel. Is it a chemical issue or a medical issue that’s taking place in your body and brain? Then there are people who are wise who can help you there — medical doctors who are thoughtful and will minister to you.

There is hope and the hope is in life, not death, because there is One who died for you that you can have life everlasting. Ultimately, your best days can be ahead of you in Christ as Lord and Savior.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

1 hour ago

3 years after Obergefell same-sex marriage decision — Look to Europe for our future

In June of 2015, same-sex marriage became legal in all fifty states.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Obergefell v. Hodges case in favor of Jim Obergefell, whose marriage in Maryland was not recognized in Ohio. Unexpected to most, exciting to some and alarming to others, the Obergefell ruling was hailed as monumental, final, and as historic as Brown v. Board of Education or Roe v. Wade.

It’s been three years now. A lot hasn’t changed: Alabama is still good at football, Tom Cruise is still making Mission Impossible movies, and our state’s U.S. House of Representatives delegation is still legislating. Some things, however, have changed—including the public opinion of gay marriage.

From 2015 to 2017, the percentage of Americans that favored same-sex marriage increased from 55 to 62 percent. What was in 2012 opposed by most Americans is now accepted by almost two-thirds of Americans.

That number won’t be going down any time soon. The approval rate of same-sex marriage by millennials is just shy of 75 percent and still increasing. Same-sex marriage faces most of its opposition in those born before 1946, and even that approval rate is nearing the 50 percent mark.

Clearly, same-sex marriage is approaching complete normalization in the United States. What is less clear, though, is the further impact—beyond the legalization of same-sex marriage—this normalization will have on the future.

Conservative pundits everywhere asked the “what’s next?” question concerning same-sex marriage before Obergefell, suggesting polygamy and the surely-to-be-legalized ability to “marry a turtle” (a direct quote from Sean Hannity).

Regardless of whether these suggestions are likely, I tend to look to Europe to see what social movement might come next to America instead of the musings of political personalities.

In Europe, polygamy and animal marriage is still illegal. What is happening in Europe, however, is a disturbing movement against religious liberty.

For example, the Council of Europe determined in 2007 that their definition of human rights must supersede “any religious principle”, creating clear problems for both Christians and Muslims who would refuse to officiate a same-sex marriage.

France’s burqa ban, a law disallowing Muslim women from wearing certain religious clothing, is still on the books, and the Court of Justice of the European Union recently ruled that many private employers can ban religious symbols from the workplace. Even more worrisome is the fact that Ireland’s prime minister recently promised that many Catholic hospitals will be forced to provide abortions.

Unfortunately, we already see shadows of the European reality within our borders. Attempts to force Christian bakers to create cakes for same-sex marriages, nuns to pay for birth control, and Christian colleges to approve of same-sex relationships demonstrate that Americans must be ready to protect religious liberty.

One year after the Obergefell ruling, in the summer of 2016, I stumbled upon Jim Obergefell. He, along with others, was a witness in a House Oversight Committee Hearing I was attending. I was, admittedly, surprised to be in the same room as the man largely responsible for the legalization of same-sex marriage and somewhat apprehensive to the idea of speaking with him.

In my interactions with him, however, Mr. Obergefell did not seem to be an anti-Christian warrior but instead a gracious and kind man. To my surprise and confusion, I saw no desire in him to eliminate Christianity or even any animosity towards Christians.

Meeting Jim Obergefell showed me something important: most people are not fighting against something, but for something. They’re not angry, they’re hopeful, and genuinely trying to make the world a better place. That reality is a gift for those of us who want a solution.

Three years after Obergefell, Americans should expect conflicts between religious liberty and the right to same-sex marriage created in 2015. When they come, we must work not towards a binary win-lose solution but for one that allows these two foundational American principles—religious liberty and individual freedom—to flourish together.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

2 hours ago

Wow: Montgomery volunteers build a brand new playground in how long??

A Montgomery non-profit scored big on June 9 when more than 300 volunteers helped to construct a brand-new playground on its property, and it took less than six hours.

Common Ground Montgomery’s new toys were made possible by Dr. Pepper Snapple Group’s ‘Let’s Play’ initiative and its non-profit partner KaBOOM, as well as a coalition of laborers from Montgomery Coca-Cola Bottling, Walmart, Maxwell Airforce Base, and the Alabama State University football team.

The leadership at Common Ground stressed the importance of having such a space for their pupils to just be kids.

“Play is important to children’s physical, emotional, social and intellectual development, but research shows kids are becoming more sedentary and not getting the activity they need,” said Kevin King, Associate Director, Common Ground Montgomery.

Only one in four kids in the U.S. are getting the recommended daily amount of physical activity, according to KaBOOM.

The new playground offers children of the community another chance to reverse that trend.

“A playground is something that this community has desperately needed,” said Bryan Kelly, Founder, Common Ground Montgomery. “We are extremely thankful for the support of the over 300 volunteers who worked extremely hard in the hot June sun to make this dream a reality for local children.”

The playground was officially dedicated on June 22.

Watch its construction here.

3 hours ago

Man charged with kidnapping, robbery after police chase in Alabama

Police say a man has been arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges after a police chase in Alabama.

Robertsdale Police told WALA-TV that 39-year-old Charles Stillwell took a car and nearly hit an officer after he was being check for drug use at the police station Sunday.

Police say Stillwell hit a curb at the Regional Bank disabling his car before he ran across the street and jumped into an occupied pickup at a gas station.

Authorities say a Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy caught Stillwell a few blocks away after he ran off the road and fled on foot.

Stillwell is being held on a $76,000 bond. He is charged with robbery, two counts of kidnapping and reckless endangerment.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Alabama’s Byrne questions wisdom of housing migrants in Baldwin County — Cites lack of utilities, heat, bugs, snakes and potential hurricanes as dangers

Monday on Mobile’s FM Talk 106.5’s “Mobile Mornings,” Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) argued against the housing of migrants at the abandoned U.S. Navy airstrips in Baldwin County.

Byrne noted he and other Baldwin County public officials faced a similar challenge when the Obama administration attempted to house migrants there once before.

Byrne explained to FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan why such a proposal is still a bad idea.

“Once again, the Department of Homeland Security under a different administration wants to put 25,000 adults and potentially children as well out there in these fields,” Byrne said. “No utilities — which means no water, no electricity. So obviously there’s nothing out there, so they’ll just have to put them in tents. It’s very hot, very humid. You know, bugs, snakes and hurricanes potentially.”

“It makes absolutely no sense, particularly coming off a week when we spent the week talking about how inhumane it was for us to separate children from their parents,” he continued. “I can’t imagine anything more inhumane than putting people out there in sort of those vacant areas where those strips are in the middle of summer, in the middle of hurricane season. It makes absolutely no sense.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

