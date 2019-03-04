7 Things: Deadly tornadoes hit Alabama, ‘Rebuild Alabama’ gains steam, Doug Jones panders on voter suppression and more …

7. Anti-Semitic Democrat apologizes by repeating the same anti-Semitic slur

— Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has once again used offensive language when referring to her political opponent and accusing her of “dual loyalty” to Israel — a common slur. Multiple Democrats had called for her to apologize for her previous language, which she did by invoking the slur again. President Donald Trump has called on her to resign in the past and many have called for her to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

6. Continuing to prove how busted that Russian collusion narrative is, Rep.Adam Schiff (D-CA) is back to focusing on the Trump Tower meeting

— As we move towards the Robert Mueller report being made public, all signs are pointing to a report that doesn’t show collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Schiff is telling reporters “there is direct evidence of collusion.” Knowing that this is not collusion, Schiff alleged he had proof on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” He declared, “There is direct evidence in the e-mails from the Russians through their intermediary offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what is described in writing as the Russian government effort to help elect Donald Trump. They offer that dirt.”

5. President Donald Trump’s two-hour-long speech at CPAC hit all the issues that drive the media wild

— After hugging an American flag and admitting he was “being off script,” President Trump talked up the red meat his base craves, saying, “They’re embracing open borders, socialism and extreme late-term abortion.” And as Democrats continue to lurch towards socialism, Trump is making it clear he embraces that fight and views it as one he can win. He stated, “We believe in the American dream — not in the socialist nightmare.”

4. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) becomes fourth Republican in Senate to support a resolution against President Trump’s emergency declaration

— In a move that will require the president to use his veto power to keep his emergency declaration in place, Paul announced he will vote to end the declaration, explaining, “We may want more money for border security, but Congress didn’t authorize it.” Paul joins Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) to block the emergency. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) says Trump could face a GOP rebellion if he vetoes the resolution and moves forward,

3. Democrats from across the nation flooded into Selma, Alabama, and proceeded to lie about voter suppression — Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) echoed the lie on national television

— Without evidence, speakers at the annual jubilee in Selma, Alabama, declared that voter suppression is alive and well. Two-time loser Hillary Clinton said it (again), and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), refusing to accept the results of an election, declared that Democrat Stacy Abrams should be governor of Georgia. Doug Jones told the outrageous lie, “For whatever reason, they do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.” No one will challenge him to produce evidence on that front.

2. The sponsors and advocates for “Rebuild Alabama” are on the offensive as the bill is expected to move this week

— Now that information about the bill has been released, we have learned that bill cost the average driver $55 dollars, a hybrid driver $150, and an electric car driver $250 a year. State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) declared he is sponsoring the bill in part because “Maintenance on the roads consumes 92% of our budget shrinking our ability to add lanes to congested roadways.”

1. At least 23 dead in eastern Alabama tornados

— The total number of dead, missing, and injured is unknown as an “outbreak of tornadoes” hit through Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Sheriff Jay Jones of Lee County says it may not be over yet, saying, “Unfortunately, I feel like that number may rise yet again.” Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today. Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected.”