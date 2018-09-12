$7.2 million Boys and Girls Club facility set for Birmingham

A Boys and Girls Club in Birmingham is planning a new $7.2 million clubhouse.

The A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club will build the new facility in the Five Points West neighborhood. It will replace the aging current facility, the Kirkwood R. Balton Clubhouse, which has been in uses since the late 1990s.

The club’s chief executive officer told Al.com that a new building was needed to handle the Gaston club’s average daily afterschool attendance of 150 and a summer average daily attendance of 240 members.

The new 24,300-square-foot clubhouse would allow the Boys and Girls Club to increase its capacity and allow for an average daily attendance of 450 children and youths.

Groundbreaking is set for December and construction is expected to take 12 to 14 months.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.