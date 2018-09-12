Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Tickets now available for Yellowhammer Multimedia 4th annual Power of Service reception 52 mins ago / News Release
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Woodfin’s new PAC, politicized hurricane and more… 59 mins ago / Highlights
Walt Maddox touts Medicaid expansion — Media doesn’t mention price tag 3 hours ago / Opinion
Planned Parenthood playing games with its Alabama PAC 4 hours ago / News
Bama, Auburn named to top ten of most valuable college football teams list 5 hours ago / News
Alabama based Neverthirst celebrates 10 years of providing clean water and hope 5 hours ago / Sponsored
$7.2 million Boys and Girls Club facility set for Birmingham 6 hours ago / News
Teen arrested in shooting death of Alabama football player 7 hours ago / News
Maddox: ‘The expansion of Medicaid will be the greatest economic development proposal in this state’s history’ 8 hours ago / News
Alabama’s coal industry continues to fuel the expanding Port of Mobile 8 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Power crews deploying to assist states after Hurricane Florence 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: McCain replacement open to killing Obamacare while GOP isn’t, another Alabama student on video saying the n-word, Scarborough and other ghouls catch flack for crass 9/11 Trump comments and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Gov. Ivey: 9/11 ‘will always be remembered as the day America refused to be shaken’ 10 hours ago / News
Rep. Byrne: Look at the facts about the booming American economy 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama pastor cuts up Nike gear during sermon, gets standing ovation 1 day ago / News
Sen. Shelby announces $3.5 million award for Montgomery Fire and Rescue Department 1 day ago / News
High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 1 day ago / Sponsored
Doug Jones’ election now keeping Obamacare in place 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s Lance Corporal Thomas Rivers, killed in line of duty, to be honored in ceremony next week 1 day ago / News
9/11 was a national tragedy, those politicizing it for lazy political points are spitting on the graves of the dead 1 day ago / Opinion
7 hours ago

Teen arrested in shooting death of Alabama football player

A teen has been arrested in the shooting death of a high school football player in Alabama.

Birmingham police told news outlets a 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of 16-year-old William Edwards, a captain on the Woodlawn High School football team.Edwards died Sept. 1 when he was hit by bullets fired outside his home.

Police have not said what prompted the arrest of the suspect. Officers also have not released a motive for the shooting yet.

The victim’s mother, Vatongula Edwards, says she has been told her son and the suspect did not know each other.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

52 mins ago

Tickets now available for Yellowhammer Multimedia 4th annual Power of Service reception

Yellowhammer Multimedia announced today that tickets are now available for the 4th annual Power of Service reception. The event – which has sold out every year – will take place Thursday, October 25 at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

This event honors the Yellowhammer Power & Influence 50 who have leveraged their stature to make a positive impact on Alabama. The Power & Influence 50 is an annual list of the most powerful and influential players in Alabama politics and business, from elected officials and governmental affairs pros to CEOs and economic development heavyweights.

“This year’s list is a true reflection of Alabama’s evolving power structure,” said Yellowhammer Multimedia Editor and Owner Tim Howe. “With our audience engagement at an all-time high, we have received input from across the state that led to an exceptional number of nominees.”

The much-anticipated list of 2018 awardees will be revealed October 1. It will showcase both the state’s most prominent political and economic leaders, as well as several behind-the-scenes power players.

In addition to the list of 50, two special honorees are selected for the prestigious Power of Service award for their generous contributions to improving our state. This year will honor Alabama House of Representatives Speaker Mac McCutcheon and renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Swaid Swaid of the Swaid Clinic.

“While the Power & Influence 50 list is a great reason to celebrate, our two Power of Service honorees exemplify a lifetime of service to the people of Alabama,” said Howe. “Dr. Swaid and Speaker McCutcheon have chosen to utilize their positions of leadership to serve others for the good of the state. We expect another sellout crowd this year to commemorate all of our awardees.”

In previous years, Power of Service Awardees include Protective Life Executive Chairman John D. Johns, Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, Great Southern Wood Preserving founder Jimmy Rane, Alabama Power Company Chairman, President and CEO Mark Crosswhite, U.S. Representative Gary Palmer and Alabama State Senator Jabo Waggoner.

Opportunities to sponsor this event are available. For more information email events@yellowhammernews.com

59 mins ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Woodfin’s new PAC, politicized hurricane and more…

The Ford Faction’s Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 12.

The show’s “Final Thoughts” segment touches on:

– Political hurricane
– Apple’s new iPhone
– Reaction to Colin Kaepernick in Alabama
– Mayor Randall Woodfin new PAC
– AFF- Alabama Futures Fund that grants small businesses start up money

Watch:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

3 hours ago

Walt Maddox touts Medicaid expansion — Media doesn’t mention price tag

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox spoke to some of the state’s retirees Tuesday about his campaign for governor.

During his speech, he continued smearing Governor Kay Ivey by pretending there is some shadow government in place by asking, “Who is behind the governor?” and, “Who is making the decisions for the governor?” because she won’t debate him.

He also touted an idea that has been a talking point for loser Democratic candidates Ron Sparks and Parker Griffith — Medicaid expansion.

He talked about fighting for it.

“I’m going to go county by county, if necessary, to fight for it,” Maddox said.

He also talked about the money it will bring in, asking, “Can you name me one economic development project in the state that’s going to bring $1.8 billion direct investment?”

When Maddox left the event, the media chased after him like a group of boy band groupies.

Of course, the coverage of this event fails to mention the $150-$200 million a year this is going to cost.

In Maddox’s defense, he mentioned it, but those costs don’t make it into the glowing news stories. And they surely aren’t being questioned.

Legislators who will have to push this Medicaid expansion aren’t talking about this. They don’t want to do it. And if they did, they don’t have the money to pull it off.

He has called the program “free money,” but it clearly isn’t.

If Maddox’s lottery is already promised to education, what is the plan to pay for Medicaid expansion? Where does the $150-$200 million come from?

If the media and Democrats really want to push this Medicaid expansion, and they obviously do, they need to develop a plan to create and pay for this program and not just keep pushing the idea that it is some magical program that will dump a mountain of money on our state.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

4 hours ago

Planned Parenthood playing games with its Alabama PAC

After the mysterious Planned Parenthood Southeast PAC “Alabamians for Healthy Families” dissolved on August 23, questions arose about the legality of its actions. However, records made publicly available by the Secretary of State’s office now show that another PAC, named “Alabama for Healthy Families,” has registered to seemingly take its place.

The newly formed PAC lists verbatim all of the same registration information as the now-dissolved entity, including Parenthood Southeast’s president and CEO Staci Fox serving as the PAC chair and the organization’s Alabama state director Katie Glenn serving as the PAC treasurer, along with the same address, (nonworking) phone number and email address.

Even the mission statement was copied and pasted, with the old PAC’s name accidentally left in. The new PAC registered on August 29 with the Secretary of State’s office, which was two days after Yellowhammer News reported on the original PAC dissolving and the day after Planned Parenthood Southeast ignored the news outlet’s attempts to follow-up on the story.

While the active PAC registered after the old one was dissolved, their registration paperwork states the PAC was formed on August 1 – meaning the two PACS would have been in simultaneous existence.

Just like the original PAC, “Alabama for Healthy Families” in its sole finance report only listed in-kind contributions: one from Planned Parenthood Southeast for $3559.31 that only discloses it as “administrative” and one from Planned Parenthood’s federal PAC – “Planned Parenthood Action Fund” – for $710.06, again calling it “administrative” with no other information.

The only activity shown on the old PAC’s reports were in-kind contributions totaling $18,744.72 from Planned Parenthood Southeast, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Inc. and Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Its original April and May monthly reports were amended on August 23 to show that the federal PAC (not the Planned Parenthood Federation of America itself) gave money to the state PAC.

Alabama’s Fair Campaign Practices Act (FCPA) defines a PAC as:

Any political committee, club, association, political party, or other group of one or more persons, whether in-state or out-of-state, which receives or anticipates receiving contributions and makes or anticipates making expenditures to or on behalf of any Alabama state or local elected of cial, proposition, candidate, principal campaign committee, or other political action committee.

Alabama currently has a ban on PAC-to-PAC transfers, which then-Attorney General Luther Strange called “instrumental in limiting campaign corruption while adding greater transparency to the elections process” when it was upheld by a federal appeals court in 2016.

The stated purpose of both Alabama Planned Parenthood PACs was “to accept contributions and make expenditures in order to support elected officials, propositions, candidates, or principal campaign committees that support access to health care for all Alabamians.”

Neither the original nor the new PAC disclosed monetary contributions or spending of any kind over the entirety of its existence. This also means that it is unclear what candidates and elected officials, if any, they supported or opposed.

That original PAC was formed on the exact date Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) won election to the United States Senate and dissolved on the same day that Jones voted to continue federal funding of Planned Parenthood.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Bama, Auburn named to top ten of most valuable college football teams list

Tuesday, Forbes released a list of the 25 most valuable teams in college football and both the University of Alabama and Auburn University made the top ten.

The rankings were compiled by averaging annual revenue and profit from the last three available seasons – 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Alabama was ranked fourth, with average revenue of $127 million and profit of $59 million.

“Alabama actually ranks just 10th in team profit, since no other program comes close to matching the Crimson Tide in spending: Alabama football spends an average $68 million per year, a staggering 22% more than any other team in the nation,” Forbes noted.

Auburn came in at number eight on the elite list, with average revenue of $112 million and profit of $61 million.

This is the first time Forbes has ranked college football teams since 2015, when Alabama ranked eighth and Auburn tenth.

On the spending side, the publication’s 2015 edition explained that teams like Alabama and Auburn are continually investing in their respective program’s success, which has become expensive in modern times.

Between facility costs, extravagant game-day operations, staffing, recruiting expenses and scholarships, the programs are reinvesting revenue to ensure longevity.

Only Texas A&M and Texas averaged more revenue than Alabama, with Michigan tying the Capstone.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

