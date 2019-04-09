18-wheeler plows into Birmingham-area church daycare

— Felicity Huffman is one of the highest profile persons accused of paying people to help her daughter get into the college of her choice over more qualified students. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors will only recommend supervised release and a $20,000 fine. She could have received 20 years in prison. They will not bring further charges. Huffman also apologized for her role and said her daughter had no knowledge of the situation. The other actress, Lori Laughlin, has not entered a plea .

— On September 17, 2018, Letroy Cole, Jr.’s son took a gun to school and then accidentally shot himself. Police learned later the gun was owned by his father, who was also a felon. Letroy Cole, Jr. pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and U.S. District Judge Karen O. Bowdre sentenced him to 26 months in federal prison. Cole will also serve three years of supervised release and do 20 hours of community service. Judge Bowdre sent a message that gun owners who have children should keep their firearms locked away safely and securely, had he done that he would not be going to prison.

5. Slavery reparations are the latest far-left idea being embraced by the growing field of Democrats running for president

— The push for reparations is the latest non-issue that has caught the interest of many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) took it a step further and introduced a bill that would study the possibility of reparations for descendants of slaves. Booker spoke about the bill and said, “This bill is a way of addressing head-on the persistence of racism, white supremacy, and implicit racial bias in our country.” The bill is a companion bill to one in the House, which would set up a commission to study the impact of slavery and discrimination against black Americans and make recommendations on reparations for the descendants of slaves. Booker also added, “Since slavery in this country, we have had overt policies fueled by white supremacy and racism that have oppressed African-Americans economically for generations.” The idea of slavery reparations is also backed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MS), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro (D), Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), former Rep. Beto O-Rourke (D-TX), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and New York businessman Andrew Yang (D).

4. Two high-level officials no longer serve in the Trump administration after a shakeup

— Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen has resigned after a disagreement with the president, and U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph Alles was removed under circumstances that are in dispute. President Trump replaced Nielsen with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, stating, “I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!” Nielsen was meeting with Trump to discuss the ongoing flood of migrants at the southern border, and it’s reported that she had been frustrated with the difficulty of getting other departments to assist in dealing with the ordeal. Less than a day later, U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph Alles was removed. Apparently, his removal is not in relation to the recent scrutiny of the Secret Service after a Chinese woman entered the president’s Mar-a-Lago club illegally.

3. Attorney General Steve Marshall contends that former House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s conviction should stand

— Former State Representative Mike Hubbard (R-Auburn) is seeking a reprieve from the Alabama State Supreme Court and the state’s AG is not impressed with his argument. Marshall explained that there is little doubt that Hubbard used his office for political gain. Marshall released a statement Monday evening laying out a pretty devastating case, “shortly after receiving his 10th $10,000 check from a “client,” Hubbard told his chief of staff that ‘he had 100,000 reasons’ to use his time and office for that client. The brief also notes how, after Hubbard delivered a legislative victory for another client, the client proclaimed him its greatest legislative ‘champion.'”

2. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is not running for Senate against Doug Jones — Tommy Tuberville is

— Last week, speculation led many to believe Matt Gaetz could cross state lines and run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Doug Jones. Even Doug Jones believed it. Gaetz initially told Yellowhammer News that he had no comment on running against Jones for Senate, but when he was asked later, he simply replied “no.” While Gaetz may not be in the race, former Auburn head football coach Tuberville announced he is running, which gives Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) his first official opponent for the GOP primary. Tuberville tweeted that he was running this weekend, stating, “After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow.”

1. A federal judge has blocked President Trump’s policy that would return asylum seekers to Mexico

— The federal district judge in the 9th Circuit of San Francisco, Richard Seeborg, issued a preliminary injunction that blocks President Trump’s policy that would send asylum seekers back to Mexico while they await their immigration hearing. The request was granted for civil liberties groups so that the practice would be halted while their lawsuit goes forward. This appears to be part of a coordinated effort to thwart any and all attempts to deal with the situation at the border. It seems the only acceptable response to any border crossers is to let them in, release them and then hope they will go through the current immigration system that is clearly broken. Any legislation or measure introduced to alleviate the crisis at the border is immediately met with pushback from Democrats who continue to deny said crisis — this is a disaster.