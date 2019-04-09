Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

18-wheeler plows into Birmingham-area church daycare 21 mins ago / News
Alabama inmate seeks stay of execution 1 hour ago / News
Investor to loan firm $3.4M to buy historic St. James Hotel 2 hours ago / News
State Rep. Collins: Momentum changing for workforce development — ‘They don’t need to all have four-year or more degrees’ 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Immigration chaos continues, Gaetz out of the 2020 Senate race — Tommy Tuberville in, AG Marshall delivers stinging rebuke of former Speaker Hubbard and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Report: Montgomery, Birmingham, Mobile among American cities most in danger of housing crash 7 hours ago / News
Episode 06: March Madness turns into April sadness 11 hours ago / Podcasts
Connie Hudson is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 19 hours ago / News
Cam Ward: Punishing violence, recognizing the dignity of work and the possibility of redemption 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax puts the state among the highest taxed in the nation? 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama beer distributors deliver vital message in Washington, D.C. 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Why we value AlabamaWorks! 1 day ago / Sponsored
Byrne: 100 days of Democrats 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Cliff Sims joins digital marketing firm in Birmingham 1 day ago / News
Alabama Power and Bishop State partner to create lineman training program 1 day ago / News
CNN White House reporter: ‘Priceless’ seeing Auburn lose 1 day ago / Sports
State’s leaders positioning Alabama at forefront of national security space race 2 days ago / News
VIDEO: Still no collusion, Alabama’s upcoming abortion fight, broken prison could lead to a federal takeover and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
Birmingham District Brewing Co. is an Alabama Maker giving a stout nod to history 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Doug Jones fundraising off of Matt Gaetz Alabama Senate rumors 2 days ago / Politics
18-wheeler plows into Birmingham-area church daycare

An 18-wheeler crashed into a daycare in Tarrant on Tuesday morning, according to local first responders.

WBRC reported that the accident occured on Cedar Street and Highway 79 at the Precious Seeds Learning Center at the Mustard Seed Faith Cathedral.

All of the children were then taken into the back parking lot. Information on potential injuries to the students or teachers was not immediately available. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama inmate seeks stay of execution

An Alabama inmate is asking an appellate court to stay his upcoming lethal injection as he asks to instead be executed by nitrogen gas.

Forty-six year-old Christopher Lee Price is set to be executed Thursday at an Alabama prison.

Price was convicted of the 1991 stabbing death of pastor Bill Lynn who was killed with a sword and knife during a robbery at his home.

Alabama last year authorized nitrogen as an execution method but has not developed a procedure for using it.

Price’s attorneys argued the first drug in Alabama’s lethal injection method has been tied to problematic executions, and says Alabama has agreed to execute other inmates by nitrogen.

The Department of Corrections says Price missed a 2018 deadline to select nitrogen as his preferred execution method.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Investor to loan firm $3.4M to buy historic St. James Hotel

A real estate investor says it is loaning a hotel operator $3.4 million to buy a historic hotel in Selma.

American South Real Estate Fund said Monday that it has closed a loan with Rhaglan Hospitality to fund the purchase of the St. James Hotel.

Birmingham-based Rhaglan plans to operate the hotel as part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection.

Rhaglan says the now-shuttered St. James, owned by the city of Selma, is the last surviving antebellum riverfront hotel in the Southeast.

The hotel reopened in 1997, but it has been a financial drain on city government.

A series of other purchase offers have fallen through.

The company plans to hire 40 employees. Local leaders hope the reopening will boost tourism.

Rhaglan previously redeveloped the Redmont Hotel in downtown Birmingham.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

State Rep. Collins: Momentum changing for workforce development — ‘They don’t need to all have four-year or more degrees’

Early in the legislative session, much of the focus on Alabama’s public education system has been on K-12 and the standards in place. With results that have left much to be desired by some legislators, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh led an effort to repeal so-called Common Core standards.

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, State Sen. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the chairwoman of the House Education Policy Committee, said not to expect any action on standards in House to be as expedited as it was in the Senate.

However, she also said there was an effort underway to improve workforce development through the public education system. That included putting an emphasis on teaching workplace skills over preparation for a four-year college degree for some students.

“I served on the governor’s attainment committee, which decided as we looked at our workforce and the growing needs we were going to have that we were going to have to add a half-million people to our workforce,” Collins said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And those people need to have skills. They don’t need to all have four-year or more degrees. But they may need to have an associate degree or some high-skilled credentials. And those are the things we’re trying to promote now all across our state because all of our young people are going to graduate, we hope, and we need them to be prepared with a skill that would match some of the job opportunities that are around them.”

Collins applied the term “new collar” to describe the availability of high-tech jobs as more manufacturers locate in Alabama.

“They’re great,” she said. “They’re high-paying jobs. They’re excellent jobs. They provide for families from now on. I think that we got off-track a few years ago, maybe even a decade. We started pushing four-year degrees for everybody. And I think that I’m seeing a little bit of a change in that momentum because we do have all of these high-skilled jobs. Someone even called it – instead of white-collar or blue-collar – I’m starting to hear it called new-collar because it has got a lot of high-tech training to it that you need sometimes a certification, but you don’t necessarily have to have that bachelor’s degree or that master’s degree.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 Things: Immigration chaos continues, Gaetz out of the 2020 Senate race — Tommy Tuberville in, AG Marshall delivers stinging rebuke of former Speaker Hubbard and more …

7. One of the two actresses ensnared in the college admission scandal has pleaded guilty and may avoid jail time

— Felicity Huffman is one of the highest profile persons accused of paying people to help her daughter get into the college of her choice over more qualified students. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors will only recommend supervised release and a $20,000 fine. She could have received 20 years in prison. They will not bring further charges. Huffman also apologized for her role and said her daughter had no knowledge of the situation. The other actress, Lori Laughlin, has not entered a plea.

6. Father of Blossomwood Elementary student who took a gun to school sentenced to federal prison

— On September 17, 2018, Letroy Cole, Jr.’s son took a gun to school and then accidentally shot himself. Police learned later the gun was owned by his father, who was also a felon. Letroy Cole, Jr. pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and U.S. District Judge Karen O. Bowdre sentenced him to 26 months in federal prison. Cole will also serve three years of supervised release and do 20 hours of community service. Judge Bowdre sent a message that gun owners who have children should keep their firearms locked away safely and securely, had he done that he would not be going to prison.

5. Slavery reparations are the latest far-left idea being embraced by the growing field of Democrats running for president

— The push for reparations is the latest non-issue that has caught the interest of many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) took it a step further and introduced a bill that would study the possibility of reparations for descendants of slaves. Booker spoke about the bill and said, “This bill is a way of addressing head-on the persistence of racism, white supremacy, and implicit racial bias in our country.” The bill is a companion bill to one in the House, which would set up a commission to study the impact of slavery and discrimination against black Americans and make recommendations on reparations for the descendants of slaves. Booker also added, “Since slavery in this country, we have had overt policies fueled by white supremacy and racism that have oppressed African-Americans economically for generations.” The idea of slavery reparations is also backed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MS), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro (D), Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), former Rep. Beto O-Rourke (D-TX), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and New York businessman Andrew Yang (D).

4. Two high-level officials no longer serve in the Trump administration after a shakeup

— Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen has resigned after a disagreement with the president, and U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph Alles was removed under circumstances that are in dispute. President Trump replaced Nielsen with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, stating, “I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!” Nielsen was meeting with Trump to discuss the ongoing flood of migrants at the southern border, and it’s reported that she had been frustrated with the difficulty of getting other departments to assist in dealing with the ordeal. Less than a day later, U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph Alles was removed. Apparently, his removal is not in relation to the recent scrutiny of the Secret Service after a Chinese woman entered the president’s Mar-a-Lago club illegally.

3. Attorney General Steve Marshall contends that former House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s conviction should stand

— Former State Representative Mike Hubbard (R-Auburn) is seeking a reprieve from the Alabama State Supreme Court and the state’s AG is not impressed with his argument. Marshall explained that there is little doubt that Hubbard used his office for political gain. Marshall released a statement Monday evening laying out a pretty devastating case, “shortly after receiving his 10th $10,000 check from a “client,” Hubbard told his chief of staff that ‘he had 100,000 reasons’ to use his time and office for that client.  The brief also notes how, after Hubbard delivered a legislative victory for another client, the client proclaimed him its greatest legislative ‘champion.'”

2. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is not running for Senate against Doug Jones — Tommy Tuberville is

— Last week, speculation led many to believe Matt Gaetz could cross state lines and run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Doug Jones. Even Doug Jones believed it. Gaetz initially told Yellowhammer News that he had no comment on running against Jones for Senate, but when he was asked later, he simply replied “no.” While Gaetz may not be in the race, former Auburn head football coach Tuberville announced he is running, which gives Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) his first official opponent for the GOP primary. Tuberville tweeted that he was running this weekend, stating, “After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow.”

1. A federal judge has blocked President Trump’s policy that would return asylum seekers to Mexico

— The federal district judge in the 9th Circuit of San Francisco, Richard Seeborg, issued a preliminary injunction that blocks President Trump’s policy that would send asylum seekers back to Mexico while they await their immigration hearing. The request was granted for civil liberties groups so that the practice would be halted while their lawsuit goes forward. This appears to be part of a coordinated effort to thwart any and all attempts to deal with the situation at the border. It seems the only acceptable response to any border crossers is to let them in, release them and then hope they will go through the current immigration system that is clearly broken. Any legislation or measure introduced to alleviate the crisis at the border is immediately met with pushback from Democrats who continue to deny said crisis — this is a disaster.

Report: Montgomery, Birmingham, Mobile among American cities most in danger of housing crash

According to a report, Montgomery is one of the 10 cities across the nation most likely to experience a housing crash this year, while Birmingham ranked 12 in the same undesirable metric.

Fox Business, building off of a new GOBankingRates study, warned on Monday, “[M]any cities around the country are in danger of a housing crash this year.”

In the study, GoBankingRates analyzed data on 175 of the largest American cities.

Researchers then used key factors, including the percentage of homes with mortgages with negative equity (also known as “underwater”), meaning the home is currently worth less than the total cost of the mortgage, along with the city’s mortgage delinquency rate from Zillow’s February 2019 index.

The personal finance website’s report also calculated each area’s homeowner vacancy rate and rental rate using data from the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, combined with foreclosure rates from RealtyTrac.

To make the list, cities had to have rates of negative equity in excess of 8.2 percent, which is the national average rate of homes “underwater.”

Birmingham was ranked 12 most in danger of a housing crash in 2019, with Montgomery coming in at number 10.

GOBankingRates wrote, “Birmingham’s 26.5% of mortgages underwater is more than triple the rate of the country overall, though Alabama’s capital Montgomery is actually worse in this regard. Another area where Birmingham housing suffers is in its rental vacancy rate, which at 9% is far above the national average of 6.1%.”

For Montgomery, 28.2 percent of mortgages are underwater.

The report outlined, “Well over a quarter of Montgomery homes are underwater on their mortgage. Alabama’s capital has a better foreclosure rate than Birmingham, but with one in every 1,772 homes in foreclosure, Montgomery’s foreclosure rate is far above the U.S. average.”

While not faring quite as poorly, Mobile was also named in the top-40 of most at risk cities.

Coming in at 27, Alabama’s coastal city has 16.1 percent of its mortgages underwater.

“Mobile is certainly cheaper to live in than most other cities. However, Mobile’s housing leaves much to be desired. One in six homes with a mortgage has negative equity. In the meantime, 11.9% of rental units are unoccupied, giving Mobile the fourth-highest rental vacancy rate in the study,” GOBankingRates said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

