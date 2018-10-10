Charter Spectrum now offering one gigabit per second internet connection in Birmingham area
Charter Communications on Tuesday announced the launch of “Spectrum Internet Gig” for residential customers and “Spectrum Business Internet Gig” for small and medium-sized business clients in Birmingham and surrounding areas.
These new offerings feature the deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 internet services delivering a one gigabit per second (Gbps) connection to Alabama homes or businesses.
“Spectrum’s state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network allows us to deploy dramatically faster broadband speeds, including gigabit connections, broadly and rapidly,” Tom Rutledge, Charter Communications chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “As consumer demands for bandwidth and capacity grow, our world-class network is best-positioned to meet these demands, today and into the future.”
Per the release, Charter Spectrum is fully committed to bringing faster internet speeds to the communities it serves with no modem fees or data caps. Priced at $104.99 per month for new residential customers, Spectrum Internet Gig is now available to more than 95 percent of the company’s nationwide footprint and will be available throughout virtually all of Spectrum’s 41-state service area by the end of the year.
With this new service, residential customers have access to faster and more powerful internet speeds for streaming video, online gaming, downloading music and more across multiple devices without sacrificing performance. Spectrum Internet Gig is offered with no data caps or contracts, includes a modem and free in-home WiFi and is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information on Spectrum’s full suite of advanced broadband services, click here.
Spectrum Business Internet Gig is available to new commercial customers starting at $249.99 per month, which includes a modem, customer WiFi for businesses with public seating or lobby areas, custom domain and email addresses, cloud backup and desktop security software at no additional charge. For more details on Spectrum Business’ full suite of advanced solutions, click here.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn