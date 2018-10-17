Subscription Preferences:

5 hours ago

1 person hurt in small plane crash in Opelika

One person has been hurt when a single-engine plane crashed into some woods in Alabama.

News outlets reported three people were on the plane when it came down near Interstate 85 near Opelika around 10 p.m. Tuesday.Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather said there were no serious injuries.

One person was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The other two people on the plane were not hurt. Their names have not been released.

The plane had taken off from the Auburn University Regional Airport and was headed to Athens, Georgia.

Opelika police said the aircraft would be removed Wednesday morning.

Capt. Shane Healey said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

31 mins ago

Ivey’s doctor confirms the governor is in good health

The primary care physician for Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday released a letter confirming the governor is in good health and refuting a report alleging that she had suffered a ministroke in April 2015.

Dr. Brian Elrod of Montgomery, who has been Ivey’s doctor for “many years,” wrote that the governor had indeed been hospitalized at a conference in Colorado that month in 2015, however “extensive” tests conducted at the hospital “were all negative.” Additionally, Elrod himself examined Ivey the day after she was released from the hospital, saying that “I saw no evidence of a transient ischemic attack (ministroke).”

More tests later that year, including an EKG and echocardiogram, were deemed “unremarkable” and “normal.” Then, a cardiologist visit in December 2015 “also showed no new concerns” and “her nuclear imaging study in January of 2016 was likewise unremarkable and suggested ‘a relatively low risk of cardiovascular events.'”

Elrod added that he could not comment “on what condition may have led to her hospitalization in April of 2015,” but that the governor’s health since then “has remained good with no indication of increased cardiovascular risk.”

In vintage fashion Tuesday night, Ivey responded to a question on the allegations about her health with gusto while hitting at her Democratic opponent, Walt Maddox, who is trailing in the polls by 20 – 25 percent.

“The letter I released today from my doctor clearly confirms what I’ve been saying all along: I’m in good health,” Ivey said.

On the timing of the allegations against her, she added, “It makes me have to assume that Mayor Maddox is desperate because his liberal record is not connecting with Alabamians. Besides, y’all covered this issue a year ago.”

The allegation that Ivey had suffered a ministroke in 2015 was first published last year by the Alabama Political Reporter (APR), with it gaining little to no traction. Now, with Tuesday marking exactly 21 days until the November 6 general election, APR republished the same allegations.

When questioned directly whether she had experienced “stroke-like symptoms,” Ivey responded by saying “altitude illness, they called it.”

The reporter then asked Ivey if she is confident that she is in good health.

“You’re right about that, friend,” Ivey quipped. “No step too high for a high-stepper.”

This comes after Elrod in May released a general letter about the governor, writing that “Governor Ivey has had physicals for the past 15 years, and she is in excellent health.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Mike Pence encourages Alabama farmers affected by Hurricane Michael, pledges continued support

According to a post by the Alabama Farmers Federation, Vice President Mike Pence encouraged attendees and pledged continued aid for farmers affected by Hurricane Michael during the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, Georgia on Tuesday.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we have taken and will continue to take decisive action to address the aftermath of Hurricane Michael,” Pence said. “I know the strength and faith and resilience of the people of agriculture. We will recover from lost crops and rebuild communities.”

During the expo, which was attended by members of the Alabama Farmers Federation, federation president Jimmy Parnell also discussed issues affecting the Yellowhammer State’s farmers hit by the category-four hurricane with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

“I’m grateful for the chance to share with Secretary Perdue the struggles our Wiregrass farmers are facing,” Parnell said. “Florida and Georgia took the brunt of the storm, but communities and families in Alabama are hurting as well. We’re working with this administration and elected officials to help farmers recover and receive aid as quickly as possible.”

The vice president advised farmers to visit local Farm Service Agency offices for assistance or to access the disaster assistance recovery tool online here. Pence said the Trump Administration is working to give farmers “the support you need on the timelines you deserve.”

This came after President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted his support of farmers who have been devastated by the hurricane in southeast Alabama.

“[T]hinking about our GREAT Alabama farmers…We are with you!” Trump said.

The Alabama Farmers Federation has established a relief fund to directly benefit affected farmers in the state. Read more here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Three takeaways from latest statewide campaign fundraising reports

The latest campaign finance reports for statewide candidates running in the November 6 general election were due on Monday, and the numbers revealed some clear storylines with voting to occur in less than three weeks time.

The reports were the first “weekly” disclosures due in the lead up to the election, with the next ones being due on Monday, October 22. Generally, Republican dominance continued in the top contested races, with the exception being the race for Chief Justice.

Here are the top three takeaways:

  1. Governor Kay Ivey continues to pummel Walt Maddox in fundraising, even with the Democratic nominee and Tuscaloosa mayor being funneled hundreds of thousands from one group of PACs in his hometown. In the latest reporting period, Ivey raised $269,133 to Maddox’s $102,280. Ivey is ahead by 20 – 25 percent in the polls and is winning the message battle as well.
  2. Despite polling showing an underwhelming, losing performance by Democratic nominee for Chief Justice, Judge Bob Vance, donors continue to pour money into his campaign while Associate Justice Tom Parker seems content to coast to victory without lifting a finger. Parker, the Republican nominee, only raised $1,050 since October 1 while Vance raked in $153,401 – more than his own party’s much-hyped nominee for governor. Vance set himself up to have at least over $700,000 to spend on television advertising the last three weeks of the campaign, so expect a bombardment of his ads.
  3. Democrats’ last-ditch hope is that massive out-of-state, dark money spending opposing constitutional Amendment Two will drive liberals to the polls and serve as a substitute for the lack of an organized, well-funded state Democratic Party. PACs opposing this pro-life amendment are set to spend well over $800,000 in the remaining 20 days before November 6, attempting to raise Democratic turnout and affect down-ballot races that many Alabamians will not even bother to vote in. You can negate this kind of backdoor tactic by getting out to vote and filling out the entire ballot, not just the top of the ticket.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

7 Things: Ivey and Maddox clash on abortion, Alabama candidates load up on cash for the final stretch, “Horseface” and “Tiny”, and more …

7. Secretary of State John Merrill wants the state to go after those who are committing voter fraud.

— While speaking to Dale County Republicans, Secretary Merrill made it clear that current laws on voter fraud not being enforced is a serious problem for his office, and a lot of the fraud is absentee voter fraud taking place in Alabama and elsewhere.

— Merrill cited the work done by his office but sees bigger problems with local officials being unwilling to pursue these casesj. “We’ve had four convictions on voter fraud,” said Merrill. “We’ve had three elections that have been overturned since I’ve been the secretary. We want some more of that to happen because we have identified people that have broken the law. We just got to have some prosecutors that are willing to step up and help us take it and make it happen at the district attorney level, as well as those that would be assigned by [Alabama Attorney General] Steve Marshall. So, we got to work together to get that done.”

6. Another red state Democrat is lying about where they stand on the issues (gun control and abortion) in order to get elected.

— Embattled Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is on camera saying, “Of  course!” when asked if she supports some gun control as her staffers, who include staffers from Mom’s Demand Action, say she truly supports a ban on semi-automatic weapons and that “[p]eople just can’t know that” McCaskill and President Barack Obama have the same policies.

— Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi is being pretty honest about the liberal agenda she wants to enact if she wins and it isn’t going to help red state Democrats one bit.

5. Alabama Senator Doug Jones still doesn’t get it, he is not Sen. Chuck Schumer’s personal senator.

— Over the weekend, Jones weakly employed the over-used “country over party” trope when discussing the fact that he voted against the wishes of the people of the state of Alabama.

— Jones failure to vote for Kavanaugh is another mark against him and further damages any chances he hopes to have for re-election. The more he votes with Sen. Chuck Schumer on major issues, the less likely he is to return to Washington D.C. after 2020.

4. An Alabama polling firm says that Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Tennessee Democrat candidate Phil Bresden did not help him.

— Cygnal, a Montgomery-based firm, found her endorsement did little to sway people and those that were swayed were actually more likely to vote for Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn instead of the Swift-backed candidate (5 percent for the Democrat vs. 6 percent for the Republican).

— While millennials are aware that Swift made the endorsement, because of glowing media coverage of said endorsement, Cygnal’s VP of Research & Analytics Matt Hubbard said, “Swift’s endorsement is providing a boost to get-out-the-vote efforts, but we’re seeing minimal impact on the race.”

3. The President of the United States and a porn star are attacking each other on Twitter.

— After getting a big win in court, that included a ruling for Daniels to pay President Donald Trump’s legal fees, Trump fired off a Tweet calling Stormy Daniels “Horseface” and her lawyer “3rd rate” while promising to go after them at a Texas rally.

— The porn star Daniels responded by saying Trump’s penis is small and implying she was ready to win a game of insults. The American media claimed they found it all terrible while covering it non-stop.

2. Q3 fundraising numbers are in for 2018 elections in Alabama, and some incumbents are raising tons of money.

— Governor Kay Ivey has doubled her Democratic opponent Walt Maddox in fundraising and has a huge lead in cash on hand, but Democratic candidates for Attorney General and the Alabama Supreme Court raised more money and have more money on hand than their Republican incumbent opponents.

— All incumbent members of Congress who filed on time are crushing their opponents in the fundraising game, with Congresswoman Martha Roby’s opponent the only one over $100k. This further drives home the fact that these races are not as competitive as the media and their Democrats would have you believe.

1. Governor Kay Ivey continues to pound on Democratic candidate Walt Maddox for being disingenuous about his stances on the issues.

— Outside of not having a debate or Maddox’s half-baked schemes to expand Medicaid, the issue of abortion is the only other issue getting any attention in the race at the top of the statewide ticket in Alabama, this is partially because of a constitutional amendment the candidates for Governor are split on.

— Gov. Ivey questions Maddox’s pro-life credentials in a scathing message saying, “it is unconscionable to me that Walt Maddox would join abortion rights activists from across the country in opposing this measure that simply recognizes the rights of our precious unborn babies” as he accepts an endorsement from Planned Parenthood and opposes the amendment that will “affirm that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

7 hours ago

Tips on smoking brisket the right way

By Thomas Cox

I have tried to cook brisket numerous times and have screwed it up most of them.

Brisket is hard to cook because of timing.

• If you don’t cook it long enough, it is inedible
• If you cook it too hot, the bark is too hard and it, again, is inedible.
• If you cook it too long, it falls apart and that is not what you want.

So, there are a lot of ways to screw it up.

This method worked out wonderfully. We did a video, but left out some of the details. You can watch it here:

I cooked it overnight simply because I did not make the time to do it during the day and we were using the smoker during the day. In the afternoon, trim the fat but leave ¼ in fat but carve big hard fat off. Then season with brisket rub.

I have my own rub that I make that I will be releasing soon.

It is a mix of:

• Salt
• Garlic
• Pepper
• Paprika

Simple stuff.

• Season good both sides.
• Set for 2-3 hours to let it sweat. Do not put in fridge and bring to room temp.
• Load smoker with wood. I use cherry and pecan.
• Put on fat side up and set your smoker to 215 degrees (Be above Boiling point so fat can be rendered). Tip: I put it on at night around 10.

Cooking Times

Small Brisket (10-11 lbs) – 7 Hours @ 215 Degrees

Large Brisket (14-16 lbs) – 9 Hours @ 220 Degrees

• The next morning, pull and wrap with a bunch of foil. Use the heavy duty foil and wrap it 3 layers thick.
• Put back smoker @ 220 degrees for about 2 hours.
• Cook to 202-203 internal temp. Make sure you use an internal thermometer and test it in the thick side of the meat.
• Take immediately off the smoker and put in a cooler. TIP: I use an Orion 65 and it is OK for it to sit in the cooler for 6-8 hours.

• 3 hours before event/dinner: Slice against grain, pour BBQ Sauce on top and wrap in Saran wrap. Then, put it in a ½ pan and put back in cooler.

I did one brisket like this and then I did another one where I left it in the foil and sliced it on site. So, it was in the foil in the cooler for 11 hours. Tip: the one I sliced on site was better.

I cooked this brisket for the same group of friends that I cooked the first one I tested.

After slicing the last few ends off the last brisket of the night, Jeff comes up to me and says, “Brisket was great! Helluva lot better than the first one you did.”

That’s why I love my friends.

Thomas Cox is the founder and owner of mealfit.co
He can be reached at thomas@mealfit.co
or on Instagram @mealfit.co
Facebook: @Mealfit
on Youtube: Mealfit

