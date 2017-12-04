Yh Radio: Janet Porter SOUNDS OFF on Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones

Janet Porter of Faith 2 Action called into the show today to talk about her approval of Judge Roy Moore. She goes into depth about her feelings of disapproval of Doug Jones and what he stands for. She touches base on abortion and other topics as well. She also mentions that she is a volunteer for Judge Roy Moore.

