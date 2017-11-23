Letters to the Editor: ‘I cannot bring myself to support someone I believe sexually assaulted a child’







‘I don’t believe there has ever been [a politician] who was such an embarrassment to Christianity’

Having never met the man, all I know about Roy Moore comes from what I have read and heard him say. I just can’t understand how anyone can call themselves a Christian and be so filled with hate.

He appears to believe that we should live in a Theocracy. He clearly doesn’t believe in the rule of law or take seriously his several oaths to uphold the Constitution of the United States, as he substitutes his religious beliefs for both. Those beliefs, as expressed by his actions and what he has said to describe and defend them, have very little to do with my understanding of the Bible.

Mr. Moore seems to be largely stuck in the Old Testament and with the ten commandments, because he does not appear to have recognized what Christ taught about government, revenge, hating enemies and most importantly, about love.

Regardless of what one believes to be a sin, why should one sin be treated so differently from dozens of others? How can anyone who truly has a personal relationship with Christ call for the death penalty for someone whose legal actions do not comport with their own idea of appropriate behavior?

How can anyone who clearly has no regard for the Constitution or properly adopted laws of the United States serve in the U.S. Senate?

Other politicians have been an embarrassment to the state, but I don’t believe there has ever been one who was such an embarrassment to Christianity.

Regardless of what he may or may not have done with regard to the latest accusations, I cannot vote for a person who has continually defied the laws he was sworn to uphold and who expresses so much disdain for so many groups of people.

Michael W. Hamilton

Vestavia

‘The timing is suspect. The accusers are suspect.’

Want a Christian woman’s conservative Republican opinion on the allegations against Judge Moore? Here’s mine. The timing is suspect. The accusers are suspect. Every supposedly wronged woman, now in her 50s, suddenly goes public, notwithstanding Judge Moore has been in the public eye for 40 years. All of them, to a woman, wait until Moore’s name can’t be taken off the ballot and another Republican chosen to run.

Did they go to the authorities back then or now, or did they go to the media? These are allegations—anyone can make up allegations. The Washington Post is suspect. McConnell spent $30m against Moore. He wants Moore to quit without Moore having time for a real chance to defend himself from a possible happening nearly 40 years ago. A fair-minded person would consider that it might take a little time to get lawyers, etc. together and find enough evidence to prove the claims false. If it were on the other shoe, don’t you know McConnell and the others who are jumping the gun against the judge would be demanding the benefit of the doubt for themselves until they had enough time to prove innocence?

Lastly, the yearbook is very suspect. Let Moore’s attorney have it examined. I wouldn’t be surprised if it should ‘happen’ to somehow be destroyed or lost if the woman has to turn it over for inspection.

If Moore is innocent, then it would be a travesty of justice to condemn him now, without proof, and let the Democratic candidate win. If the allegations are proven to be false, later on, then I’d say that this crucial election was seriously tampered with. How much jail time would false accusers get for trying to knock a candidate out of the running (that also includes newspaper reporters and lawyers who, knowingly, helped the accusers in their quest)? If Moore should win the Senate seat, and it turns out that the judge is guilty, which I personally doubt that he is, then he can be removed and another Republican appointed to his seat.

Most rank and file Republicans surely agree that electing a liberal Democrat to this seat would be electing someone who stands against what we actually believe and would, without a doubt, stand against our president at every turn, just as Doug Jones’s friends on the other side of the aisle in Washington already do.

Bet Arnold

‘I cannot bring myself to support someone I believe sexually assaulted a child’

The Roy Moore allegations have caused many like myself to evaluate their convictions. I’ve always viewed myself, first a Christian, second a husband and father, and third a conservative. It is not often these priorities fall into conflict, but the accusations against Moore have placed them in such a conflict.

Many have argued, “It doesn’t matter if the allegations are true, we can’t have a Democrat in the seat because he won’t vote right.” Many would have you believe “Doug Jones will single-handedly usher in a whole wave of abortion legislation.” This is how the philosophy of consequentialism is being argued. While I want the GOP to hold this seat, I also cannot sacrifice my personal values. It is not right to use possible consequences as a reason to ignore your morality. Abuse of a child or woman is never right! Someone who has likely done such things should never be considered for any office.

Although the timing of allegations is suspect, there is a reasonable likelihood some of the allegations are valid. As a Christian and father of a daughter, I cannot bring myself to support someone who I believe sexually assaulted a child. There is still time to coordinate an effort to elect a conservative write-in candidate. However, Moore must step down for the good of the state for this to work.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, if Moore continues with the support of the party, the damage to our state will be vast and long-lasting, and the damage to our moral compass as “Christians” will be even greater. It is important to stand up for what is right regardless of the consequences. Consequentialism is not consistent with my values and should not be a coherent ethical argument.

Gerrick D. Wilkins

Vestavia