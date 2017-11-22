Letters to Editor: ‘Moore is an honorable Christian man that the left, the establishment and Washington cowards hate’

The following are reader opinions about Roy Moore in response to Yellowhammer’s call for submissions.

‘We stand with this man of courage’

I am just a working, concerned, Alabamian by birth, who votes based on who will or has proven they will follow the Constitution.

My wife is a legal immigrant from Taiwan, became a citizen, and votes. We are involved in church and community and helping others. By education she is an engineer but she chose to give up her career in order for her to homeschool our two children.

We have watched Judge Moore’s history for decades as he has withstood attack after attack after attack by the leftists, abortionist, anti-constitutionalists and entrenched good ole boy Republican statists like McConnell and McCain.

He has defended the Constitution, demonstrated his willingness to lose a government position, his job, his means of income, rather than compromise the Declaration of Independence which acknowledges that the Creator gave all, including babies, the right to life.

We stand with this man of courage who has had millions spent against him by Mitch McConnell and the Washington Swamp who HATE conservatives and Alabamians as they team with Gloria Allred, the LGBTQUndecided-etc coalition, Salon Magazine, Huffington Post, Washington Post, etc.

Judge Moore is an honorable Christian man that the left, the establishment and the Washington cowards hate. My wife is 120 percent in support of Judge Moore, me, I am just a 110 percent supporter!! He is hated because he stands. Alabama has a choice between a Clinton in Doug Jones or a true uncompromising constitutional conservative.

My wife and I, although not the rich folks the establishment loves, we are praying for and contributing to Judge Roy Moore for Senate.

— Robert Couey, Decatur

‘Where is your outrage?’

On November 9, the Washington Post published an article detailing sexual molestation accusations from 4 women against Roy Moore. These statements were consistent across multiple interviews, confirmed by 30 witnesses, and none of these women spoke out until approached by the Post.

This is as far from fake news as it gets.

And yet, my elected officials have said nothing about it. Where is your outrage?

And it’s not only elected officials.

Testimonials suggest some people are more likely to vote for Mr. Moore now than they were before.

Really? We’re electing child molesters now?

We’re electing a man who gave up his job based on the “sanctity of marriage” but is comfortable dating a teenager less than half his age if he had the permission of her mother? (Which, by the way, none of the legal guardians of the four girls in the Post article, gave).

Let’s recap. Anthony Weiner. Kevin Spacey. Harvey Weinstein. Louis CK. Accused of unwanted sexual advances, and imprisoned, charged, or careers ruined.

Roy Moore, accused of child molestation, and Jim Ziegler uses Mary and Joesph and Jesus to say it’s okay.

Most elected officials-like those in Russell and Lee counties-stay silent. No Moore – we the people demand action, the kind of action given by Mike Lee (Utah) and Steve Daines (Montana).

Denounce and reject this child molesting monster.

We must consider what message we are sending as Alabamians to America.

— Mark Davis, Phenix City

‘How would Roy Moore’s defense have held up in his former courtroom?’

I’m not the first moderate Christian conservative to say it -–” I believe the women.”

Yet, whether or not we believe Roy Moore left Gloria Allred’s client, a then 16 year old girl, alone on the cold pavement behind a Gadsden restaurant late on a December night — that’s not really the point, is it?

In considering the sexual allegations first brought to light in the Post, the more important issue, within the context of his candidacy, is how Moore responded.

I find myself wondering how Roy Moore’s “Godly man” defense would have held up in his former courtroom? And for that matter, where would this “Godly man” designation really even come into play on the Hill?

Brandishing drummed-up religiosity in lieu of facts probably wouldn’t be productive in the U.S. Senate.

Many of us voted for Luther Strange the first time around because Roy Moore seemed too rigid, and not particularly well-suited to the negotiation and committee work required of a U.S. Senator.

Mr. Moore is really more of a salesman, peddling the good feeling that comes with self-righteousness.

There’s really no place for that skill on Capitol Hill.

— Catherine Pankey, Mountain Brook

Moore ‘is being attacked for his Christian character’

I am a native and lifelong Alabamian. I will vote for Roy Moore again.

He is not being attacked for his conservatism nor his political affiliation. He is being attacked for his Christian character and we should not be surprised: as Jesus said, “The world will hate you; it hated Me first.” (John 15:18) And “All who live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution.” (2Tim:3:12)

The cesspool of Washington D.C. does not know what to make of a man who cannot be bought nor compromised.

— Ellen Williams, Leroy

