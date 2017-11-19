David Limbaugh joins lineup of national conservative writers featured on Yellowhammer News

Nationally syndicated columnist David Limbaugh (yes, El Rushbo’s little brother) will be carried on Yellowhammer News as part of the organization’s effort to bring the very best in conservative thought to its readers in Alabama.

“Some say David is Rush with a thermostat,” said J. Pepper Bryars, the site’s editor. “Where his older brother confidently shoots from the hip – and hits the bull’s-eye mostly – the younger Limbaugh tends to weigh and consider things before going to print, and his opinions and insight are sharp and worthy of attention.”

Limbaugh has been an attorney since 1978 and has written a popular political column for the last 20-years focusing on law, faith and politics.

He has written three books, all New York Times Best Sellers: Absolute Power, the Legacy of Corruption in the Clinton-Reno Justice Department (2001), Persecution, How Liberals are Waging War Against Christianity (2003) and Bankrupt, the Intellectual and Moral Bankruptcy of Today’s Democratic Party (2006).