3 hours ago

The power of choice helps low-income Alabamans live healthier

Let’s face it: It can be tough to eat right.

My wife and I do our best to ensure we eat a balanced, nutritious diet full of leafy greens, fish and lean proteins—but I’ll be the first to admit we’re not perfect.

The truth is, most Americans aren’t perfect when it comes to their diets. National surveys consistently indicate a vast number of us aren’t getting all the nutrients we need from food alone—and that’s a problem.

For some of us, busy schedules and the attraction of quick, easy food on the go makes it difficult to eat three balanced meals a day—but we can always work toward making healthier choices. However, for 45 million Americans—those living in poverty—the option of eating healthier isn’t always available.

Alabama has the sixth highest poverty rate in the United States, with 18.5 percent of its citizens living below the federal poverty line. This means many families in our state are faced with the difficult decision of purchasing food based on price rather than nutritional value. Lower-priced foods can be high in calories, but may lack nutritional value, and many Alabamians must place a priority on getting the most food for the least amount of money. As a result, government data shows 40 percent of Americans in the lowest income bracket are deficient in one or more essential nutrients.
These families are made up of our friends and relatives, our coworkers and neighbors and they deserve every opportunity to be healthy. That is why I introduced HR 3841, the SNAP Vitamin and Mineral Improvement Act, a bill that would allow low-income Americans to purchase a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This bill would add choices to SNAP while keeping the program’s cost the exact same.

Multivitamins are not a replacement for a healthy diet, but these supplements can help fill nutrient gaps by providing shortfall nutrients folks aren’t getting from their daily intake of food. Safe, convenient and scientifically-supported, multivitamins represent a cost-effective, immediate solution for SNAP recipients looking to improve their nutrition status and ensure their families receive adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals.

Making good choices about nutrition and lifestyle can help prevent chronic diseases and improve health. When we’re healthy, we miss fewer work days, we have more energy and we’re able to make better choices for ourselves and our families. These choices pave the road for success, and the choice to start the day with a multivitamin is the first brick folks can lay to ensure the path to good nutrition stays clear.

My goal as a legislator is to help people reach a point where they no longer need their SNAP benefits, and HR 3841 brings us one step closer to achieving that goal. It is my hope that by empowering low-income Americans to achieve optimal nutrition, SNAP recipients will develop lifelong habits that will eventually break the cycle of poverty and allow them to reach their full potential.

Being healthy requires effort, but should not be an option limited to the financially well-off. Access to a multivitamin supplement is an obvious first step in helping low-income Alabamans lead healthier, more productive lives.

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks

1 hour ago

Police: Man, 20, shot and killed in Alabama

Police say a man was shot and killed in Alabama.

Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons tells news outlets 20-year-old Vincent Webster Cole, aka Vincent Cortez Webster, was shot Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene.

Clemons says the shooter fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer and there may be more than one suspect.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Kindergarten volunteer charged with sex crimes in Alabama

A 71-year-old man who volunteered with a kindergarten program in north Alabama is charged with inappropriately touching and exposing himself to children.

Authorities say James Lamar Horton of Red Bay faces multiple counts of sex-related crimes following an indictment by grand jurors in Franklin County.

Horton is free on $200,000 bond, and court records show he doesn’t yet have an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports Horton was a volunteer with the Foster Grandparent Program of Northwest Alabama. He was assigned to the school’s kindergarten program.

Authorities say the allegations were reported after one of the students told parents.

Capt. Jonathan Winters of the State Bureau of Investigation says agents began investigating in January after being contacted by Red Bay police.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Pruitt’s backlash a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Environmentalists are an emotional and petty lot.

Never was there so much anguish in the aftermath of a presidential election as there was from the environmental left with Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton a year and a half ago.

For the first several months after Trump was sworn into office, environmental activists posing as constituents infiltrated congressional town halls all over the country to decry the president.

“Resistance is here to stay, welcome to your hundredth day,” climate activists chanted in front of the White House nearly a year ago while waving their Greenpeace paraphernalia in the air.

That was the emotional. Now we’re on to the petty.

Scott Pruitt was one of President-elect Donald Trump’s first cabinet-level nominees when Trump announced him as his pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency in December 2016. Trump’s opponents immediately denounced Pruitt as unfit for the post given he was a “climate change denier.” Nevertheless, that following February, the Senate confirmed Pruitt by a 52–46 vote.

Since arriving at the EPA, Pruitt has rolled back many of the Obama-era regulations, including those on fossil fuels and coal-fired power plants. These regulations granted the federal bureaucracy more power over states and municipalities.

This has not set well with the career bureaucrats within the EPA, and now we’re on to the incredibly petty.

Critics and self-appointed watchdogs have hit Pruitt for a $50-a-night rooming arrangement, as if Capitol Hill rent for $1,500-a-month was going to be the cherry on top of the ice cream Sunday that would sway Pruitt’s environmental policy to favor evil corporate-billionaire executives who want to pollute the air and water to maximize profits.

These critics have also called into question Pruitt’s travel expenses, which are comparable to his Obama administration EPA predecessors.

It has not stopped Alabama’s “Mr. Work with Both Sides” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) from joining the fray. Jones toed the Democratic Party line when asked about Pruitt.

“I think he’s in real trouble,” Jones said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.” “I think that there is a perception is not good at all. The fact that he has been – has a controversy with expenses, which I think is one of the things that people are just frustrated with, with cabinet members who seem to want to use taxpayer dollars to fund a life, their own personal lifestyle. And now on top of this, the — you know, not just the $50, but the fact that it was going to energy company lobbyists, that – it just looks so bad. And I think it seems that he may be on his way out.”

It isn’t as if Pruitt is operating in uncharted territory. Obviously, conservatives would like to see less government where possible, and for many the abolition of the EPA altogether. However, these charges are phony.

Disappointed and defeated environmentalist activists are targeting Pruitt because he is effective. Pruitt’s opponents are not willing to accept that elections have consequences, and attempting to discredit him for doing things at the EPA the way they have always been done is one of the few weapons they have left in their paltry arsenal.

Pruitt’s real crime here is failing to see this coming.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

3 hours ago

Apartment fire kills 3 in Alabama

An apartment fire in the northeast Alabama city of Scottsboro has killed three people.

Firefighters found an apartment building filled with thick smoke after receiving a call Thursday night. Flames were coming from one unit and shooting through part of the roof.

Local media report that two women and a man died in a ground-floor unit. The victims are identified as 70-year-old Paula Garrett Smith and 43-year-old Jennifer Dawn Chapman, both of Scottsboro; and 41-year-old Bryan Keith Smith of Section.

Authorities say four people were able to escape unharmed from another apartment.

The state fire marshal’s office will investigate, but officials say the fire appears to be an accident.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Congressman Mo Brooks tells the truth about immigration, the media clutches their pearls

It happens every couple of weeks, Alabama’s most quotable Congressman speaks some obvious, albeit harsh, truths about something happening in the country and liberals start to squeal. Whether he is calling his Democrat colleagues “socialists“, explaining the racial aspect of the Democrats’ campaign strategy, or talking about defending the border, Huntsville’s Mo Brooks says what he is thinking. It happened again when Brooks visited CNN to talk about illegal immigration:

Why this matters: The word they are quibbling with is “invasion”. As usual, Brooks is right. The definition of invasion is, “an act of invading; especially incursion of an army for conquest or plunder”. Illegal immigrants as Brooks points out are invading our nation, crossing our borders illegally, and plundering our country. They are coming for this reason, they aren’t coming here to help us, they are coming to benefit. President Donald Trump and Rep. Mo Brooks have this in common: They are straight-talking and honest about illegal immigration and they don’t care if that upsets the liberal elites.

The details:

— There are more than 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States.

— 8 million illegal aliens are in the American workforce, taking jobs and driving down wages for Americans.

— According to a Center for Immigration Studies report, there is a net cost to taxpayers of nearly $63,000 per illegal immigrant.

— Brooks referenced this study, which says illegal immigrants cost state, local and federal taxpayers $116 billion dollars a year in net tax loses.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

