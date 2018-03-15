The Latest: Alabama man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self

Police in Alabama say that a “work conflict” was at the root of a shooting at a hospital in Birmingham that left two people dead and one person wounded.

Birmingham Police Department spokesman Peter Willison said Thursday that investigators were still trying to determine why the shooter fired at two people on Wednesday before turning the weapon on himself.



The shooter and one of the victims died. UAB Highlands Hospital Tyler Greer said both of the deceased were employees of the hospital. The third victim was hospitalized in critical condition and worked for a company that contracted services to the hospital.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

