College Football Preview: Alabama vs. Florida State

College football is finally upon us, and ‘Bama fans across the South are getting ready for a marquee match up. This Saturday, in the first college football game at the new Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Florida State Seminoles.

If you’re a Crimson Tide fan, then you know how big this game is, especially as a season opener. Since Nick Saban took command of the Tide in 2007, Alabama has played several box office openers. However, with the way Alabama ended its season last year, some are calling this the biggest season-opener of all time.

No doubt one of the key positions to watch will be the quarterback. With it being the first game of the season, you can bet that there are going to kinks to iron out on both sidelines, but will either team’s quarterback be able to maintain the poise needed when adversity strikes?

Jalen Hurts had a very strong season last year, barely missing another Championship with his impressive touchdown run with only a couple of minutes left in the game. We know he’s a tough competitor, but it seems the biggest question still centers around his passing ability. In his freshman season, he was able to create big plays with his legs, but he often missed the big passes Bama’ uses to open up the run. A critical factor behind the successful running attack Alabama is known for is the play action pass. It will be interesting to see if Hurt’s has improved his accuracy enough to keep the highly-touted Seminole defense on their toes.

Florida State is bringing the 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year, QB Deondre Francois to the field. There is no doubt that Francois is a dangerous man with the football. With his diverse skill set, Bama’ could get hurt if they don’t put pressure on the dual threat QB all day. Alabama lost numerous starters from last year’s team to the NFL but still look for Alabama to exploit Florida State’s biggest weakness last season: their struggling offensive line. Any success created by Florida State will start with allowing their QB room to breathe as he seeks to get the ball in the hands of their super-talented skill players.

Saturday is also another ACC vs. SEC game, but with Jimbo Fisher calling plays from the sideline, I’d expect this to look more like your traditional SEC smash-mouth show down. With so much on the line for both teams, the story Saturday will likely be one of two exceptional defenses looking to exploit two talented, but young quarterbacks. However that turns out, it will be a game for the ages.

Alabama vs. Florida State Prediction

Alabama – 17

Florida State – 10