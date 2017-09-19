“Alabama, You’re Next!” Say’s Vanderbilt Player

As the college football season enters its fourth week and with schedule intensity heating up, emotions are starting to run high. A great example of this came Saturday night after Vanderbilt’s win over No.18 Kansas State, a game that allowed the Commodores’ improve their record to 3-0.

Shortly after their 14-7 home win, Vanderbilt defensive lineman, Nifae Lealao had a message for Alabama (Vanderbilt’s opponent next week). In a postgame interview with a WSMV News 4 reporter, Lealeo said, “When you come to our house, we show you how to play some SEC ball. It don’t matter where you from. You’re going to know what ball we play. We’re going into next week ranked. That’s fine. Alabama, you’re next.”

The interview took place in a crowded stadium, so the statement didn’t receive the dramatic reception some might expect. Cue the crickets……….There were no slow head turns or wide eyes, but now that attention has turned to next week’s game, the spotlight is turned to Mr. Lealao.

In all fairness, however, this is a college kid whose much-beleaguered team had just knocked off a ranked opponent few expected them to defeat, so it’s easy to see how he was caught up in the moment.

Nevertheless, anything that can serve as motivation for an upcoming opponent is better left unsaid—especially when that opponent is the big dog on the block that’s coming off of a less-than-fulfilling victory over a much lesser team. Moreover, the irony of a kid from Vandy talking smack about a team that has produced two Heisman winners, taken home four SEC Championship trophies, and won four National Championships in the past ten seasons is quite humorous.

However one view’s this young man’s challenge, we’ve seen time and time again what happens to teams that “poke the bear.” The bear usually wakes up.

The game has yet to be decided, and we all know anything can happen on any given Saturday. Should Alabama inflict the type of destruction that most experts predict it will, Lealeo may wish he’d have been a little less vocal after his team’s win over Kansas State. The bottom line is, be careful what you ask for. The bear has officially been poked.