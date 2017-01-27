Alabama golf course rated in the nation’s top 10

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — FarmLinks Golf Course at Pursell Farms is the seventh best in the nation, according to the reviewers at Golf Advisor. The popular golfer’s website ranked the top 50 golf courses in the United States for 2016, and based its evaluations on architecture, course layout, history, staff friendliness, pace of play, and overall value.

“Gently sculpted out of scenic farmland that’s been in the Pursell Family for three generations, the course by Hurdzan-Fry Environmental Golf Design features a mix of dramatic elevation changes, pristine fairways and immaculate greens,” the course’s website reads. “Here you’ll be treated like family and remember what it’s like to play for the pure enjoyment of the game.”

FarmLinks received Golfweek’s ranking of number one all-access golf course in the state in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. And that is no surprise: the reviewers on Golf Advisor raved about the quality of the course.

“I just got done with a day at the Masters on Monday and two days at the RTJ trail in Opelika and this was my favorite part of the trip,” one reviewer said. “Alabama’s Farmlinks at Pursell Farms delivers a one-of-a-kind layout,” said another.

The owners of Pursell Farms were proud of their ranking. “The golfers have spoken,” they said in a post on their Facebook page. “Now is a great time to take advantage of our $49 winter golf rate to play on a Top 10 Golf Course!”

You can learn more about Farmlinks on its website.