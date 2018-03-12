Newest Stories

“Campaign Trump” is back — Student charged with murder — Ivey concerned about tariffs, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things 17 mins ago / Analysis
Dothan City Schools employee arrested for soliciting sex 48 mins ago / News
Report — White House chief of staff killed EPA administrator’s public global warming debate 1 hour ago / News
Alabama man sentenced to prison for marijuana garden 2 hours ago / News
Alabama one step closer to limiting civil forfeiture, but it may not matter 3 hours ago / News
Alabama advisory board gets updates on chronic wasting disease, snapper 17 hours ago / News
Sick! Washington Post writer said she’d kill her unborn child if test showed ‘intellectual capacity’ impaired 19 hours ago / News
A society that worships the sovereign self will destroy itself, like in Parkland shooting 20 hours ago / Opinion
VIDEO: Alabama punts on school security issues — White House chaos never stops — Special election changes … and more on Guerrilla Politics 22 hours ago / Opinion
‘Trumpsteria’ keeps Democrats acting like fools 23 hours ago / News
Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne on 2020 U.S. Senate run: ‘I’m actively looking at it’ 1 day ago / News
Check out our new website design! 1 day ago / News
Yes, I interviewed Auburn’s white supremacist, here’s why… 3 days ago / Opinion
‘The costs of occupational licensing in Alabama’ — The Alabama Policy Institute and the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy release new research 3 days ago / Analysis
Free! Mike Huckabee, Rick & Bubba hold rally for Alabama’s next governor near Birmingham 3 days ago / Sponsored
Legislature update — Tax cuts passes, day care regulations stall and payday loan reform advances 3 days ago / News
Official: School metal detectors not in use day of Alabama shooting 3 days ago / News
Yellowhammer Radio: Ronnie Rice digs up humble beginnings 4 days ago / Radio
Augusta Dowd is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 4 days ago / Feature
Alabama communities raising a stink over sewage train 4 days ago / News
1 hour ago

Report — White House chief of staff killed EPA administrator’s public global warming debate

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff killed EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s idea to publicly debate the merits and demerits of man-made global warming, according to a recent report from The New York Times.

John Kelly, a retired four-star Marine Corps general, put a screeching halt to Pruitt’s goal to craft a read team and blue team to challenge climate change science, three people familiar with the deliberations told TheNYT.

Trump has expressed interest in the idea.

Pruitt, who famously sued the agency more than a dozen times as Oklahoma’s attorney general, spent more than a year championing the notion of holding military-style exercises to question the validity of climate change. He even floated the idea of televising the debates, all in an effort to bring transparency to the science.

Military and intelligence agencies use a similar debate tactic to expose vulnerabilities to strategic systems. The tactic would give needed balance to climate science, a field of research many believe has been monopolized by activists, skeptics say. Some in the administration were enthusiastic supporters, however, Kelly and others were skeptical about the proposal.

White House officials were in agreement that Pruitt’s idea was unwise, according to sources who attended a meeting discussing the proposal. Their main objection was that a public debate on the hot-button issue of climate science could create an unnecessary distraction as Trump seeks to pullback elements of former President Barack Obama’s environmental legacy.

Some inside the administration worried the debate would muddy the waters of Pruitt’s de-regulatory mission. The Environmental Protection Agency finalized 22 deregulatory actions in 2017, which could save $1 billion in regulatory costs. The agency is working on another 44 deregulatory actions, including the repeal of the Clean Power Plan and Clean Water Rule.

Elements within the Obama administration even promoted the idea. Steve Koonin, a former Energy Department head during Obama’s tenure, for instance, suggested a red team-blue team approach in an April editorial to put the issue to rest. He was a rarity in the Obama administration.

Koonin has “no dog in this fight,” he told TheNYT in an interview, meaning there are uncertainties in the science that are worth exploring, but he can still be convinced that climate change is a unique threat deserving of immediate action.

The EPA has not responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about the validity of TheNYT’s report.

(Image: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt — Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)

print
array(1) {
  [0]=>
  int(66084)
}
17 mins ago

“Campaign Trump” is back — Student charged with murder — Ivey concerned about tariffs, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. Free-wheeling President Donald Trump is back at rally for Pennsylvania candidate

— The president tried to rally voters to support state Rep. Rick Saccone in a district Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 20 percentage points in 2016, he also unveiled his new campaign — “Keep America Great.”

— During the rally he talked about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s fake heritage and fake news.

429
Keep reading 429 WORDS

2. Huffman High junior charged in shooting death of classmate, motive still unknown

— Michael Barber has been charged with manslaughter and illegal gun possession in the death of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington as classes let out last Wednesday.

— The confusion seemed to originally stem from the fact that Barber shot himself, that is why they thought the shooting was accidental.

3. Governor Kay Ivey has issues with tariffs for steel and aluminum

— Gov. Ivey spoke at an auto parts supplier’s new plant in Vance and discussed the issues Alabama could face with Trump’s tariffs.

— She said, “Alabama’s economy is driven in large measure by advanced manufacturing in automotive and aerospace firms, and both of those utilize a great deal of steel and aluminum.”

4. NRA sues Florida after gun restrictions pass and the governor signs it in to law

— Last week, Florida passed a sweeping gun law that included raising the age to purchase a rifle to 21; it also allowed some teachers to carry handguns with proper training.

— The NRA argues that the law “prohibited an entire class of law-abiding, responsible citizens from fully exercising the right to keep and bear arms.” GOP candidate for governor Ron DesSantis believes the lawsuit will “probably succeed.”

5. Questionable candidate commissioned poll in AL-05 shows Congressman Brooks opponent up 10 points

— The push poll included questions like, “If you had the choice to vote for a Congressman that supports President Trump to make America Great Again. Would you vote for: Mo Brooks would who has voted in Congress against President Trump Or Clayton Hinchman who was awarded the purple heart for fighting for his country and will always support our President.”

— Push polls are done to elicit a certain response and this one worked, after these questions Clayton Hincham leads with 36.6 to Brooks 26.6 with 36.9 undecided.

6. Democrats have some “great” ideas, they include raising taxes

— Trump’s biggest asset continues to be his opponents’ terrible ideas and the fact that eventually they will have to do something other than being the anti-Trump party.

— A plan released last week, with little fan fare, included increasing taxes on corporations and individuals.

7. Trump pardons sailor convicted and jailed for taking a picture of a submarine

— The White House announced Friday that Trump pardoned a Navy sailor. On Saturday Trump congratulated the sailor and thanked him for his service.

— Kristian Saucier took photos of classified areas inside a submarine and served a year in federal prison for it, the case came up often on the campaign trail when talking about how Hillary Clinton got off scot-free.

Show less
48 mins ago

Dothan City Schools employee arrested for soliciting sex

A middle school band director in the Dothan City School system faces a charge related to the alleged solicitation of a sex act with a student.

The Dothan Eagle reports Phillip Burns, of Dothan, was arrested Friday on one misdemeanor count of school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

Dothan Police investigators were notified of allegations against Burns, who works at Girard Middle School as a band director. He also works at Northview High School.

49
Keep reading 49 WORDS

Police say Burns engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a student via a social messaging app.

Schools Superintendent Phyllis Edwards says Burns has been placed on administrative leave pending a hearing.

Burns is being held at the Dothan City Jail. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama man sentenced to prison for marijuana garden

A north Alabama man is going to prison for growing marijuana in his backyard.

A judge this week sentenced 40-year-old Robert Michael Musick of Athens to three years in prison and two years of probation for drug trafficking.

The Athens News Courier reports Musick was arrested in 2015 after police found marijuana plants in the yard behind his home.

70
Keep reading 70 WORDS

Officers found at least seven marijuana plants, and police estimated there was at least 15 pounds of marijuana if all the leaves were harvested.

Musick’s first trial ended in a hung jury; a prosecutor says one juror didn’t believe marijuana should be illegal. Musick was convicted during a second trial.

Defense lawyer Sherry Phillips says no one should serve three years in prison for growing marijuana in his backyard.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama one step closer to limiting civil forfeiture, but it may not matter

The Alabama Senate moved one step closer to requiring police officers to get a criminal conviction before taking a citizen’s property, but states that have already implemented such limits have run into loophole: the federal government.

Alabama lawmakers passed their ban through a state Senate committee last week under the impression they had the authority to ban civil forfeiture in their state. New Hampshire passed a bill similar to Alabama’s in 2016, but state and local police are still managing to take property without a criminal conviction.

The federal equitable sharing program, which allows state and local police to partner with federal authorities when making forfeitures, effectively ignores state-level limitations.

“The government ought to be required to prove that criminal conviction before being able to seize stuff,” Republican state Sen. Arthur Orr told the Heartland Institute. “The idea that the government can take a citizen’s property without a criminal conviction does not sit well with most people that I discussed this issue with.”

306
Keep reading 306 WORDS

In New Hampshire, state and local police forfeit property under the authority of the federal government, rather than the state. Despite the federal government technically being the one to take the property, the proceeds of the forfeiture cases remain with local authorities.

The federal stance on civil forfeiture is unlikely to change under President Donald Trump’s administration as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has long argued the practice is essential to combating the drug trade. Most often, officers will find large amounts of cash in cars traveling across state lines and seize it under the assumption that it was ill-gotten.

The program allows police to make the seizure without charging the owner with a crime. To avoid due process concerns, authorities instead charge the property with a crime, allowing them to assume its guilt in court and put the burden of proof on the owner to show that his property was not involved in criminal activity.

Police also argue they use the power responsibly, but law enforcement often directly benefit from the funds they forfeit. Federal authorities took more than $4 billion through forfeiture in 2015, and most states allow departments to keep the vast majority – if not all – of the proceeds from the forfeitures they make. In Alabama, police departments receive 100 percent of the funds they forfeit.

North Dakota and Massachusetts are tied for the worst states in the U.S. on civil forfeiture, according to a study from the Institute for Justice. Both received an “F” from the group on the issue, but the rest of the country isn’t much better: 21 states are tied at a “D-,” including Alabama.

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)

Show less
17 hours ago

Alabama advisory board gets updates on chronic wasting disease, snapper

As expected, the focus of the first Alabama Conservation Advisory Board meeting of the year was the increased awareness and efforts to keep chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Alabama.

CWD, a disease that affects members of the cervid family of animals (deer, elk, moose, caribou, etc.), was recently confirmed in west-central Mississippi. Previously, the closest state with CWD was Arkansas.

1426
Keep reading 1426 WORDS

The diagnosis of the deer in Mississippi made it the 25th state with the disease. Alabama quickly added its neighboring state to the list where restrictions are in place on the importation of whole carcasses or carcass parts from cervids. Those restrictions state that any member of the cervid family harvested in those CWD-positive areas must be properly processed before it can be legally brought into Alabama. Parts that may be legally imported include completely deboned meat, cleaned skull plates with attached antlers with no visible brain or spinal cord tissue present, upper canine teeth with no root structure or other soft tissue present and finished taxidermy products or tanned hides.

Chuck Sykes, Director of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, asked the Conservation Advisory Board at the Montgomery meeting to extend those cervid importation restrictions to all 50 states, territories or possessions of the United States and foreign countries. The Board passed a motion to extend the restrictions.

“Mississippi became positive during their deer season, and we had to immediately close the border to import of whole Mississippi deer because they were a CWD positive state,” Sykes said. “We don’t know where the next one is going to pop up. Yes, it is an inconvenience, but it pales in comparison to the inconvenience we will all have if CWD gets here.”

Sykes said WFF has tested about 500 deer annually for CWD since 2002 and has now partnered with the Department of Agriculture and Industries to have testing capabilities in Alabama. WFF purchased the testing equipment, and Agriculture and Industries will train technicians to conduct the tests.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to inform people of the danger,” Sykes said. “We don’t want you to panic, but we want you to understand this is a serious issue.

“We know the highest risk of the disease coming here is by someone moving live deer or someone moving a hunter-killed deer into the state without properly taking care of it.”

Alabama recently prosecuted a pair of Alabama residents for importing live deer, which has been prohibited since 1973, from Indiana. The pair was charged with numerous counts, including federal Lacey Act charges. The judge fined the breeders $750,000, voided their deer breeders license and confiscated all the breeders’ deer.

“We’re dealing with a handful of individuals that could mess it up for everybody, so we want y’all to be vigilant in watching,” Sykes said. “Let us know if you see something that is not right. Please help us with the resource we’re trying to manage.”

Alabama has more than 200 licensed deer breeders. Those breeders are required to test every animal 12 months old or older that dies in the facilities. Sykes said more than 300 captive deer are tested annually. WFF recently changed the regulations to require the deer breeders to maintain an online database of animals.

Sykes said a great deal of misinformation about CWD has been disseminated, mainly through social media.

“Probably the biggest one is the lack of differentiation between EHD (epizootic hemorrhagic disease) and CWD,” he said. “EHD, we’ve always had. It hit north Alabama pretty hard this year. We have outbreaks every year. Most of them are not severe.  Epizootic hemorrhagic disease and related bluetongue viruses are transmitted by midges. They bite one deer and then transmit it to the next deer. It’s endemic to Alabama and most of the Southeast. It hits the northern states harder than us. You typically see these outbreaks in late summer and early fall. It is not always fatal. That’s a big difference. This is something that’s not going to wipe out our deer herd.

“Now chronic wasting disease, on the other hand, is caused by a prion, a misfolded protein, not a virus. It’s similar to CJD (Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease) in humans, scrapie in sheep and BSE, or mad cow disease, in cattle. It is infectious, communicable and always fatal.”

Sykes said CWD is not endemic to the South, but once it shows up, it doesn’t go away. He said no successful methods have been developed to sanitize the soil, the environment or facilities.

“This is serious,” he said. “This is not made up. This is a real issue. It was first found in captive mule deer in Colorado. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) changed their recommendation last year. They recommend that hunters strongly consider having those animals tested if it was killed in one of the CWD zones before they eat it. Mississippi’s Department of Health just put out an advisory to hunters for this. Now there are processors with meat stacked to the roof because people won’t come get their deer meat.

“As of today, CWD has not been shown to jump to humans, but the science is really new and it is being studied.”

Sykes gave an example of the proper way to deal with deer that are harvested in a CWD-positive state. One Alabama hunter took a deer in Colorado, and the processed meat was shipped back to Alabama. Shortly thereafter, the hunter got a message that the deer had tested positive for CWD. Instead of discarding the meat himself, the hunter did the right thing and immediately contacted WFF officials, who arranged for the pick-up and proper disposal of the meat.

The Advisory Board formed a CWD subcommittee during the meeting. Brock Jones of District 7, Raymond Jones Jr. of District 5 and Patrick Cagle of District 2 agreed to serve on the subcommittee, which will report to the Board at its next meeting, May 19 in Tuscaloosa.

Sykes also asked the Board for guidance on Game Check, WFF’s program to report deer and turkey harvests. During the first year of mandatory reporting, Game Check reported the deer harvest at 82,484 animals. This year’s totals were 75,874 deer harvested, which Sykes said is both disappointing and confusing.

“We’ve done everything I know to do to try to educate people on the importance of Game Check,” Sykes said. “If we don’t have good information, how can we make good decisions? During the first year, we said we wouldn’t give any tickets. It was a learning situation. This year, we issued about 200 citations and about 300 warnings, trying to encourage compliance. It didn’t work. Do I tell our enforcement guys to sit at main intersections going to processors to start checking trucks? Do we camp out at taxidermy shops or sit at hunting camp gates waiting for people to come in and out? I don’t know what else to do. I’m looking to the Board for suggestions.

“We estimated 30-40 percent are complying. What if we’re wrong and 70 percent are complying. That’s pretty scary. It goes back to what (Marine Resources Director) Scott (Bannon) said. Withholding information from us is not going to do any good. In fact, it does just the opposite. If 70 percent of the people are reporting, and we’re only getting 75,000 deer maybe our numbers aren’t as robust as we thought. The average time a hunter hunts and what is reported is how we are basing our population estimates right now. If that’s the case, our deer numbers are much lower than we have been anticipating.”

Despite the Game Check numbers, WFF has recommended that season lengths and bag limits remain basically the same except for calendar dates and changes to Zone C in north Alabama, which has been reduced in size for the 2018-19 season. With two years of data, Sykes said WFF biologists recommended the return of a portion of the zone to the season parameters for the rest of the state.

“Good information gives us the ability to adapt our management plan and do what’s best for the resource first and then the hunters as well,” Sykes said.

Marine Resources Director Bannon briefed the Board on the proposed recreational red snapper season with an exempted fishing permit that would allow Alabama to have a 47-day snapper season, starting June 1 and running on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) through Labor Day and including the entire week of the Fourth of July. The daily bag limit will remain at two per person with a 16-inch minimum size. The proposed season is awaiting final approval from NOAA Fisheries.

Bannon said the mandatory Red Snapper Reporting Program, known as Snapper Check, will allow Marine Resources to closely monitor the harvest in Alabama’s artificial reef zone, the nation’s premier reef fish habitat.

Marine Resources will hold a Snapper Conference on March 22 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Mobile to discuss the potential season. Visit www.outdooralabama.com for more information and/or registration.

(Image: A deer suffering from chronic wasting disease — David Rainer/Outdoor Alabama)

David Rainer writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less